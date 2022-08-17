LARGO — Nonprofit agencies that serve the residents of Largo can apply for a Safety Net Grant from the city of Largo.
Through Nov. 15, nonprofits including faith-based organizations that serve Largo residents, even if located outside the city limits, that are licensed as 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19) tax-exempt organizations can apply.
The grant is funded by American Rescue Plan Act dollars designated to mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To learn more about grant eligibility, the application, frequently asked questions, and reporting process, visit Largo.com/ARPA. For additional questions or assistance with the application, contact Largo's ARPA grant manager, Mecca Serfustini, at mserfustini@largo.com or 727-587-6700 ext. 7423.
Nonprofit organizations may also be eligible to apply for a recently launched grant from Pinellas County designated for small and large capital purchases. Learn more by visiting PinellasCF.org/grants/arpa.