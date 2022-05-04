LARGO — Largo High’s varsity baseball head coach, Taylor Layner, had been planning to honor retiring LHS Principal Bradley Finkbiner by having “Dr. Fink” throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Packers’ 2022 regular season finale against the Osceola Warriors on April 29.
Finkbiner, who’s been Largo’s principal for the last decade, had previously served as Osceola’s assistant principal for more than a dozen years. During that time, Layner, who was a star pitcher for the Warriors, credited the man he calls Doc for playing an influential role in his life and his baseball career.
And while Mother Nature tried to throw Layner a curveball in the form of a daylong deluge of rain, the skies cleared in time for the 7 p.m. start, allowing for an emotional ceremony to honor the man who played an important role in many young people’s lives before the rain returned and washed the game out.
“I kind of set this up, just in case this was going to be Dr. Finkbiner’s last year,” Layner said prior to the game. “I wasn’t sure (he was retiring), but I know he’s been doing it for a long time, so I wanted to make sure this was our last game just in case.”
Layner said what Finkbiner’s done for Pinellas County schools during his near 40-year career “is incredible and really almost impossible to put into words. So, it’s probably going to be a little tough for me, to be honest, because he has been like a father figure to me. Other than my dad or my grandfather, he’s been my role model and who I’ve tried to model myself after. So, I’m excited for him and I’m excited for the night and excited we’re going to get this thing in.”
Prior to the first pitch, Finkbiner was hanging out behind the stands, chatting with friends and receiving hugs and well wishes from families and officials from both schools while mixing in a few practice tosses with former Largo head baseball coach Dan Flynn.
“When Taylor asked me to throw out the first pitch at this game it just was an honor,” Finkbiner said. “Both teams are very important to me. I was at Osceola for 20 years and Largo for 10 years, so this is fun.”
He acknowledged the moment was bittersweet.
“It’s bittersweet, but I’ve done it for a long time,” Finkbiner said. “This is my 37th year, so It’s time. I’m very proud of what we’ve done. I think Largo is the finest school in the state, I truly do. And I think it’s because of the staff and the community, and I’m very proud to have been in charge of it for as long as they let me.”
Before his ceremonial first toss, the PA announcer listed Finkbiner’s career highlights and accomplishments, which included bumping Largo’s graduation rate from 74% when he took over to 96% by the time he retires, “a jump in graduation rates that can be credited to Dr. Finkbiner and all of his instructional leaders in the last 10 years.”
He also noted that Finkbiner was also part of the change that saw Osceola become the county’s first fundamental high school and that after moving to Largo he oversaw the success of both the EXCEL and IB programs. Then it was time for the Doc to put the ball in the mitt.
As the players and coaches from both teams lined the baselines and every fan stood in the stands, Finkbiner wound up and tossed a perfect strike to the catcher before hurrying to the Warriors sideline to stand at attention for the national anthem, misty rain starting to fall and few dry eyes in the house.