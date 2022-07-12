LARGO — The city of Largo’s fiscal year 2022-23 budget reflects the high and lows facing municipalities in the state of Florida.
Historic rates of inflation and skyrocketing construction costs have forced cities to reassess their long-term plans, but a huge increase in property values and a surge in federal funding and grant opportunities have allowed them to forge ahead.
The $309.7 million budget unveiled July 1 is a nearly 18% increase from last year. The increase is due largely to the fact that several major capital construction costs are planned for the coming year, according to City Manager Henry Schubert’s introduction to the budget.
“Together we have made great strides in recovery from the COVID-19 crisis while also working through the greatest rate of inflation experienced in decades impacting goods, services and wages,” Schubert wrote. “We have continued to be agile as we transform our operations through continued unprecedented rates of change, rather than purely reacting to the environment around us.”
Horizon West Bay
The increase in construction costs will mean the most expensive project in the city’s history is getting more costly.
Horizon West Bay, Largo’s new mixed-use City Hall slated to be constructed on the north side of the 400 block of West Bay Drive, is increasing in cost to $80 million from $58 million.
The total estimate also includes the cost of a public parking garage, land acquisition, operational expenses for leasing and property management of the commercial space, and debt service costs for bond and loan repayments.
A work session was scheduled for July 12 to discuss ways to possibly reduce the cost of the project. A July 15 was also scheduled where staff said they would present financing options for the price increase. (Return to TBNweekly.com this week to read more about the discussions.)
Other capital projects planned for in the coming year include reconstruction of a fire station ($7 million), a new parks administration building ($5.8 million), and several road and infrastructure projects.
Property tax rate
Booming property values are helping to offset the financial challenges.
The city’s taxable values increased by 12.18%, from $5.98 billion to just over $6.7 billion, which is the largest increase in more than 15 years. In 2013, taxable values were estimated at $3.2 billion.
The huge increase means Schubert is suggesting the property tax rate remain at 5.58 mills, which will generate about $36 million in revenue -- about $3.8 million more than last year.
The rate could remain the same, but tax bills for residents likely will still increase because of the spike in property values. In fact, the current rate will represent a 11.26% tax increase for residents.
“Due to many revenue sources in the General Fund performing at low or no growth rates, property tax revenue makes up more than 36% of the total revenue, and outside of user fees, remains the source of revenue over which the City has the greatest level of control,” Schubert wrote, adding that the additional revenue is needed to “address recruitment, retention, and maintain progress on existing programs and projects.”
Rate increases
Several rate increases are planned for the coming years to fund capital projects and the increasing cost of operations, according to the budget.
FY 2023 will be the final year of a three-year 10% annual increase in wastewater rates. Pending City Commission approval, stormwater rates also will increase 20% each year for the next three years in order to address a backlog in maintenance and capital improvements that will cost $7 million per year.
Federal funding
Schubert said the federal infrastructure bill approved by Congress this year will provide unprecedented grant opportunities over the next 10 years.
He said city staff have begun investigating the opportunities as implementation rules are rolled out.
“We will aggressively pursue these grants with the goals of funding needed projects that we would not otherwise be able to afford and to potentially reduce the projected rate increases,” he said.
The city does know how much pandemic relief funding it has received from the government.
It was awarded $12.9 million from the new American Recovery Plan Act, and it has tentatively allocated those funds to numerous projects and initiatives.
Highlights include Central Park Performing Arts Center Renovations ($2 million), Southwest Pool and dive tower rehabilitation ($5 million), a job skills training program ($330,000), additional funding for affordable housing partners ($400,000), community homeless services ($400,000) and community mental health services ($400,000).
Personnel
The budget also calls for the addition of several new positions and about 11 full-time equivalent positions.
Among those positions is a downtown administrator “to take over coordinating activities, design and business engagement.”
Another notable change is the creation of an energy management program in the Public Works Department that will be led by a new energy program administrator.
“The addition of this position will provide the necessary framework to ensure future additions of solar and other energy management efforts are maintained and monitored for performance and reported to the community and City Commission,” Schubert wrote.
A wide range of pay increases are also slated for general employees, firefighters, and members of the police department.
“As one of the largest employers in our city, we believe that a balanced approach to investing in employee growth and development as well as pay and benefits is essential. We cannot achieve our vision of being the Community of Choice in Tampa Bay unless we are the employer of choice, and these two key ingredients will ensure our team members are engaged and deliver the superior services our community relies upon,” Schubert wrote.
City leaders will discuss the budget during a joint meeting of the City Commission and Finance Advisory Board on July 15. On July 19, commissioners will then establish a maximum property tax rate to be mailed out to residents.