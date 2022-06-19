CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners unanimously approved three requests from the city of Largo June 7 for Countywide Plan Map amendments.
Sitting as the Countywide Planning Authority, commissioners said yes to a request to amend the map from retail and services to public/semi-public on 8.36 acres at 1199 East Bay Drive on the corner of Highland Avenue.
The property was the site of a Winn-Dixie grocery store, which closed in 2006 and has since housed the Grace Family Church. The church is using the building for religious purposes under a conditional use permit limiting its occupancy to 19,000 square feet. Grace Family wants to expand its use of the building to about 52,082 square feet while setting aside 8,585 square feet for future tenant space.
Commissioners also said yes to an amendment that will allow the city to expand Bayhead Action Park, 375 Seminole Blvd. The city requested a map change on 7 acres from residential low medium, residential medium, retail and services and activity center to recreation/open space and activity center.
To expand the park, the city needs amendments on nine of 11 parcels to recreation/open space. The other two parcels will remain designated as activity center.
The activity center parcels are part of the West Bay Drive Community Redevelopment District and as such may be used for recreation/open space. The city says the amendments will allow creation of a unified area of recreation/open space uses as needed for the park expansion.
The last amendment was done to address a non-conforming use on 3.24 acres at the site of the former Golden Corral restaurant, 10050 Ulmerton Road just east of 101st Street SE. The site is located in Largo’s Special Area Plan and Largo Mall Activity Center.
Under the current map designation, the site cannot be used for a sit-down restaurant. The Golden Corral was allowed under a special permit. The county and city concur that the site is not appropriate for a restaurant. The property is in an area designated on the map as activity center, which is intended for residential, temporary lodging and non-residential or mixed uses.