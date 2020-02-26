LARGO — To say Terry Hitchcock is “no quitter” might be shortchanging him at a little bit.
About 1,965 miles, to be exact.
That’s the estimated distance Hitchcock ran between May 6 and July 14 in 1996 when completing the essence of 75 marathons in 75 days to raise awareness about the plight of single-parent families in the U.S.
Hitchcock’s improbable “marathon to end all marathons” also served as tangible proof to support Hitchcock’s own personal credo learned from his grandfather: “Nothing is impossible.”
A documentary film by Tim Van Desteeg titled “My Run” that encapsulates Hitchcock’s pilgrimage across seven states was recently shown at the Elmcroft of Pinecrest senior living community in Largo, where he resides.
Hitchcock was accompanied by Clearwater-based writer Ronald Joseph Kule, whose biography “Living Beyond Impossible” on Hitchcock’s life was published last year. Hitchcock and Rule answered residents’ questions afterwards.
Now 81, Hitchcock was 56 years old when he came up with his plan to run from St. Paul, Minnesota, to Atlanta, where he would wind up at the beginning of the 1996 Summer Olympics.
Hitchcock’s project came to fruition 10 years after the death of his wife, Susan Ann, to breast cancer at age 36 left Hitchcock a broken man who felt he had lost everything.
In the wake of his wife’s untimely death, Hitchcock became a quick study in learning how to raise three children as the sole parent and breadwinner.
But for Hitchcock, something was still missing that would give his life purpose and direction: running a series of consecutive marathons to draw national awareness to the country’ estimated 35 million single parents.
When asked by reporters during his run how such single-parent families might be helped, Hitchcock replied that a Secretary of Children cabinet position should be created.
“If children are our future, why don’t we have an office just for them?” he asked.
At first glance, Hitchcock’s decision to run from St. Paul to Georgia in 75 days was dubious at best. In his mid-50s with previous health issues, including unforgiving knees and high blood pressure, Hitchcock didn’t seem like the ideal marathon candidate.
But Hitchcock remained undaunted, hiring a trainer to develop a pre-marathon training program, as well as planning the logistics of his 75-day trip.
During Hitchcock’s preparation, he suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized at a VA Medical Center.
Yet despite poor medical prospects, Hitchcock persevered, grinding out his requisite 26.2 miles per day, accompanied by “Team Hitchcock.”
The key to the daily ordeal: Keep focused on the moment to avoid being overwhelmed by the long ordeal.
“It’s really a mental run, a spiritual run,” Hitchcock said. “You take the time to reflect on your life.”
That’s not to say the idea of giving up never entered Hitchcock’s mind.
“There wasn’t a day I didn’t want to quit,” he said.
To ward off his daily pains and thoughts of pulling the plug, Hitchcock each night would talk to friends and several radio station disc jockeys that would provide him solace and renewed encouragement.
A more practical demand to Hitchcock’s daily routine was the need for multiple changes of clothes, as he sweated profusely during his typical 8 1/2-hour run day, Hitchcock said.
At one point near the end of Hitchcock’s trek, his traveling funds ran dry, so he asked a Holiday Inn manager for lodging. The hotel operator did more than that, calling the corporate office that agreed to provide free lodging along the way.
As the multi-marathon wore on, members of “Team Hitchcock” dropped out, leaving him only his older son Chris as guide and partner.
On July 14, wearing his 11th pair of running shoes, Hitchcock reached the U.S. Olympic Games in Atlanta.
Hitchcock credits his deep-rooted religious faith and commitment to helping single-parent children to getting him to the finish line.
“How I did it, I have no idea,” Hitchcock told the room full of Elmcroft of Pinecrest residents. “But it taught me that we can do more than we think we can. We can make an impact.”