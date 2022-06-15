LARGO — Though Kim Adams retired at the end of May after 35 years as the city of Largo's finance director, he's "not off the hook," his successor told him.
"Don't worry; I'll call you," Rebecca Spuhler said when Adams told her to reach out to him if she needed his help.
During his long tenure, Adams worked for five city managers and numerous city commissioners while addressing several challenges. He's helped steer the city through tough economic times, notably the Great Recession, and the "long unprecedented recovery" — in his words — from the event.
In general, other challenges have been just finding the financial resources to do what the community wants the city to do.
"We never have enough to do everything. We always have a list of projects or initiatives that we want to do because the public is asking for something. Staying financially sound. Balancing the needs and wants of a community, that's an every-year challenge," he said.
Over the years city officials borrowed money for capital projects such as the library, community center, Highland Recreation Center and the current City Hall through the use of short-term loans — 10 years or less, he said.
“All of those facilities were paid for. Something I'm proud of is that the city has always borrowed infrequently and paid back quickly. And that has added to financial stability," Adams said.
In the last year city officials issued $62 million in bonds for a proposed five-story municipal complex and a parks division complex. Adams had never been involved in the issuance of tax-exempt bonds.
"And so even in my 35th year with the city, I was doing something new," Adams said.
City officials also hired a financial adviser to help them determine the structure of the debt during the complex process, which also included officials participating in long Zoom interviews and other work.
"There were probably eight or nine attorneys because tax-exempt debt involves IRS requirements and SEC requirements, not to mention state laws," Adams said.
Because of the city's political stability, managerial stability and low debt, the city received a high bond rating, which means a low chance of default.
Spuhler, who has been on city staff for six years, said the bond process was an interesting experience for city officials.
“I'm really glad he was here to kind of lead that with our department,” Spuhler said.
'A great environment'
Adams' auditing experience with a CPA firm literally opened the doors for him to assume the finance director position.
"I audited Largo for four years and everybody was just great to work with. It was a great culture. It was a great environment. It was my favorite audit," he said. "And I had a lot of good audits. But Largo was my favorite."
The finance director's position opened up, and he applied for it. That was 1987.
Adams has master's degrees in accountancy from the University of South Florida and business administration from Colorado State University, and a bachelor's degree in business administration with accounting as his major from the University of South Florida.
His love of his field stems from a class on the principles of accounting he took at St. Petersburg College. He earned an A in the course and enjoyed it, noting that he had a great teacher, whom he will never forget.
"That's how it all started. He was inspiration for me thinking about it," Adams said.
Adams has been recognized for excellence in field by the Florida Government Finance Officers Association, which presented him with the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award. He served on many committees and was active on several committees.
He also was named the Florida Government Finance Official of the Year for 2004 by the Florida League of Cities.
Adams lives in Largo —- about two miles away from City Hall, where he met his late wife Bonnie, who was working for the city's recreation department.
"So that's another reason I love Largo. We were married for 28 years and dated for two years before that," said Adams, who has two daughters.
Adams plans to continue teaching. From January 2009 to the present, he was an adjunct accounting instructor at USF in St. Petersburg. He's hoping to expand his hours of teaching.
"I'm going to look at all the opportunities that are out there, and if something piques my interest, I might give it a try. I enjoy teaching. I enjoy sharing information. I enjoy helping people learn. That's the goal," Adams said.
And play some tennis, too.
A steady hand
Adams believes his retirement comes at the right time, saying the finance department is running well with little turnover and expressing confidence in his successor.
Spuhler, who was the assistant finance director, said that Adams' greatest strength is his ability to put financial information in terms that anybody can understand.
"So he is really good at actually explaining the whys, making things that not everybody is interested in the details — he gets you interested in that. He is really a great teacher," Spuhler said.
"I think he has kind of portrayed that all throughout the department as well as the city as a whole," Spuhler said. "You can tell he is very passionate."
Mayor Woody Brown also praised Adams, saying he the amount of time Adams has been with the city is amazing.
"He has really kept us in a good fiscal position through housing collapses and recoveries. He just kept everything steady in the finances," Brown said. "I also think he has been great not for just me but teaching people about city finances in an easily digestible way, and that's been a really critical thing over the years for him."
Adams said he's most proud of leaving the city in good financial condition.
"Again, I was the auditor for four years" he said, with a laugh. “I knew what condition they were in. It's just been an honor to help run the city of Largo for 35 years and to keep it financially sound."