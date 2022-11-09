LARGO — City commissioners bid farewell to a pair of colleagues Nov. 1.
Commissioners John Carroll and Samantha Fenger, who have served the city for the past eight years, attended their final regular commission meeting.
Carroll will be replaced by local businessman Chris Johnson, who ran unopposed for the seat and was elected by default.
Fenger will be replaced by either former Commissioner Curtis Holmes or local Realtor Maria Kadau after the Nov. 8 general election, which was after this edition’s press time.
For Carroll, this will be the first time in more than 40 years that he won’t be serving the city.
“It’s been great. I really enjoyed it,” he said. “I came to the city as a rookie police officer in 1980 and survived five city managers. A couple of times it was pretty close, but I got through it.”
Carroll, a U.S. Army and Military Police Corps veteran, eventually climbed the ranks to become the city’s police chief in 2010.
He retired from the department and immediately jumped back into public service.
He ran unopposed in 2014 for a seat on the City Commission and was reelected without opposition in 2018.
Carroll said his next job will be enjoying time with his grandchildren.
“You’re somebody I’ve looked up to for a long time, so thank you,” an emotional Commissioner Jamie Robinson said.
Fenger, a Realtor, said her first involvement with the city came through a neighborhood grant program and then she attended citizens academy.
“Then it was all downhill after that,” she quipped.
Fenger, too, was elected in 2014 and was reelected without opposition in 2018.
“I love the city and I love everything that we do, and I’m really proud of everything we have done up here over the last eight years,” she said. “I will miss it, but I’ll be out there.”
Each of the commissioners praised the pair for their efforts to improve Largo.
“You guys made this commission a better place to be and helped make our city better,” Mayor Woody Brown said.