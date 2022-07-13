LARGO — Voters won’t make their decisions on the future of the Largo City Commission until Nov. 8, but the race already appears to have more candidates than in the past eight years combined.
Qualifying period for four seats began July 15, and while the field won’t be settled until July 29, one decision has been made.
Commissioner John Carroll will not be seeking to regain his seat on the seven-member board.
Carroll told Tampa Bay Newspapers he is expecting a third grandchild in the fall, and he didn’t want to commit to another four-year term when he knew he would be spending so much time in Tennessee, where his daughter lives.
Carroll was first elected to the commission in 2014 and was reelected in 2018. Before his time as a politician, he spent 33 years with the Largo Police Department. He joined the department in 1980 and worked his way up the ladder until he was appointed chief in 2010. He retired in 2013 but spent little time idle as he continued his public service on the commission.
To replace him in Seat 6, Carroll said he urged local businessman Chris Johnson to join the race.
Sitting on a board would not be a new role for the president/CEO of Piper Fire Protection and Piper Electrical Services: Johnson is chairman of the city’s Finance Advisory Board and a past chairman of the Central Pinellas Chamber of Commerce and the Largo Medical Center board of trustees. As of July 11, he was the only one to announce a candidacy for the seat.
Vice Mayor Michael Smith is also unopposed so far in his bid to regain Seat 1, which he has had since 2011.
Seat 2
However, contested races appear to be on the horizon for two seats if the candidates qualify.
For Seat 2, incumbent Samantha Fenger is likely to square off with two challengers — former commissioner Curtis Holmes and Realtor Maria Kadau.
Holmes, a licensed insurance agent since 1975 and the owner of First Southeast Insurance Services Inc., was elected to the City Commission in 2009, and was reelected in 2012 and 2016. He lost Seat 3 in 2020 when he was defeated by current Commissioner Eric Gerard.
Kadau is a political newcomer, but is not new to public service, as she is a member of the city’s Planning Board and is president of the Rotary Club of Largo.
According to her campaign website, she was in the U.S. Army National Guard, training as a combat medic, emergency medical technician and mental health specialist.
Fenger was elected to the commission in 2014 and recaptured her seat in an uncontested race in 2018.
Fenger’s experience ranges from working in local government as a city planner to community outreach positions with nonprofit and educational organizations, according to her bio on the city’s website.
She is also a Realtor and has a master’s degree in sustainable management and a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies.
Seat 5
Incumbent Commissioner Donna Holck looks to be facing a challenge from former educator Kai Rush.
According to his campaign website, Rush, a member of the city’s Recreation, Parks and Arts Advisory Board, has taught at Largo, Dunedin and Palm Harbor University high schools. He was also a professor at several midwestern universities. He now owns his own 3-D printing and educational consulting business.
Holck was elected to the commission in 2014 and regained the seat without opposition in 2018.
She is the owner of DGH Tax Consulting Inc. and was the owner of Unique Nails Inc. for more than 20 years.
Qualifying period
If any other residents want to join the race, they have until July 29 to do so.
Candidates must be registered voters who have lived in the city for at least the past year.
To get on the ballot, candidates must also get 200 registered voters of the city to sign petitions nominating them.
To learn more, contact the City Clerk's Office at 727-587-6710 or email to CityClerk@largo.com.