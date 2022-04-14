LARGO — The pandemic proved costly for most businesses. None more so than buffet-style restaurants, which were forced to adapt or shutter.
The Golden Corral at 10050 Ulmerton Road in Largo was open for 20 years before it closed its doors for the final time during the peak of the pandemic.
The 3.24-acre property along 101st Street Southeast is south of Ulmerton Road and a block east of Largo Mall. It has remained dormant for the better part of two years and at one point had drawn the ire of neighbors to the south for not being maintained.
But the ownership group, 10050 Ulmerton Road LLC, is now looking to revive the property and bring a restaurant back to the property.
“We’re not currently seeking to redevelop the site, more reuse the site,” Jaime Maier, an attorney with the Hill Ward Henderson law firm that is representing the owner, told city commissioners April 5. “… Golden Corral is really not a viable business model in a post-COVID world. However, the site is very well outfitted as built for a restaurant use. It’s a good location for a restaurant use.”
Which restaurant is still uncertain, though, as the owner was seeking city approval to tweak the land use.
Commissioners unanimously approved the request on first reading to change the land use from Residential Office/General to Residential/Office/Retail. A sit-down restaurant was not permitted under the Residential/Office General land use, but the city approved a conditional use for the site.
The change in land use will make the property more marketable for future tenants, Maier said.
Affordable housing development
A proposal to construct a 96-unit apartment complex comprised entirely of affordable housing took a step forward when commissioners voted 7-0 to approve a development agreement with the developer, Archway Partners.
The 4.79-acre site, which is just north of Ulmerton Road at 2075 Seminole Blvd. and was formerly the home of a bank, is currently vacant.
The project, titled Seminole Square Apartments, includes four, three-story buildings that each have 24 units.
Commissioners have and continue to express support for the proposal, but did also state concerns about the location of the entrance to the complex, which lacks access for those traveling south on Seminole Boulevard. Those motorists would have to make a U-turn on the heavily trafficked road in order to access the complex.
Brett Green of Archway Partners agreed, but said the Department of Transportation, which has jurisdiction of the road, recommended the current plan.
Commissioners said they would urge DOT to reconsider and approved the development agreement on the condition that Archway and city staff work on a way to improve the access point.
In other news
Commissioners approved a resolution to seek out U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s help to acquire $1.5 million in federal funding for the partial roof replacement and solar panel installation at the Largo Public Library.
According to the city, Crist, through the Appropriations Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives, has invited local governments to submit funding requests under the FY 2023 Community Project Funding program.
The total cost of the project is estimated to be $1.5 million. If required, the city can provide a match of up to 50%.
The move would help the city in its efforts of reaching its goal of utilizing 100% renewable energy by 2035 and being at least 50% renewable energy by 2030.