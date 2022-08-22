Largo’s stake in affordable housing complex up to $1.46M

LARGO — The city of Largo has learned the hard way about rising construction costs this past year. City leaders have had to shelve a project to upgrade Bayhead Action Park, and, most recently, they learned that their premier project to build a new mixed-use City Hall on West Bay Drive ballooned in price from $58 million to $80 million.
The problem is not exclusive to the city’s own projects, though. It’s also affecting projects subsidized by the city.
On Aug. 16, city commissioners approved putting an additional $840,000 toward a developer’s project to construct a 96-unit affordable housing complex on Seminole Boulevard.
In August 2021, commissioners approved up to $610,000 of its state housing funds for Seminole Square Apartments at 2075 Seminole Blvd., which is a 4.79-acre piece of vacant property just north of Ulmerton Road.
Therefore, the city’s financial commitment to the project is now $1.46 million and will include both state and federal housing funding.
According to Largo Housing Manager Arrow Woodard, Miami-based Archway Partners requested the additional money to help fund the complex that is now estimated to cost $30.7 million and is being financed with city, county, state, federal and private-sector funds.
“This is a direct result of the increased interest rates for their construction and permanent financing loans as well as construction material and labor increases that we’ve seen throughout the country,” she said. “The projected cost has increased approximately 11.6%, or $3.2 million.”
To help make up the remainder of the budget shortfall, Archway intends to once again tap Penny for Pinellas tax funds committed to affordable and workforce housing.
In February, county commissioners recommended allocating $4 million for land acquisition and construction costs. Archway now intends to seek another $1.5 million.
“Pinellas County staff has indicated their support for the additional funding for this project and is proceeding with the approval process through the County Commission in September,” Woodard said.
Funding would be contingent on Archway closing on the property, which Woodard said it plans to in November.
Woodard added that the development will be getting building permits shortly, so construction could start quickly and is anticipated to be completed by spring 2024.
“The project is nearly shovel-ready,” she said.
If and when it is built, Seminole Square Apartments will serve households with incomes at or below 80% area median income, which is $39,400 for a single-person household and $56,250 for a four-person household.
“A majority of the units are just rent reduced, so residents making less than 80% of the area median income will pay between $800 and $1,100 for the units,” said Brett Green of Archway Partners, adding that some units will be subsidized through Section 8 vouchers.
“We’ll also be housing residents from extremely low income from 30% of AMI to up to 80% of AMI, so we’ll have a really nice blend of income levels. So hopefully nobody … of a specific income level will be left out.”
And the units will likely stay affordable for decades.
The property will be placed in the Pinellas County Housing Finance Authority Community Land Trust for 99 years with an option for an additional 99-year renewal.