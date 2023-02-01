Summer camp registration begins
LARGO — The city of Largo will conduct more than three dozen full- and half-day summer camps for elementary, middle school, and teenage children. Registration began Feb.1 for residents; non-residents can begin registering Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Parents can choose from three full-day camps, 20 sports camps, and 26 specialty camps, as well as theater, nature, aquatics, pre- and post-camp days, and golf and tennis camps.
Scholarships are also available for those that qualify financially.
For a full camp listing and more information, visit LargoCamps.com or call 727-518-3016, 727-518-3125 or 727-518-3131.
Contest on for Playcon t-shirt design
LARGO — A contest is underway for the winning t-shirt to represent the 2024 Playcon Gaming and Comic Con.
The t-shirt design should be visually expressive and a collision of the gaming and comic world. Artists may draw inspiration from the city’s comic version of Largo Recreation’s mascot, Captain Play. Captain Play is available to view for inspiration on the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/3312386782383231.
Artists of all ages in Largo and surrounding Pinellas County areas are welcome to enter the contest.
The winning artist will receive a $200 gift card and admission for up to five to Playcon 2024. The artist will also be provided a 10x10 vendor space during the event if the artist wishes to display or sell their other artwork.
Playcon is a celebration of gaming, comics, and nerd culture featuring vendors catering to toys and collectibles, artwork, apparel, comic books, games and more. There will also be gaming competitions, free-play gaming, cosplay contest and guests, and panels.
Submission deadline is Friday, March 31, at 5 p.m.
For more information, contact Erika Lafontaine at 727-518-3016, email elafonta@largo.com or visit LargoEvents.com.
Library to mark Black History Month
LARGO — The Largo Library will present a number of events in February to mark Black History Month.
• African and African-American Contributions to Culture: Powerful Doctoring Women
Thursday, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m.
In “Living History” performances, Dr. Martha Bireda portrays African American women who lived empowered, self-defined lives despite the obstacles imposed by enslavement and Jim Crow. Listen, learn, taste and touch as Granny/Midwife Pearl shares the plants and herbs she uses to keep enslaved Africans healthy on the Bellamy plantation. Learn about the herbs used for preventative, curative, as well as resistance purposes by women who refused to breed children for the slave. A lively discussion will follow where attendees can share memories of their “Granny’s” cures and the contraception rights of women.
Register for the program at largo.evanced.info.
• Black History Month Film Series
Mondays, Feb. 6, 13, 27, 5:30 p.m.
To celebrate the stories of Black Americans, the library will show a variety of films to inspire, inform, empower, and entertain.
Feb. 6: “Till”
Feb. 13: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Feb. 27: “The Silent Twins”
To submit announcements and press releases, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.