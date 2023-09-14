LARGO — Largo City Commissioners celebrated Welcoming Week 2023 with a proclamation during the board’s Sept. 5 meeting.
Throughout Welcoming Week, organizations and communities bring together neighbors of all backgrounds to build strong connections and affirm the importance of welcoming and inclusive places in achieving collective prosperity.
Largo Public Library Assistant Director Geri Remming spoke briefly about Welcoming Week, the household goods basket drive supported by the community, and introduced guests from various community organizations that are participating in Welcoming Week festivities.
Welcoming Week is an annual campaign that celebrates the work in communities to become welcoming places for all, including immigrants. Launched in 2012 by Welcoming America, Welcoming Week provides individuals and organizations the opportunity to showcase their values through events, and initiatives that foster connections and collaboration between immigrants and non-immigrants, as well as belonging for all.