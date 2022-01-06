Housing developments remain a focus around Largo

LARGO — As the population around Pinellas County continues to increase, housing has been a high priority for city leaders. The need for affordable housing has amplified that effort. Several housing developments around Largo are either in limbo or moving forward. Here’s an update on where they stand.
800 Eighth Ave. SE
An industrial project appears to be the most likely option, but the developer has left the door slightly open for a townhouse project.
The plan for this 15.5-acre property within walking distance of Largo Middle School and Central Park has been a controversial one.
After several neighbors expressed compatibility, traffic and safety concerns, city commissioners in October shot down a plan by Belleair Development Group to construct a 231-unit apartment complex on the mostly vacant site along Donegan Road that has an industrial and agricultural land use.
BDG owner Carlos Yepes told Tampa Bay Newspapers last month his firm was still moving forward with purchasing the land and would proceed with an industrial project instead — one that wouldn’t require the City Commission’s approval.
According to Pinellas County records, the sale was closed on Dec. 30, as BDG purchased the property from Genesis Communications of Tampa Bay Inc. for $3.1 million.
In October, Mayor Woody Brown urged BDG to revisit the plan with a smaller-scale and more compatible housing project.
City Manager Henry Schubert told commissioners on Dec. 21 that BDG is still evaluating alternative development ideas, including townhouses.
“That may be possible,” Yepes told TBN on Dec. 26, “but it all depends on our current plan for the distribution center, as the industrial market is on fire at this time.”
He added, “We are studying the concept of townhomes, but the path of the distribution center seems the most logical at this time. This plan does not require public hearings or other approvals.”
2075 Seminole Blvd.
Enthusiasm has grown about this project along Seminole Boulevard just north of Ulmerton Road.
On Dec. 21, commissioners inched the project forward and voted to move a development agreement with Archway Partners to the next step.
Archway plans to develop the 4.79-acre vacant property that once housed a bank into a 96-unit apartment complex that will be all affordable housing.
The developer intends to seek out highly competitive state tax credits to help fund the $27.2 million project, and commissioners had previously agreed to contribute as much as $685,000 to help the firm secure the financing.
The Miami-area developer has also proposed constructing a 96-unit complex at 1250 Cleveland St. in Clearwater.
“This is the workforce housing that we’re looking for,” Brown said. “This is for firefighters and teachers and folks that are making a good wage.”
Archway representative Paul Nudelman said the firm is also enthusiastic and would like to move as quickly as possible.
“We would look to break ground sometime towards the end of next year or early the following, so the development wouldn’t be completed until towards the end of 2023,” he said.
1756 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.
Commissioners are even more optimistic about a plan by Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties to build 51 townhomes on a 6.96-acre piece of property in northwest Largo.
They voted 7-0 on Dec. 21 to move forward with a development agreement with the affordable housing nonprofit, which purchased the 6.96-acre piece of property near the Belleair and Clearwater border for $2 million.
“This is a great project for Largo,” Commissioner Jamie Robinson said. “This is a great project for that side of town in general.”
In fact, commissioners’ only problem with the plan is that Habitat couldn’t build more homes on property.
Habitat had hoped to construct 57 homes, but site constraints, such as wetlands, proved to be a problem, according to Planning Manager Alicia Parinello.
Sean King, director of governmental relations for Habitat, said the project will likely be a mix of two or three bedrooms and will have a homeowners association to help maintain public areas.
He said Habitat was waiting on potential funding from Penny for Pinellas sales tax revenue, so it would likely be the end of 2022 or 2023 before construction.
“Affordable housing, if it was easy to build, everybody would be building it. And it really takes that public-private partnership,” he said. “It really does to see this through to the finish line. It is not an easy task.”