LARGO — A decorated Vietnam War veteran who died July 6 in a car crash was praised for his commitment to serve his community.
Donald George Moffat, 88, had been a crossing guard for the Largo Police Department since 2016. His post was at the southeast corner Missouri Avenue and East Bay Drive.
“As with so many of our employees, Donald led a rich and storied life,” Largo Police Chief Mike Loux said in an email to Tampa Bay Newspapers.
In addition to being a crossing guard, he worked at many Largo special events to support the city he loved and lived in for 57 years.
Moffat, born on Sept. 28, 1934, in Buffalo, N.Y., graduated from Lafayette High School, where was an All-High cross country athlete. In 2009, he was inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame at the school.
After high school, he attended Canisius College in Buffalo, obtaining an associate degree in accounting.
Moffat spent nine years in the U.S. Navy and then switched over to the U.S. Army, where in 1964 he received a field commission to be a second lieutenant in Vietnam. He remained in the Army for another 10 years, achieving the rank of major.
Moffat earned two Bronze Stars, the Amy Commendation Medal, and his unit twice earned the Gallantry Cross with Palm.
After serving in the military, he earned his bachelor’s degree in general studies and accounting from the University of Nebraska. He served as a Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy from 1980 to 1994.
“My dad was such a humble man that we were unaware of some of his achievements until we discovered them after his passing," said his daughter Mary Deason, who lives in Hartselle, Ala., in an email.
According to his obituary, Moffat was married to Mai Moffat for 53 years and was the father of four children, taking pride in their accomplishments. Three of his daughters went on to earn university degrees, while two of them pursued master's degrees.
In 1982, he received the “Key to the City of Largo” from Mayor George McGough for his service to the Largo community. He is also recognized in the Military Court of Honor in Largo Central Park.
Moffat’s faith was an integral part of his life, his obituary says. He was actively involved in St. Patrick Catholic Church, where he served as a Eucharistic minister since 1977.
A member of the Knights of Columbus, he held the positions of past grand knight of Council 4892 and past faithful navigator of Joseph Hurley Assembly.
His contributions to the Knights of Columbus were recognized when he was awarded Knight of the Year for the state of Florida in 1980-1981.
Moffat is survived by his wife, three daughters, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son.
Serenity Funeral Home in Largo handled funeral arrangements. Visit www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/largo-fl/donald-moffat-11362206.