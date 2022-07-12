Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 79F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.