LARGO — The Largo Police Department is now patrolling the streets on two new all-electric motorcycles.
The new bikes, which are manufactured by Zero Motorcycles and cost a combined $41,000, are a step toward reaching the city’s goal of having a 100% alternative-fuel light-duty fleet by 2030, the city’s sustainability coordinator, Laura Thomas, told Tampa Bay Newspapers.
The department was also able to secure a $7,000 grant from Duke Energy to aid in the purchase.
“The Largo Police Department is very proud to support the city of Largo’s goals to transition to utilizing renewable energy in our fleet of police vehicles. In addition to the Zero electric motorcycles, we have added 23 hybrid Ford Interceptor SUVs this year,” said Police Chief Jeff Undestad in a news release. “I am proud of the hard work and collaboration that went into this project that will help ensure Largo’s natural environment for future generations.”
Largo officials said the motorcycles compare well with their current fleet of Harley-Davidsons.
According to Zero’s website, the motorcycles feature a powertrain that is nearly silent and a “fuel” cost of a penny per mile. They can also reach a top speed of 102 mph, and can travel 176 miles on a charge.