LARGO — At the Olde Florida Brewing Company, ideas are fermenting on how the establishment can appeal to a variety of interests among patrons as well as their taste buds.
So far, so good. Business has been brisk since Jay Dingman and his partner Rodney Woods opened the brewery several weeks ago at 1158 Seventh St. NW, which is off Rosery Road.
Dingman, who has been active in the brewing industry for years, said breweries have to offer more than just beer to build their clientele.
“Whether it's food or it’s music or trivia, there's got to be something else,” he said. “The fact we make our own beer — I'm not going to say it's irrelevant, but it's not nearly as much as a draw as it used to be,” Dingman said.
Because of the sheer volume of breweries that are available, “you have to have something unique,” said Dingman, who lives in Largo and was the owner of the now-defunct Barley Mow Brewing Co.
Therefore, Dingman has been working on obtaining licensing for a food truck. Some patrons have food brought to them from a nearby restaurant.
“Our intention is if we are open, we will have food. So having that food element I think will help bump things up even more for us,” Dingman said.
He wants the brewery to be embedded in the community, noting that a poker night may be on the schedule along with other activities.
“We had our first run club last night go out of here," Dingman said.
On April 7, Dingman was working to expand the capacity of the brewing system.
"I had 550 gallons of beers prepared when we opened that I brewed on this system. It was all gone in about 10 days," Dingman said. "By comparison, we had less than that prepared when Barley Mow first released their beers and that beer lasted us about three weeks."
The owners plan to name all the beers after shipwrecks off the coast of Pinellas County.
"Everything we do will have something to do with old Florida," Dingman said.
The brewery's blonde ale and IPA have been popular, and Dingman hopes to start brewing a pilsner soon.
"Lots of people are into them (pilsners) these days," he said.
Dingman expects to have core brands all the time and will offer 40 or 50 seasonal beers throughout the year.
Describing how he and his partner picked the location, Dingman said he got a call from a friend who said that the location was for rent and that the landlord was adamant it had to be a brewery.
In October, Dingman called the landlord, explained who he was and asked if he could see the place. He did, on a Monday.
"We negotiated the terms of the lease that afternoon. We drove down to Manatee County and gave him a check Tuesday or Wednesday. We signed the check basically immediately," Dingman said.
The fact that the project was almost turnkey was a big part of swaying Dingman and his partner to lease the space.
"Probably the bigger part of it was the fact that it was Largo, we felt it would have a little bit of a built-in following just because of the Barley Mow," he said.
The 2,400-square-foot brewery has a capacity to accommodate 80 people inside and 80 outside.
Woods said he was encouraged to be a partner in the Olde Florida Brewing Co. because of his passion for craft beer breweries.
"It's just a small, intimate setting, really relaxed vibe. Everyone comes and has fun," he said.
He remembers watching the popular television show “Friends,” noting that the characters in the show met often at a coffee house.
“Well, I don't drink coffee. I drink beer,” Woods said.
Woods has visited more than 600 breweries in 44 states.
He said the reception the brewery has got from patrons has been good.
"We're happy we're here in Largo," he said.
Barley Mow closed in 2018 after being a popular pub on West Bay Drive for several years. Dingman said that the landlord was generous, but new development for the property was in the offing.
The Olde Florida Brewing Company's hours are 3 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday; and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The brewery is closed Monday.
When deciding on a location for a brewery, Dingman noted there is a lot of new construction near the Olde Florida Brewery, resulting in a lot of people moving to the area who will need some place to go to socialize.
"And we would be right smack dab in the middle of it," Dingman said.