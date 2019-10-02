Below is a look at some events coming up around Largo in the coming weeks.
National Night Out
LARGO — Largo Police Department participates in National Night Out events each year at different locations across Largo. Residents of all ages are invited to connect with their local officers while enjoying a family-friendly event and checking out different police vehicles, the K9 unit and other services.
Five events are planned during the first week of October in different neighborhoods, including a public event at the Greater Ridgecrest Branch YMCA, 1801 119th St. N., on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m.
For more information, contact Officer Vu Tran at 727-587-6730 or VTran@largo.com.
Family Fun Fishing event
LARGO — The Kiwanis Club of Seminole Breakfast will host its final Family Fun Fishing event of the year Saturday, Oct. 5, 8 to 11 a.m., at Taylor Park, 1100 SW Eighth Ave., Largo.
The event is free for children 14 and younger. The club provides bait and fishing poles, but youngsters are welcome to being their own gear if they wish. Prizes are given out for the first fish caught, the most fish caught, the smallest fish caught, and the first, second and third largest fish caught.
Providing goodie bags and refreshments will be 1st Home Bank. Donations are welcomed and are used to help offset the cost of the bait.
For information, call Leah Hoffman at 727-873-7852.
Christ the King Ministries fall events
LARGO — Event organizers recently announced the fall lineup of events at Christ the King Lutheran Ministries, 11220 Oakhurst Road, Largo.
The Joy Group will meet for lunch Wednesday, Oct. 9, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Christian Ministries Building. Attendees will play bunco and enjoy a pot-luck lunch. Contact piercema5@tampabay.rr.com for more information.
The Iron Men’s Breakfast will be served Saturday, Oct. 12, 8 a.m., in the Christian Ministries Building. All men are welcome to attend. The guys will be cooking.
Moms of Pre-schoolers meet second Saturdays, 10 a.m., for breakfast, laugher and support. Attendees share experiences on the journey of motherhood. Call 727-595-2117 for more information.
The annual Fall Fest at Christ the King will be presented Saturday, Oct. 19, 2 to 6 p.m. The event will feature food, beer garden, bounce house, dunk tank, games, face painting, hayrides, hay bale bowling, touch-a-truck and more. There will be race contests from 2 to 4 p.m. and a pony rider petting zoo from 3 to 5 p.m. Live music will be provided by Tom Davis from 4 to 6 p.m.
To learn more about any event, call 727-595-2117.
Homespun Arts and Craft Show
LARGO — The Homespun Arts and Craft Show will be presented Saturday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1498 Rosery Road NE, Largo.
The show will feature as many as 95 local artists and craftspeople selling unique, handcrafted items at the indoor-outdoor show. Door prize drawings will be held throughout the day. Food will be available for purchase. Attendees may also purchase a pumpkin at the St. Paul Pumpkin Patch across the street. The $1 cost of admission benefits local outreach missions of the United Methodist Women that serve the homeless, the hungry and the elderly of Pinellas County.
Jewish Genealogical Society meeting
CLEARWATER — The Jewish Genealogical Society of Tampa Bay will meet Sunday, Oct. 13, 2 p.m., at Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services Inc., 14041 Icot Blvd., Clearwater.
The program will feature Cindy Potter Taylor. Taylor, president of the Jewish Genealogical Society of Palm Beach County, will present “Finding My Potter Family in Canada.” A pre-session social with refreshments and library access begins at 1:30 p.m. The featured program will get underway at 2 p.m.
The Jewish Genealogical Society of Tampa Bay’s library and research resources are available to all meeting attendees and can be loaned out to members. Anyone interested in learning how to do Jewish genealogy research is invited to participate. Beginners as well as experienced researchers are welcome. There is no charge to attend this meeting, and guests are welcome.
For information about the organization or directions to the meeting, call Bruce Hadburg at 727-796-7981 or email bhadburg@tampabay.rr.com.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a bag of nonperishable food for Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services food pantry for those in need.
Trunk or Treat event
LARGO — A Patch Bash and Trunk or Treat event will be presented Friday, Oct. 18, 6 to 8 p.m., at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1498 Rosery Road NE, Largo.
The event will feature bounce houses, games, snacks and free fall fun. Costumes are encouraged.
For information and to preregister, visit www.stpaulumc.org/event/2019-10-18-patch-bash.
ShredFest
LARGO — ShredFest, the free document shredding and recycling event, will return to the Starkey Road Collection Center, 1551 Starkey Road, on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Starkey Road Recycling Center is also a 24-hour facility where residents can drop off their mixed recycling at no-cost, recycle used cooking oil and pick up free, recycled mulch all year-round.
