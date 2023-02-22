Celebrating Black History Month in Pinellas continues with the return of a beloved heritage celebration: The Pinellas African American Heritage Celebration returns with a one-day festival at the Florida Botanical Gardens and Heritage Village on Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 12520 Ulmerton Road in Largo.
Showcasing Black history and culture, the goal of this free festival is to exhibit the diversity within Pinellas County. The festival will highlight the many talents of the students within Pinellas County schools, talented local artists, entrepreneurs and restaurateurs.
Anona United Methodist Church and Young Life will host a kids’ zone for dance, craft and other activities. A mini-market will feature Black-owned businesses selling apparel, lotions, jewelry, food and more. Enjoy traditional dishes, soul food and sweets from J-New's BBQ & Grill, King Natural Foods, Just 1 Taste Of STL-Tampa, Synergy Sweets, TJ’s Soul & Grill Sandwich Shop and MZ SNO BIZ.
Historical exhibits and presentations will be both entertaining and educational. Through April 30 — and open during the festival — is Heritage Village’s exhibit “A Place for All People: Introducing the National Museum of African American History and Culture,” a commemorative poster exhibition celebrating the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.
If you love music and dancing, the day will be paradise for you. Featured performers include popular R&B singer Deneen Wyman, singer Amanda Coleman and others on three stages showcasing classic, jazz, hip-hop, gospel and blues as well as student musicians and dancers.
Coleman is a Music Education student at USF, graduating in 2025. She has performed at Ruth Eckerd Hall pre-shows, USF, Tropicana Field and appeared on the Jimmy Fallon “Tonight Show” singing background vocals for Rod Wave’s hit song “Tombstone.”
As a rising star, she has a string of accolades for her performances including being named 2020 Safety Harbor Rising Star, 2021 Triple Impact Competitor, Vocalist in 2021 FMEA All-State Popular Music Collective, 2021 John B. Lewis Award for Excellence in Performing Arts and 2022 USF Ultimate Bull Talent Show Winner.
One of the festival’s highlights is a tribute to theater, books and arts with Real Life Storytime Performances by Cultured Books Literacy Foundation and a second table reading at 1 p.m. in Creative Pinellas’ auditorium. The play was written by 2022 Artist Laureate Jake-ann Jones is titled “Aq&Ree: Brother Fire, Sister Fly!” and directed by Erica Sutherlin. The play is the story of a brother and sister brought up in diverse worlds and united in tragedy, told in music, media and acting.
Visit https://pinellasafricanamericanheritagecelebration.org/ for more information.