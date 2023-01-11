Commission fetes police promotions
LARGO — Largo commissioners celebrated two Largo Police Department promotions during the Jan. 3 commission meeting.
Sgt. Shawn Cheney was promoted from detective, and Lt. Mike Blickensdorf was promoted from sergeant. Assistant City Attorney Nikki Day administered the oaths of office.
Largo Rec offers fitness classes
LARGO — The Largo Recreation, Parks, & Art Department is holding its second annual Rec Expo week through Saturday, Jan. 14.
Throughout the week, multiple recreation facilities offer various classes and programs at no cost. From karate to line dance and art to Bingo, there is something for everyone. Classes will be offered throughout Largo at the Community Center, Highland Recreation Complex, and Southwest Recreation Complex. As a bonus, during this week only, annual memberships will be offered at a 50% off discount for residents and non-residents at all three facilities.
For each class new class attended, participants will receive a raffle ticket to enter for various prizes. See PlayLargo.com/RecExpo for a schedule of classes and more information.
HCA Largo to offer surgery alternative
LARGO — HCA Florida Largo Hospital is the first in Tampa Bay to successfully repair a patient’s damaged aorta close to the brain vessels without the need for open heart surgery, the hospital said in a press release.
The new device — Thoracic Endovascular Branch Graft — was recently approved by U.S. Food & Drug Administration for commercial use.
The device offers an additional alternative to open heart surgery for selected patients. The technique allows the surgeon to repair the largest artery that is located in the chest with a stent graft, delivered through a catheter.
Cardiothoracic surgeons may select this innovative repair for patients who require a lesion repair as a result of aneurysm, rupture or tear of the aorta wall or dissection of the lining of the aorta from the outer wall. The goal of the repair and implant of this device is to allow the blood flow to continue flowing past the aorta’s damaged parts without obstructing the brain branch vessels.
