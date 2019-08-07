Below is a look at some events coming up around Largo in the coming weeks.
Family Fun Fishing
LARGO — The Kiwanis Club of Seminole Breakfast will partner with First Home Bank to sponsor the Family Fun Fishing event set for Saturday, Aug. 3, 8 to 11 a.m., at Taylor Park, 1100 SW Eighth Ave.
Prizes will be awarded for first fish caught, smallest fish caught and most fish caught as well as first, second and third largest fish caught. The event is free. Poles and bait will be provided for children age 14 and younger. Kids also may bring their own gear.
Donations are welcomed and used to help offset the cost of bait. For information, call Leah Hoffman at 727-873-7852.
Kayak Club meeting
LARGO — The Kayak Club will meet Saturday, Aug. 10, 10 a.m. to noon, at Bonner Park, 14444 143rd St. N, Largo.
Attendees will take part in a kayaking adventure and exploration of this beautiful habitat. Cost is $20 for Largo Recreation members and $40 for nonmembers. Cost includes kayak, safety equipment and instruction. Participants must register by Aug. 6.
To register, visit PlayLargo.com. For information, call 727-518-3131.
Skyway Cat Club show
LARGO — The Skyway Cat Club of Tampa Bay will host The International Cat Association All-Breed Cat Show on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10-11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Minnreg Hall, 6340 126th Ave. N., Largo.
Cats will compete in 12 different rings both days. Judges will evaluate cats both days. The event will include feline education and welfare. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about different breeds of cats and how to care for them.
The show will feature more than 25 breeds of cats. Vendors will have cat trees, cat beds, toys, unique gifts, and more cat-related items for sale. Cats and kittens will be available for adoption from local shelters. There will be a raffle and food will be available for purchase.
Parking is free. Admission is $7 for adults, $3 for children and free for children age 5 and younger.
Event organizers will be collecting items for a local spay and neuter clinic. Attendees are encouraged to donate items such as blankets, bleach, paper towels, printing paper, tall kitchen trash bags, cleaning supplies, office supplies, baby wipes and cat and dog crates. Those who bring canned or dry cat food to donate will receive a $1 discount on admission.
For information, visit www.skywaycatclub.com or call 727-289-1989.
Celebrating 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage
LARGO — The Democratic Women’s Club of Upper Pinellas will host an event titled Celebrating 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage on Monday, Aug. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Royal Palms of Largo, 200 Lake Ave. NE, Largo.
The luncheon will feature prizes, entertainment and speakers Alex Sink and state Rep. Jennifer Webb.
The cost to attend is $30. Checks can be made out to DWCUP and mailed to Shelby Freeman, 960 Starkey Road #1404, Largo, FL 33771.
For more information, call Donna Dennis at 727-447-7380.
Largo Central Park
Largo Central Park is at 101 Central Park Drive. Within the park are the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive; the Largo Feed Store, 295 Central Park Drive; and the Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. To contact the library, call 727-587-6715.
Holocaust survivor to speak
LARGO — Holocaust survivor Marie Silverman will be the guest speaker Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 6 p.m., at the Largo Public Library.
Silverman will speak about her childhood in Antwerp, Belgium, when the Nazis invaded her home country, her escape to France, her time in an internment camp, and being smuggled out of the country to eventually end up as a refugee in the United States.
Silverman is a resident speaker at the Florida Holocaust Museum and spends her time teaching younger generations about the Holocaust.
The event is free and will take place in the Children’s Programming Room on the first floor of the library.
Southwest Recreation Complex
Southwest Recreation Complex, which includes an aquatic complex, is at 13120 Vonn Road. Call 727-518-3125 for recreation or 727-518-3126 for the pool. Visit PlayLargo.com or LargoPools.com.
Community Garage Sale
LARGO — Southwest Recreation Complex will host its annual indoor communitywide garage sale Saturday, Aug. 17, from 8 a.m. to noon.
The sale, which is free to attend, features more than 65 tables of home goods, children’s toys, gently used clothing and more.
To have a table, the cost is $10 per table, with a limit of two tables per person.
Largo Community Center
The Largo Community Center is at 400 Alt. Keene Road. Visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
Largo Palooza Music Series
LARGO — The Largo Palooza Music Series will continue with a performance by contemporary/pop crossover vocal group Divonicci on Friday, Aug. 16, at 6:30 p.m., at the Community Center.
Activities, which include food trucks, cash bar and after party, begin at 5 p.m.
The cost is $15.
Upcoming performances include a performance by Idaho Swezey on Aug. 23.
McGough Nature Park
McGough Nature Park is at 11901 146th St. N. and includes the Narrows Environmental Education Center. Visit largoparks.com or call 727-518-3047.
Birds of prey show
LARGO — The Look Alive Bird Show will be each Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Narrows Environmental Education Center.
Attendees will get a glimpse at the world of Florida’s flighted hunters. The show details the adaptations that raptors use to exploit the natural world for their gain. The show includes owls, hawks, falcons and Sarge, the center’s own bald eagle and the star of the show.
The show is free.