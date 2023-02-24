Largo Cracker Lunch
LARGO — The Largo Area Historical Society will celebrate the 49th Annual Cracker Lunch Saturday, Feb. 25, at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A Southern lunch will be served for $25. A silent auction will be conducted.
For reservations, contact Jean Beistle at 727-535-7342. Reservation deadline is Feb. 12.
Tampa Bay Home Show
ST. PETERSBURG — The Tampa Bay Home Show is returning to the St. Petersburg Coliseum Feb. 25-26.
See, learn about and buy the latest home products and services under one roof. Show up early for daily giveaways and register to win a variety of promotions at individual booths as well as advice and trade secrets.
The first 300 guests each day will receive a free gift.
Register for free tickets at www.tampabayhomeshows.com
Admission is free. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Coliseum is located at 535 Fourth Ave. N.
Spring Fest Car Show
CLEARWATER — Registrations and sponsorships are being accepted for the fourth annual Spring Fest Car Show Sunday, Feb. 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Quaker Steak & Lube, 10400 49th St. N. All show cars are welcome.
The show will include music, vendors, trophies and cash prizes. Proceeds will benefit the Florida Wildlife Turtle Rescue.
The show is presented by Jesse James Law Firm. Register at www.springfestcarshow.com.
Antique mall appraisal fair
BELLEAIR BLUFFS – Jewel Antique Mall will conduct an appraisal fair Sunday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Appraiser George Higby has appraised antiques and vintage collectibles for more than 20 years. He appeared as a guest appraiser on Antiques Roadshow in 1999.
Appraisals are $3 for one item, or $5 for two. He will provide a first-glance verbal value estimate and suggest further resources needed to establish values. Appraisals will be conducted between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Dealers will be set up outside the mall, which is located at 2601 Jewell Road. The mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Democratic Women of Upper Pinellas
CLEARWATER — Former State Rep. Jennifer Webb will address the Democratic Women’s Club of Upper Pinellas Monday, Feb. 27, noon to 1:30 p.m., at the Clearwater East Library on the campus of St. Petersburg College, 2465 Drew St.
A long-time activist, Webb is now working with the League of Cities and the Carter Center Democratic Resilience Project.
Lunch will not be provided but snacks will be available. Bring a drink or water.
Opera League luncheon
DUNEDIN — The Pinellas Opera League will meet Wednesday, March 1, at the Dunedin Golf Club, 1050 Palm Blvd., Dunedin, beginning at 11 a.m.
The business meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. A music program will be followed by lunch at 12:30 p.m.
Cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members; First-time attendees are $25.
Reservations are required. Deadline for reservations is Sunday, Feb. 26.
Call Ursula Wignall, 727-796-7260, or email rwignall@tampabay.rr.com.
Orchid Extravaganza
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Garden Club will host its annual Orchid Extravaganza Wednesday, March 1, p.m., at the Belleair Garden Club House, 903 Ponce de Leon Blvd.
Presenters Michael and Paula Pollin, owners of Art Stone Orchids and Statuary in Largo, will display and discuss types of orchid varieties, care and collecting, including a question-and-answer session.
A wide variety of orchids will be available for purchase.
The program is open to the public and free of charge.
Belleair GOP Women
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Women’s Republican Club will meet Friday, March 3, 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane. Social time is at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch at noon. March’s speaker is Charles Thomas, Pinellas County tax collector.
A mailed check for $35 for the luncheon will reserve a seat if received by Feb. 24. Please also remit annual dues of $25 for the calendar year if not already paid. Send to: BWRC Treasurer Robin Schenck, 301 Belleview Blvd., Belleair, FL 33756.
Walk-ups cannot be accommodated.
The club will not meet in April but will meet again on May 5. Payments to reserve a seat for the May meeting must be received by April 28.
Tampa Bay Boat Show
TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Boat Show will be at the Florida State Fairgrounds March 3-5 with a virtual flotilla of watercraft ranging from pontoon to cruisers to jet skis.
Florida Fishing School Seminars will be held every day and the area’s top fishing guides and local experts will offer tips and secrets.
Hours will be Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. 6 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Admission is free.
Champa Bay dinner
CLEARWATER — GFWC Clearwater Community Woman’s Club will hold its second Champa Bay Elimination Dinner Saturday, March 4, to support programs for human-trafficking victims.
The sports-themed event will be held at The Conmy Center in Dunedin. The evening will include chances to win signed sports memorabilia from Tampa Bay teams and other prizes. The night will include great food, silent/live auctions, sports trivia, a photo booth and much more.
For tickets and sponsorship details, visit ccwcFlorida.org or contact Nita Cole at 2ndVP@ccwcFlorida.org.
Seminole library concert
SEMINOLE — Roots musicians Paula Bradley and Ash Devine will play Sunday, March 5, 3 p.m., at the Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St.
The duo brings stories and songs of women in country music from the 1920s through the early 1960s, highlighting their often-overlooked contributions to America’s musical legacy.
They will cover songs by Moonshine Kate, the Carter Family, Patsy Montana, Kitty Wells, and Loretta Lynn.
