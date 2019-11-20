LARGO — The Rotary Club of Largo will hold its 24th annual Death by Chocolate fundraiser Friday, Dec. 6, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center.
At the event that benefits local children’s charities, local vendors will offer up plenty of chocolate to sample as patrons enjoy music, a silent auction, selfies with Santa and a wine toss game. Complimentary champagne is offered and there is a cash bar.
Tickets are $20 each and are on sale through Largo Rotarians, at largorotary.com or at the CPPAC box office.
The Rotary Club of Largo is dedicated to the community and has contributed more than $250,000 to local charities and groups, all to benefit local youth.
For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page or contact Sue Osborne at soz123@aol.com.