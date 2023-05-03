Prosecutors have filed a notice that they will seek the death penalty for a plastic surgeon who was indicted April 27 on a first-degree murder charge in the death of a missing Largo attorney.
Tomasz Kosowski, 44, was arrested on a murder charge late last month in the death of Largo attorney Steven Cozzi, who vanished from his office at Blanchard Law, 1501 S Belcher Road, in the middle of the day on March 21.
Cozzi was representing some of the defendants in a lawsuit in which Kosowski was the plaintiff.
According to court records, police reviewed surveillance footage of a man entering Cozzi’s office building and leaving with a cart large enough to hold a body. Forensic investigators also found a large amount of blood in the office’s public bathroom.
Police found blood inside Kosowski’s truck, which was captured on surveillance cameras outside the law office. Kosowski also carried brass knuckles, a stun gun, duct tape and sedatives in another car, police said.
In court records, prosecutors cited three aggravating factors from Florida statutes as reasons why they are seeking the death penalty: the crime was committed for monetary gain; the crime was “especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel”; and the crime was a homicide committed in “a cold, calculated, and premeditated manner.”
Kosowski’s defense attorney, Bjorn Brunvand, said the death penalty is a “draconian” punishment and said the case remains in its early stages.
“It’s important to keep in mind that I’ve filed a not guilty plea on behalf of my client,” he said.
Kosowski is being held at the Pinellas County Jail awaiting trial. A grand jury handed up the indictment against him April 27, and prosecutors filed their notice to seek the death penalty April 28.