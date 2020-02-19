LARGO — Quantum Energy Holdings LLC is closing its 8550 Ulmerton Road facility and will lay off an estimated 102 people, according to paperwork filed with state and city officials earlier this month.
Las Vegas-based Quantum notified the state Feb. 5 of the permanent closure expected to take place April 10. The shutdown affects 112 employees in customer service, administrative and information technology positions. Ten employees will be retained and will work out of their homes, according to the letter sent to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and Largo Mayor Woody Brown.
The notice covers four Quantum subsidiaries: Utility Sales Management LLC, Utilities Marketing Group LLC, EnergyCare LLC and Sales Verification Co. LLC. The ten retained employees are with the utility sales management group.
In the letter, Quantum Holdings vice president of corporate affairs Laura Zepeda said the closure was a “strategic business alignment” of the company.
Zepeda did not respond to a request for comment.
According to EnergyCare’s website, the company provides outbound sales, inbound customer service, lead generation and data mining, door-to-door sales, third-party verification and commercial energy brokerage.
According to the notice, the layoffs include: 60 EnergyCare customer service representatives; 14 Utilities Sales Management software and technology workers; and positions in accounting, payroll and finance.
Other layoffs include 11 Utilities Marketing Group workers and four Sales Verification Co. employees, according to the company notice.