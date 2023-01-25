Largo Police Chief Undestad to retire June 2

LARGO — The city of Largo has announced that Police Chief Jeff Undestad will retire June 2.
Undestad has led the agency for more than nine years and served in the department for more than 33 years.
City Manager Henry Schubert will appoint Deputy Chief Mike Loux to the position of police chief on June 3, according to a news release.
Loux began his career with Largo Police, starting as a telecommunicator in 1992, and becoming an officer in 1995. During his career, he has served in various leadership positions, most recently as the deputy chief since March 2017.
Loux served as an infantryman in U.S. Marine Corps, earned his master's degree from Bethel University, and graduated from the 228th Session of the FBI National Academy. He is a member of the Florida Police Chief's Association, the International Chiefs of Police Association, and a board member of the Tampa Bay Area Chiefs of Police Association.