LARGO — If you plan on visiting McGough Nature Park to see its birds of prey, you will soon have to leave your pooch at home.
On July 11, commissioners took the first step toward changing the city code to ban dogs and other pets from the park on the western side of Largo. If the change is officially made, McGough would be the only park in Largo where dogs are not allowed.
The park, which is commonly referred to as the “turtle park” for its abundant turtle population, might be better known now for its birds of prey. It features several enclosures that house permanently injured owls, hawks, kestrels, vultures and an American bald eagle named Sarge.
The problem is that some canine visitors tend to spook the birds, said Krista Pincince, director of the city’s Recreation, Parks and Arts department.
“McGough Nature Park has several birds and animals that are cared for by staff and volunteers. The presence of dogs in the park cause stress to the birds and could result in safety issues for both the handlers and the visitors attending the park,” she said.
Pincince said a dog even made Sarge the bald eagle lose her appetite.
“A while back we had a service animal that was out there and Sarge the eagle would not eat for several days afterward,” Pincince said.
It’s not the first time the birds have had to be isolated. During the peak of the pandemic, there was a time when the birds were off limits because masks — and not being able to see mouths — were making the birds uncomfortable.
Therefore, city staff on July 11 recommended banning dogs and other pets from the park and restricting service animals from inside the nature center, on the outdoor deck and in the areas near bird enclosures. There are also times when volunteers walk the birds through the park. During those times, a sign will be placed restricting service animals from that area of the park.
City Attorney Alan Zimmet said the city is permitted under certain circumstances to limit the use of service animals at a place like McGough if they could cause potential harm to the animals.
“There are zoos across the country that do similarly what we are going to be proposing with regard to McGough,” he said.
Commissioner Jamie Robinson, who cast the lone dissenting vote against the change, said he understands the need to keep dogs away from the birds of prey. But he doesn’t understand the need to keep them out of the rest of the park, which includes a nearly mile-long walking trail.
“There’s no more stress going to be put on a wild animal from my dog walking on a path with me than people running through the woods or a predator chasing them through those woods,” he said. “So, I just don’t think that, in my opinion, it’s going to put any more stress on them.”
Besides safety concerns, Pincince said the change is needed because it’s just difficult to restrict where people take their dogs in the park.
“Just for the safety, we’re asking people to use the Bonner Nature Park as well as the Nature Preserve to walk their animals. So the animals are permitted at both of those parks,” she said, adding that staff have removed signs saying otherwise because there wasn’t an established policy behind them. The city also has two dog parks, she said.
The commission will still have to approve a policy regarding the restrictions of service animals and will need to vote a second and final time on the change Aug. 1.