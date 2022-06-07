LARGO — Less than a week after a man died while searching Taylor Lake for lost flying discs, things were back to normal at Taylor Park.
On a blazing June 5 afternoon, bikers and walkers traversed the 156-acre park’s trails, anglers cast lines into the placid lake water, and several dozen members of the Taylor Park Disc Golf Club gathered for their weekly Sunday handicap event. As the players converged around the picnic tables near the course entrance following the event, most club members said they knew 47-year-old Sean Thomas McGuinness, a park regular who was found along the lake’s shoreline by a bystander at around 8 a.m. May 31.
According to a Largo Police Department report, “detectives believe the victim was looking for frisbees in the water and a gator is believed to be involved in his death.” The report added, “It was apparent that McGuinness suffered injuries related to alligators in the lake.”
“I’ve met him several times, but I couldn’t pick him out from a crowd,” said Steve Belliveau, a Massachusetts native who lives in Clearwater. “I’d see him here at and at Cliff Stevens (Park in Clearwater). But he’s not with our club, or any club that I know of. He was making a living from our club, and we’d tell him it wasn’t OK, but he did it anyway.”
According to Belliveau, a former world champion ultimate frisbee player, everyone knows there are gators in the 53-acre freshwater lake, and few are willing to wade into the muddy water for the sake a salvaging a plastic disc.
“I’ve been playing here for a long time and there is zero chance I am going into that lake, especially during (alligator) mating season,” he said. “We have disc retrievers that extend 30 feet for that. If it’s more than 30 feet away it’s considered lost. We let it go.”
Indeed, club president Kevin Bradley said, “We don’t take our shoes off to get a lost disc because we don’t need to,” noting discs can cost from $7 to $50 each. “That’s what the device is for, or we use boats.”
Bradley said roughly a half-dozen men make money at local disc golf courses by retrieving and selling sunken discs, with a rotating handful of teens occasionally jumping in, as well. “It’s just something some people do to make a few bucks, like getting golf balls from the bottom of a golf course pond,” he said.
As several groups of players navigated the challenging, 4,800-foot course, which is sprinkled with alligator warning signs, New Port Richey resident Travis Webber was using a retriever to search for a lost disc just a few yards away from where a memorial to McGuinness, was nailed to a tree. Although the gator that was believed to have killed McGuinness was later pulled from the water and euthanized by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials, Webber said he knows there are more, and he has a plan should he encounter one.
“I’ll back up, or hit him with the pole,” he said, noting he has extensive experience with gator-infested waters near his home. He said he “never goes in, at least not more than two feet from shore.”
Webber also said he frequently saw McGuinness, who was known in the local disc golf community as “Rockstar.” According to several social media posts, McGuinness was suffering from health issues and aware of the dangers associated with his disc-retrieving endeavors, and people often told him not to go in the water, but he didn’t listen.
Near the course entrance, as Jim Looney, Tyler Crump and Kyle Bennington prepared to play, the three friends said they also knew McGuinness, and each expressed compassion for what happened.
“He was a regular here,” Dunedin resident Looney said. “I’ve played here six or seven times and I’ve seen him every time, except today. He always seemed nice. If there was a name or a phone number on the disc, he always tried to return it. I was shocked to hear what happened. It’s sad.”
Crump, who lives in St. Pete, said if there was a phone number on the disc, McGuinness “would text or call you, but if there was no name or number, he would sell it for five or ten bucks.”
Bradley confirmed McGuinness was diligent about attempting return lost discs to their rightful owners. “He’d try to contact the person several times to return it, which was rare,” he said.
But he believes everyone shares part of the blame for what happened, and what could happen again.
“It’s people trying to benefit from other people’s mistakes,” Bradley said. “The guys retrieving the discs are benefitting from our mistakes of throwing them in the lake, and the players are benefitting from their mistakes by buying them back, which keeps them doing it. So, who’s wrong in that equation? Both sides.”