Artspring
SOUTH PASADENA — The city of South Pasadena will host its annual Artspring Exhibition Friday and Saturday, March 10-11, at City Hall, 7047 Sunset Drive S.
The city’s annual Block Party will be held March 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bay View Park, 7054 Sunset Drive S.
Orchid society repotting event
LARGO — Members of the Florida West Coast Orchid Society will repot your orchids and provide information on culture as needed on Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to noon.
A nominal fee will be charged for supplies used in repotting.
The event will take place at the Florida Botanical Gardens; use the entrance at 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.
Information at 727-475-0750, FWCOS.org or Facebook at FWCOS.
Community Library concert
SEMINOLE — Sean Gaskell will give a performance and educational demonstration on the kora, an ancient 21-stringed harp from West Africa, Thursday, March 16, 6 p.m., at the Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. N.
He will feature traditional songs that are the heart and soul of the kora’s musical repertoire.
The kora is traditionally played by oral historians known as griots, often called jalis or jelis. Many songs tell stories of war, hardship, love and loss all while presenting the history and fabric of Mande society, from which the instrument originates.
Native plant symposium
LARGO — The second annual Florida Native Plant Symposium will be held Saturday, March 25, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Florida Botanical Gardens.
Registration provides access to all symposium activities, including two keynote presentations, four breakout sessions, a docent-led tour of native plants in the Florida Botanical Gardens, display tables along Eco Alley, a collection of environmentally friendly organizations, a native plant sale, and a picnic lunch in the gardens.
Register online at www.flbgfoundation.org.
Advance registration is required. General admission is $75 per person, and members of the Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation receive discounted admission of $50 per person.
Event check-in is located on the southeast end of the gardens, at 12211 Walsingham Road.
Enchanted Garden Fest
SAFETY HARBOR — Enchanted Garden Fest will take place at Folly Farm Nature Preserve on Sunday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Like past events, it will include plant, garden and art vendors, enchanted performances, fairy doors and gnome villages to search for, and a character costume contest.
Additionally, artist Chris Dotson and local contractor Sean Carbery will be constructing a wooden “Gnomeo” onsite.
The Enchanted Garden Fest is a free family-friendly event. There is a $40 fee for vendors, who can apply at www.cityofsafetyharbor.com, or call 727-724-1530, ext. 3307, for more information.
Folly Farm Nature Preserve is located at 1538 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N. Onsite parking during the event is for handicapped visitors only, but parking will be available at the corner of Cedar and Elm streets, with a shuttle to and from Folly Farm.
Three programs will be presented:
• Backyard Composting, 10:30-11:15 a.m., free.
• Vertical Garden Workshop, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m., $15.
• DIY Rain Barrel Workshop, 1:45-3 p.m., $55.
Pre-register online in advance by visiting www.safetyharborrecreation.com.
Republican women’s fashion show
BELLEAIR — Belleair Women’s Republican Political Committee will hold a fashion show and luncheon Friday, March 31, 11:30 a.m., at Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane, Belleair.
Proceeds will be used to support Republican candidates for public office.
Fashions will be provided by Suzette’s Boutique of Belleair Bluffs.
Cost is a suggested donation of $60.
Reservations and payment are due by March 24. Make check payable to BWRPC and mail to Carol Shea, 2903 Sunrise Dr, Clearwater, FL 33759.
Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Clearwater Garden Club flower show
The Clearwater Garden Club will present its first flower show since 2019 Saturday, April 1, from 1-4 p.m. at the club’s headquarters, 405 Seminole St.
Highlights will include floral design and horticulture. Large rosettes and ribbons will be awarded.
The show and parking are free.
VFW community art market
DUNEDIN — VFW Post 2550 will host a community art market Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The market will include local artists and artisans at this indoor/outdoor pop-up event, in a variety of media including photo art, canvas, prints, multimedia and high-end crafts. Breakfast, raffles and games will be available.
Proceeds will benefit veterans and family services.
Vendors that want to reserve a spot can email DunedinVFWcommunityArtMarket@gmail.com.
The VFW post is located at 360 Douglas Ave., Dunedin.
Largo Shredfest
LARGO — The city of Largo will host ShredFest on Saturday, April 15, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Starkey Road Recycling Center, 1551 Starkey Road, Largo.
This is a free document shredding and recycling event. Residents can bring up to five boxes of documents for free.
Playcon
LARGO — The fourth annual Playcon, a gaming and comic convention, will be presented Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
Admission is $7 in advance and $10 the day of the event. Ages 11 and younger will be admitted for free.
The event is a celebration of gaming, comics, and nerd culture. Featured will be vendors catering to these interests that include toys and collectibles, artwork, apparel, comic books, games and more. There will also be gaming competitions, free-play gaming, cosplay contest and guests, and panels. This is a family-friendly event.
Largo Shredfest
LARGO — The city of Largo will host ShredFest on Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Starkey Road Recycling Center, 1551 Starkey Road, Largo.
This is a free document shredding and recycling event. Residents can bring up to five boxes of documents for free.
To submit event announcements, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.