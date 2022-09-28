LARGO — For the first time since it was constructed in 1983, the Southwest Recreation Aquatic Center will be getting a makeover.
The City Commission took the first needed step toward making it happen Sept. 20 when it approved two firms a pair of contracts totaling nearly $700,000 for design and preconstruction work.
The facility and its heavily used pool have been on the city’s radar for renovations for several years, but funding limitations meant consistently pushing the project back.
That changed this year when the city received $12.9 million in COVID relief funding from the federal government.
The city intends to put $4.5 million of those American Rescue Plan Act funds to use for the redesign and rehabilitation of the facility at 130th Avenue and Vonn Road.
The scope of work for the project, which will be designed by Kimley Horn and Associates, includes renovations to the pool bathhouse, 50-meter pool, dive platform, pump house, and filter house.
According to city documentation, the facility is “highly valued by the community and has a long history of successful programming for lessons, wellness programs, lap swimming, and swimming and diving competitions.”
The project also aims to ensure the pool and dive tower meet competitive standards.
A lack of action on repairing the dive tower had become a point of contention for some aquatic teams and commissioners last year.
The platform was shut down in 2020 at the same time the Southwest pool was closed due to COVID-19 concerns. The pool reopened but the tower did not after city staff cited concerns about rust and possible defects in the concrete that were found in previous evaluations performed by consultants.
Concerns
Many of the groups that use the pool will need to find a new home during construction, which is estimated to take a year to complete.
Engineering Services Director Jerry Woloszynski said design is expected to begin in October and be completed by July. The estimated construction period is from November 2023 through November 2024, during which time the pool and supporting facilities would be closed.
Funding was another concern.
In the wake of skyrocketing construction costs, such as the $22 million increase to build the new mixed-use City Hall, Mayor Woody Brown asked if the remaining $3.8 million allotted for construction would be enough.
“We have been experiencing extremely high construction cost escalation,” Woloszynski said. “To be fully transparent, it may not be.”
He said the city’s approach is to explore value engineering opportunities, phasing, or possibly using additional ARPA funds.
Assistant City Manager Maggie Paluch added that the city would focus on the project’s core elements.
“The No. 1 priority is the pool, the pumphouse, the filtration system and the dive tower,” she said. “And then from there, we will see where we are with the budget.”
In other news
Commissioners voted 6-1 on final reading to lower the property tax rate and 7-0 to approve the $309.7 million budget for fiscal year 2023.
The millage rate will go down to 5.52 mills, a small decrease from the current 5.58 mills that the city administration was recommending.
Vice Mayor Michael Smith voted “no” on the millage rate because he said he wanted the rate to be lower.
Because of a 13.1% spike in citywide property values now at $6.76 billion — the highest growth in more than a decade — homeowners are still likely to see a small increase in their annual bills.
Reducing the rate of 5.52 mills, or $5.52 of tax per $1,000 of taxable value, would still reflect a 10.95% increase. Therefore, a resident with a homesteaded property valued at $154,767 would pay about $20 more in taxes next year.