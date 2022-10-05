LARGO — Many years ago, former Largo police chief John Carroll used to joke with city managers that he would rather go through a door with an armed suspect at city facilities than to make a presentation to the City Commission.
There was some acrimony, and it isn't Carroll's style.
"In previous administrations under previous commissioners sometimes it was not fun," said Carroll, a two-term city commissioner. "I made a commitment that I'm not going to do that to anybody. Not to my fellow commissioners, not staff, not the public. That's not what this is about."
Carroll is stepping down from the commission after the election in November. He recalled that in deciding to run for a commission seat in 2014, he had the support of the late City Manager Mac Craig and others in the city.
"I felt like I had really gained experience as a department head on some of the internal conflicts in the city, competing for resources and so forth," said Carroll. "So I was really interested in helping to develop some teams, maybe change the tone at City Hall a little bit if I could."
After a long career in law enforcement and eight years on the commission, Carroll is not seeking reelection mainly to spend time with his grandchildren. He has gotten a lot of satisfaction from his work on the commission and in law enforcement, serving in the Largo Police Department for 33 years, beginning in 1980.
A U.S. Army and Military Police Corps veteran, Carroll is proud of working with the men and women in law enforcement, not just at the Largo Police Department but all around the Tampa Bay area and places where he he's been.
"In my career in the police department, I kind of leaned toward crimes against persons. I worked child abuse and sexual crimes and homicides. Even though Largo didn't have a lot of what you would consider violent crime. That was where I was assigned when I was in detectives. I liked putting bad guys in jail. There are people I had a part of putting in prison that are still in prison long after I retired. And victims therefore got some justice out of that," Carroll said.
His extensive record of policing includes serving as a patrol officer, lieutenant, captain, field training officer, patrol shift commander, SWAT team commander and patrol administrative services commander.
Carroll was captain of operations when former Police Chief Lester Aradi took over and groomed Carroll to be his successor, putting him in an administrative role.
After about two years, Aradi appointed Carroll as deputy chief.
"He told me, ‘I don't want an assistant chief or deputy chief that has to come and ask me how to do things. I want you to have full authority,’” Carroll said.
Aradi convinced Carroll to finish his formal education. He got his degree in business management from Eckerd College and went to the FBI Academy.
“That was one my best experiences in my police career to go there,” Carroll said, who was named police chief in 2010.
When Carroll retired from the Police Department, he was encouraged by his wife, Linda, to find something to do, saying he wasn't old enough to just sit home.
So he ran unopposed in 2014 for a seat on the City Commission and was reelected without opposition in 2018. He's enjoyed the ride.
"We have a good group of commissioners. The mayor (Woody Brown) is wonderful. We have some fundamental differences of opinion. It's respectful and no backbiting, no hidden agenda," Carroll said.
Commenting on issues facing Largo, Carroll believes the Horizon project on West Bay Drive that includes a new City Hall remains a challenge because of construction supply chain and market issues. But he thinks it will be a great project and spur new development along with tying together Central Park, the library, housing opportunities and multimodal transportation.
Among other thoughts, he hopes city officials will continue to encourage citizen input, public outreach and transparency.
"It does no good to have those conversations in a vacuum. We got to go out there and talk about it," Carroll said.
Asked what Carroll brings to the table, Brown said Carroll's been level-headed with an even manner and well respected as a leader in the police department. He's supportive of staff but not afraid to question the reasoning among items brought to the commission.
"I think he was a great addition at the right time for our city commission. That was right when I became mayor. He really helped our commission as a whole get much more involved with the Florida League of Cities and the Suncoast League of Cities. Before that time, we had very little participation in those organizations," Brown said. "I think it makes for a better body of elected people. He was really important in that change."
City Manager Henry Schubert had similar remarks about Carroll, saying he is always willing to consider other people's viewpoints.
"He is always willing to try to find a compromise position. Just a great person to work with," Schubert said. "He is one of those people who is a calming influence. He doesn't rattle easily. A big part of that, I guess, is his experience in law enforcement."
He also said Carroll has a sense of humor.
"You have to have a sense of humor in police work or politics," Schubert said.
He added that the entire city staff will miss Carroll.
"John's a great partner in everything we have been doing in the city," Schubert said.
Carroll now looks forward to babysitting his grandchildren, a 3-year-old and 1-year-old, and traveling with his wife, including a planned cruise trip to Mediterranean next summer.
His community involvement will continue, too. As soon as his church leaders found out his commission term would end in November, they asked him to serve on a committee.
In deciding whether to seek reelection this year, Carroll said some people thought he should run again.
"I said, for one thing, let's get some fresh ideas. It's OK. I can let this go. I kind of felt the same way at the Police Department. It's nice to leave a job ... and you leave without any scandal, or bad press," Carroll said.