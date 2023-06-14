LARGO — Morgan Fitzgerald Elementary School officials treated Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion Dev Shah to a hero’s welcome June 8 in the 14-year-old Largo resident’s first public appearance in Pinellas County since he won the prestigious event a week earlier.
In addition to providing free food and drinks for Shah and a group of friends, family members, teachers and supporters, the returning champion was greeted by a procession of classmates clapping, cheering, and waving signs.
After entering a heavily decorated media center, the spelling champ fielded a few questions while under the protective eye of Principal Ija Hawthorne and other school officials.
“Dev called me the summer he was set to start here and asked for a spelling bee to be hosted at the school because he intended to enter the National Spelling Bee,” Hawthorne recalled.
She noted Shah “won all three (bees) we had here.”
Hawthorne, who’s been the head of the school at 6410 118th Ave. N. since 2018, said Shah’s “sense of community and urge and need to study really affected the whole school.”
She said his drive and determination deserved to be recognized.
“I always said when he wins, we’ll celebrate, because I always knew he would,” Hawthorne said.
She thanked bee sponsors, which included the Raising Canes and PDQ restaurants and Publix supermarkets.
When answering questions about his victory — in which he correctly spelled the word “psammophile” in the 15th round to take home the trophy and the $50,000 grand prize — Shah said he encourages kids looking to him for inspiration to take the initiative and communicate their goals.
“I would tell them that it’s possible to do anything,” Shah said. “All it takes is your initiative, because you can do anything. Just make sure you bring it up with the school and the teachers. Sometimes teachers are easier to reach than the administrators. But you have to take initiative yourself and bring it up (with the right people).”
When asked to describe what he labeled as a “whirlwind week” following his win, Shah said his post-Bee stops included trips to the White House and New York City, where he appeared on a morning TV show and at the NASDAQ stock exchange.
“It was great seeing my photo in Times Square,” he said.
He also said he felt confident his third and final attempt to win the spelling contest would be the charm, though he admitted he felt stress, too.
“I felt like I was going through a routine, because I was definitely more experienced after doing it two times,” Shah said. “But I was stressed, because it was my last year of eligibility.”
Before he left to eat chicken tenders and pose for photos with friends and family, Shah said he appreciated the reception at his now former school. (He heads to Largo High in the fall.)
“It feels great, knowing that some of the teachers that I know are here and all my friends are here,” he said. “That feels great, and I am very thankful.”
As the press conference ended, someone asked Shah if he planned to join the spelling club in high school.
“Probably not,” the 2023 National Spelling Bee champion quickly replied. “Maybe a different club.”