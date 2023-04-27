State of the Beaches
MADEIRA BEACH — Mayors of Pinellas County beach communities will address the “State of the Beaches” in a town hall discussion Thursday, April 27, 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach.
The moderator will be Al Ruechel, former Bay News 9 anchor. Mayors will share what is happening in their respective cities and how each city is affected by the current legislative session.
The meeting is sponsored by the Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce and St. Petersburg College Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions. The session will be followed by a reception.
To attend, register at isps.spcollege.edu/events/state-of-the-beaches-mayors-town-hall-2/.
Largo Live on Your Block
LARGO — A Largo Live on Your Block event will take place Friday, April 28, 6 to 8 p.m., at Datsko Park, 3099 Whitney Road, Largo.
Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets and come out to enjoy live music, food vendors, yard games and check city of Largo outreach booths. Entertainment will be provided by the Bus Stop Band.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Family Fun Fishing
LARGO — The Kiwanis Club of Seminole Breakfast will host its 19th year of Family Fun Fishing on Saturday, April 29, at Taylor Park, (1100 SW Eighth Ave.
Family Fun Fishing occurs four times a year from April through October, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is free for children up to 14 years of age. The Kiwanis Seminole Breakfast Club provides the bait and fishing poles, but children can bring their own gear.
Prizes are awarded for the first fish caught, most fish caught, smallest fish caught, and the top three largest fish caught.
Donations are welcome and used to help offset the cost of bait.
For additional information, call the Kiwanis Seminole Breakfast Club, Leah Hoffman, at 727-873-7852
Sponsors are Bay First Bank and Pinellas County.
Playcon
LARGO — The fourth annual Playcon, a gaming and comic convention, will be presented Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
Admission is $7 in advance and $10 the day of the event. Ages 11 and younger will be admitted for free.
The event is a celebration of gaming, comics, and nerd culture. Featured will be vendors catering to these interests that include toys and collectibles, artwork, apparel, comic books, games and more. There will also be gaming competitions, free-play gaming, cosplay contest and guests, and panels. This is a family-friendly event.
SHINE Medicare assistance
SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders), will offer free, unbiased and confidential assistance with Medicare at several location in coming weeks.
SHINE counselors do not sell anything.
• Wednesday, May 3, noon — Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive, Largo. For information, call 727-587-6715.
• Wednesday, May 17, 11 a.m. — Pinellas Park Library, 7770 52nd St. N. For information call 727-369-0669.
• Wednesday, May 17, 1 p.m. — Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S. For information call 727-893-1074.
• Second and third Wednesdays by appointment — Seminole Public Library, 9200 113th St. N. For information call 727-394-6909.
Pinellas Opera League
DUNEDIN — The Pinellas Opera League will meet for lunch and a program Wednesday, May 3, 11 a.m., at the Dunedin Golf Club, 1050 Palm Blvd.
The music program will be brought by Jodi Karem, soprano, and Nicholas Simpson, tenor.
Lunch is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. First-time attendees are $25. Reservations are required. Call or email Ursula Wignall, 727-796-7260 or rwignall@tampabay.rr.com.
GOP women’s club
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Women’s Republican Club will meet May 5 at the Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane, Belleair.
Speaker will be Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala, representing District 5, which encompasses central Pinellas County.
Payment for the luncheon will serve as your reservation and must be received by April 28. Make your $35 check payable to BWRC and mail to Treasurer Robin Schenck, 301 Belleview Blvd., Belleair, FL 33756. Walk-ups cannot be accommodated.
Sunset Music Series
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation will present the Sunset Music Series on Fridays in May. The Charlie Morris Band will perform on Friday, May 5, at Weaver Park, 1258 Bayshore Blvd., Dunedin.
The event is free to attend. Concessions will be available. No alcohol or grills are allowed in the park. Free limited parking. Free bicycle valet service will be available at the event entrance/waterside.
First Friday Cruisin’ car and truck show
ST. PETERSBURG — The First Friday Cruisin’ car and truck show will be held May 5, 5-7:30 p.m., at Smokin’ 19, 3080 U.S. 19 N.
Registration is $5 and will begin at 4:30 p.m. No admission charge for spectators.
The show benefits the Kathryne Mezerowski Memorial Scholarship.
For information, text 727-459-3688 or email okayz8@knology.net.
GriefShare
ST. PETERSBURG — The next meeting of GriefShare will be May 5, 10 a.m.-noon, at Cornerstone Community Church, 6745 38th Ave. N.
Each participant can register online at GriefShare.org but it is not required. The group meets every Friday.
GriefShare is for anyone who has lost a loved one to help them through their grief. Workbooks are $20.00; scholarships are available.
Virginia McNivens will facilitate. She can be reached at 727-502-7031 or by email at vmcnivens@tampabay.rr.com.
Belleair Women’s Republican Club
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Women’s Republican Club will meet Friday, May 5, at Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane.
Speaker will be Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala, representing District 5, which encompasses central Pinellas County.
Reservations must be received by April 28. Make your $35 check payable to BWRC and mail to Treasurer Robin Schenck, 301 Belleview Blvd., Belleair, FL 33756.
A regular meeting will be held June 2; no meetings for July or August, and then the club resumes regular meetings Sept. 8.
Mother’s Day plant sale
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Garden Club Mother’s Day plant sale is Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 405 Seminole St.
The sale will feature hundreds of plants and flowers donated by members and local friends of the Garden Club. Plants will include flowers, herbs, succulents, and vegetables. Plants will be both inside and outside the Clubhouse (weather permitting).
Admission is free.
Proceeds from the event support the club’s Building and Gardens, Community educational efforts, and other Club activities and events.
Rock Around the Clock
TREASURE ISLAND —Rock Around the Clock returns to the clock tower in downtown Treasure Island on Saturday, May 6, with the band No Filter.
Downtown Treasure Island businesses and restaurants will participate in the event and vendors will be set up around the clock tower.
Music will begin at 6 p.m., with DJ Dave presenting Bandingo. No Filter will perform at 8 p.m.
Traffic will be detoured during the event. East and westbound traffic can use 108th Avenue, 106th Avenue and 104th Avenue as alternate routes.
Metered parking will be available at the Treasure Island City Hall, located at 120 108th Avenue; and at the Treasure Community Center and Park located at Gulf Boulevard and 106th Avenue (behind Walgreen’s
Palm Harbor Community Chorus concert
PALM HARBOR — The Palm Harbor Community Chorus will present “Hooray For Hollywood,” a concert of award-winning and favorite songs from movies, Saturday, May 6, 2 p.m., at the Palm Harbor Public Library.
The chorus is under the direction of Ms. Anita Bona.
The library is located at: 2330 Nebraska Ave. A love offering will be accepted.
Saturday Guided Hike
ST. PETERSBURG — A Saturday Guided Hike will take place Saturday, May 6, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Attendees will explore the mangrove and upland ecosystems of Weedon Island on this guided hike of the preserve. Learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the island. This tour is for adults and youth ages 10 and older. Youth must be supervised by an adult for the full duration of the program.