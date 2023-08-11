The Kiwanis Club of Largo/Mid-Pinellas donated school supplies to Fuguitt, Mildred Helms, and Ridgecrest elementary schools for the fall semester.
“We are proud to support our local schools in the important work that they do throughout the year,” said Evan Eastman, president of the club, “but we would not be able to do it without the support of our community.”
The school supplies effort is supported by the club’s semi-annual pancake breakfasts.
The Key Club at Largo High School and the Builders Club at Largo Middle International Baccalaureate School are also projects supported by the club.