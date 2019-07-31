LARGO — The city of Largo is revitalizing downtown’s West Bay Drive corridor with new improvements in an effort to make the area more safe, walkable and attractive.
The public is invited to learn more about the new improvements at an open house hosted by the city Wednesday, Aug. 21, 6 p.m., at The Bridge Dance Complex, 100 First Ave. SW.
Improvements include:
• Reconstructing the sidewalks from Missouri Avenue/Seminole Boulevard to Clearwater-Largo Road;
• Replacing the lighting with LED lighting;
• Installing updated benches, bike racks and bus shelters;
• Constructing two midblock crossings featuring pedestrian-activated flashing beacons and high-visibility crosswalks west of Second Street and west of Fifth Street;
• Milling, resurfacing and re-striping of the asphalt surface to improve West Bay Drive from Missouri Avenue/Seminole Blvd to Clearwater-Largo Road and improving the diagonal parking lots from Fourth Street Southwest to Ridge Road.
The construction work is planned for the fourth quarter of 2019 and will complement other enhancements to the downtown, such as the new Downtown Plaza on the southwest corner of West Bay Drive and Seminole Boulevard.
For more information, contact Senior Engineer Barry Westmark at 727-587-6713 or bwestmar@largo.com.
Construction updates and road closures
LARGO — The northbound lanes of Central Park Drive will be experience intermittent closures for approximately two weeks as Duke Energy works to restore the sidewalk on that side of the street. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes and follow posted detour signs. The southbound lane will remain open to traffic.
• As part of an ongoing effort to eliminate sanitary sewer overflows, the Engineering Services Department will be replacing sanitary sewer pipes on 137th Street. Pinellas County will also be using this opportunity to replace the residential potable water line in the area. This work is expected to begin this week and take three weeks to complete.
Work will occur along the west side of 137th Street from Anona Heights Drive to Croft Drive South. Residents can expect occasional temporary road access limitations and detour routes during this work.
New car wash coming to N. Missouri Ave.
LARGO — A development order was issued July 18 to allow for the redevelopment of a 1.82-acre property at 1240 N. Missouri Ave. into a Tommy’s Car Wash, according to Largo Community Development officials.
The existing vacant bank building will be demolished, paving the way for the construction of a 5,199-square-foot drive-thru car wash, parking lot with vacuum stations, landscape islands and buffers, signage and associated infrastructure improvements.
Tutterow fall registration dates
LARGO — Registration for the 2019-20 Tutterow Dance Academy programs will be held at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, on Friday, Aug. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The academy offers professional instruction in ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, lyrical, acro, and preschool classes for boys and girls ages 2-18. The academy is also home to the Tutterow Stars of Tomorrow, an award-winning performance company, giving students additional performance and competition opportunities.
For more information on class registration or audition opportunities for the performance company, contact debbie@tutterowdancers.com, call 727-585-1232 or visit tutterowdancers.com.