To learn more about ShredFest or other upcoming sustainability events, visit LargoRecycles.com or call 727-587-6760.
Indian Rocks Baptist Church concert
LARGO — The Faith Tour will be presented Friday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m., at Indian Rocks Baptist Church, 12685 Ulmerton Road, Largo.
The tour will feature performances by Jordan Feliz, I Am They and Hannah Kerr. Tickets start at $34 in advance and $44 the day of the show. Visit event.attendstar.com/event/show/jordan-feliz-the-faith-tour-largo-fl.
Feliz is an American Christian musician who plays a folk-rock and soul style of Christian pop.
Art for Faith’s Sake concert series
LARGO — The Art for Faith’s Sake concert series will open with an organ recital Sunday, Oct. 27, 3 p.m., at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 455 Missouri Ave., Largo.
Dr. Christopher Gage will perform on the Austin organ a varied program showcasing musical influences of the Protestant Reformation. This hour-long program will present a survey of numerous styles and developments that evolved out of the Reformation, and features composers spanning four centuries. Gage, the director of music at Overbrook Presbyterian Church in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will perform the monumental Passacaglia in C minor by Johann Sebastian Bach, the Introduktion und Passacaglia by 19th-century German composer Max Reger, Three Jazz Preludes by the contemporary composer Johannes Michel, and more.
The concert is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be collected. A reception to follow in the Parish Hall. For information, call 727-585-9969 or visit poplargo.org/worship-music/art-for-faiths-sake.
Largo Central Park
Largo Central Park is at 101 Central Park Drive. Within the park are the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive; the Largo Feed Store, 295 Central Park Drive; and the Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. To contact the library, call 727-587-6715.
Library to unveil new STEAM Spot
LARGO — The Largo Public Library Children’s Department will host the grand opening of its STEAM Spot on Friday, Oct. 4, at 4 p.m.
Funded by the Friends of the Largo Library, the STEAM Spot is a vibrant and engaging space for children ages 5-12 to learn STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) concepts in a collaborative environment. This interactive area also provides a setting for classes in basic computing, coding, gaming, robotics, stop-motion animation and more.
The grand opening will feature a sampling of the classes offered and a tasty treat.
Ride the miniature trains
LARGO — Largo Central Railroad will be offering miniature train rides around Central Park on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rides are free, though donations are accepted.
Train rides can be accessed via the tan-roofed shelter at the east side of the park.
For more information, visit lcrailroad.com.
Library seeking donations for refugee families
LARGO — Through September, the Largo Public Library is collecting donations for welcoming baskets for local refugee families.
All donations will be distributed to Pinellas refugee families through local organizations.
From household items and monetary donations to raffles and more, there are plenty of ways to help.
For information on what you can donate, visit www.LargoPublicLibrary.org/welcomingweek2019.
Museum open to public
LARGO — Learn more about Largo’s history by visiting the Historic Largo Feed Store & Museum in Largo Central Park on the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Feed Store, which once served the needs of cattle ranchers and produce growers, hosts a display of memorabilia from Largo’s pioneer families carefully protected in handcrafted cases.
There is no admission fee. Items also will be collected to send to troops in Afghanistan.
Largo Community Center
The Largo Community Center is at 400 Alt. Keene Road. Visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
Dog training class
LARGO — A dog training class will meet Thursdays, Oct. 3-31, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
A happy dog makes a happy family. Feel the power of the pack with a team of experienced local dog trainers. Positive reinforcement is the focus for dogs and people, too, in a safe and fun learning environment. Participants will develop teamwork and leadership skills that create a foundation for a peaceful home life and a springboard for all kinds of fun dog sports.
Cost is $80 for Largo recreation members and $160 for nonmembers. For information and to register, visit www.playlargo.com.
McGough Nature Park
McGough Nature Park is at 11901 146th St. N. and includes the Narrows Environmental Education Center. Visit largoparks.com or call 727-518-3047.
Community Garage Sale
LARGO — McGough Nature Park will host a Community Garage Sale on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The sale is free to attend. Call 727-518-3047 to register for a table, which costs $10.
Birds of prey show
LARGO — The Look Alive Bird Show will be each Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Narrows Environmental Education Center.
Attendees will get a glimpse at the world of Florida’s flighted hunters. The show details the adaptations that raptors use to exploit the natural world for their gain. The show includes owls, hawks, falcons and Sarge, the center’s own bald eagle and the star of the show.
The show is free.