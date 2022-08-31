Adaptive Family Night
LARGO – Largo Recreation’s Adaptive Family Night event resumes at the Southwest Recreation Complex on Thursday, Sept. 22, and other select Thursdays, from 5:30-7 p.m.
People of all abilities can enjoy an inclusive evening of fun and socializing while exploring a variety of activities including dance, sports, projects, and crafts. Meet and greet new people, discover resources with Disability Achievement Center in Largo and provide feedback.
Family and friends are encouraged to attend. One caretaker is free per paid admission of $5 per person.
Preregistration is required and the first night is free. Upcoming event dates include Oct. 20, Nov. 17, and Dec. 15.
For more information, call 727-518-3125. Southwest Recreation Complex is located at 13120 Vonn Rd in Largo.
City Nights Pizza blood drive
LARGO – Donate blood and get rewarded with food.
City Nights Pizza will host a community blood drive Saturday, Sept. 3, from 3:30-7 p.m.
Donors will receive a slice of cheese pizza, an 8-oz. soda, a Cancer Awareness Shirt and Sock, a mini physical and gift cards.
To set up an appointment, visit https://donor.oneblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/1256515.
City Nights Pizza is located at 1791 S. Highland Ave. Look for the Big Red Bus.
Women's bible study
SEMINOLE – The Largo-Seminole Women’s Bible Study will begin with an opening coffee Thursday, Sept 15, 9:25-11 a.m.
The non-denominational group meets every Thursday at Seminole First Baptist Church, 11045 Park Blvd.
Ladies of all ages are invited to study the book of Proverbs. There is no charge and child care will be provided.
Register at largoseminolewomensbiblestudy.com.
