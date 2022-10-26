Fine day at Fun Fair
LARGO — Attendees of all ages enjoyed the Fun Fair at St. Patrick's Catholic School at 1501 Trotter Road.
The fair, held Oct. 20-23, featured a midway, games, food, silent auction, a raffle, beer garden and other activities to benefit the school. Pumpkins and other season trappings lent a Halloween spirit to the fair.
Largo commission marks special events
LARGO — City commissioners recognized Friends of Libraries, City Government Week, and Domestic Violence Awareness Month with proclamations during its Oct. 18 meeting.
First, Largo Public Library Assistant Director Geri Remming was presented a proclamation for National Friends of Libraries Week. The Friends of Largo Library have supported Largo Public Library for over 40 years. The group raises funds selling books and other materials and advocates for library services.
Oct. 17-23 was declared Florida City Government Week. The annual event celebrates, showcases, and engages citizens in the work of municipal government.
The month of October was declared Domestic Violence Prevention Month in accordance with the national recognition. Largo Police Deputy Chief Mike Loux and Victim Advocate Frieda Widera accepted the proclamation and shared alarming domestic violence statistics. Deputy Chief Loux also introduced the Largo Police Department's newest Victim Advocate, Alexis Singh.
Throughout October, the city of Largo and the Largo Police Department will share resources on Largo.com, social media, and other internal and external communications tools. The city will also participate and promote #PaintPinellasPurple by wearing purple attire to raise awareness.