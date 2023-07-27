LARGO — The city of Largo will host the next Downtown Business meeting for business and commercial property owners Thursday, July 27, 9:30-11 a.m. at the Bridge Dance Complex, 100 First St. SW.
The meeting will focus on planning and activating the downtown district. City staff will discuss initiatives for public health hand safety, include housing, homelessness and overall safety.
Staff will also be looking for public input to plan activities for Ulmer Park that will bring residents to downtown. Updates on the latest construction projects will be provided.
For more information, contact Downtown Administrator Mark Richard at mrichard@largo.com or call 727-588-1673.