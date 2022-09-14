LARGO — The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8 sent shockwaves across Great Britain that rippled across the pond, as expats here in Pinellas County mourned the passing of the 96-year-old monarch.
At the London Pride store in Largo the next day, owner Carole Lannon said she was having a hard time adjusting to Her Majesty’s passing.
“I feel like I did when I lost my grandmother,” Lannon said from her shop at 14100 Walsingham Road. “It’s a big loss. She’s been a constant. She’s been the monarch my whole life, through ups and downs, war and peace, always saying the right thing and providing a stabilizing voice. I saw her on TV with the new prime minister (Liz Truss) last week, and to think she has been there from Winston Churchill until now. It’s amazing.”
Lannon said her shop, which she purchased five years ago after being a longtime customer, experienced an uptick in traffic following the queen’s death, especially since she owned several pieces from the Royal Family’s Platinum Jubilee collection, which are hard to find on either side of the Atlantic.
“Yesterday, people rushed in to buy memorabilia and what I have left from the collection,” she said. “But it was really just people wanting to be together and to see me.”
Indeed, the main reason the London native purchased the store, which features food, gift items and of course, tea sets from the United Kingdom, was to have a connection to her home to provide a community gathering place for fellow ex-pats.
“I moved from London to Germany in 1996 and lived in several places in America before settling here, and everywhere I lived I always found the local British shop or pub,” Lannon said. “It was like a nice taste of home.” She said the recent influx of Brits to the Sunshine State has seen her business grow to the point where she’s about to open a second shop.
“There’s over 15,000 unique customers in our database, and there’s more than 15,000 Brits living here,” Lannon said. “I am the only British shop in the area, and I have a huge clientele over the bridge, so that’s why I’m opening a shop in Tampa next month.”
While showing a rare copy of a Royal Family photo book, Lannon was asked what made the queen’s death so painful and personal for Brits. She explained it goes back to those memories of growing up.
“It’s part of our culture. It’s tradition,” she said of the monarchy, which saw Prince Charles assume the mantle of king in the wake of his mother’s death. “In England, everything is wound into the history of the Royal Family. Whatever your belief or opinions, it’s fact. It’s part of our personality.”
According to James Poulter, chief executive of the Chi Chi Rodriguez Youth Foundation, the news of the Queen’s passing was difficult to digest, particularly after taking a family trip back to Great Britain this summer.
“Even though I moved to Pinellas County in 2003, the news of the queen’s passing has hit hard,” Poulter, a native of Spondon in Derby, said via email on Sept. 12. “I was recently back in the United Kingdom in July and had the chance to visit London and Westminster Hall where the queen will be lying in state this week until her funeral on Monday, and it will be very surreal watching it on TV paying my respects.”
Both Lannon and Poulter, a longtime Safety Harbor Chamber of Commerce board member, said what they admired the most about the Queen was the compassion and comportment she displayed during difficult times, decade after decade.
“The 70 years of service and leadership the queen dedicated to the United Kingdom and the world is truly amazing,” Poulter wrote. “She managed to be the guiding light for countries all over the world. Growing up I always remembered it was a big deal to listen to the “Queen’s Speech” at 3 p.m. on Christmas Day, with her thoughts on the past and her hopes for the future. R.I.P. Your Majesty.”
Lannon was still using the present tense for Her Majesty one day after her death. “‘Keep Calm and Carry On’ is like the queen’s slogan, and I feel she embodies that,” she said. “She was stoic and composed, even in crisis. There’s a saying in England, ‘I’m not bossy, but I’m the boss,’ and it fits her. She didn’t lead with a stick, she led by example. And she will be missed.”