Ribbon cutting celebrates Ridgecrest landscaping
LARGO — Largo city commissioners celebrated another successful Neighborhood Grant program with a Dec. 20 ribbon cutting at Ridgcrest Elementary School.
The focus of the grant program is community pride and sustainability. Ridgecrest Elementary’s Parent-Teacher-Association applied for the city’s matching grant to make significant landscaping updates to the common areas around the school.
The city provided $3,000 in financial support to fund the project that was matched by PTA funds and many volunteer hours from parents, teachers, and students during a community planting day in October.
Children and volunteers put in landscaping at Ridgecrest Elementary during a community planting day in October.
Largo Rec offers fitness classes
LARGO — Many Largo Recreation facilities will offer various free classes and programs during the second annual Rec Expo week Jan. 8-14.
The Expo is a great way to start the new year and try something new to increase your overall health and wellness, according to a press release. From karate to line dance and art to bingo, there is something for everyone. Classes will be offered throughout Largo at the Community Center, Highland Recreation Complex, and Southwest Recreation Complex.
For each class new class attended, participants will receive a raffle ticket to enter for various prizes. As a bonus, during Expo week only, annual memberships will be offered at a 50% off discount for residents and non-residents at all three facilities. See PlayLargo.com/RecExpo for a schedule of classes and more information.
