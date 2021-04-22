Seminole Stampede
SEMINOLE — The 28th annual Seminole Stampede will return Saturday, April 24, 7 a.m., starting at Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road.
Join the Chamber of Commerce for an exciting morning with a 5K and 1-mile event with vendors and family fun.
The race will start at the Pinellas Trail at City Park, go on the trail to Blossom Lake Park, around the Blossom Lake loop and then back to City Park via the trail.
Registration begins at 7 a.m. The 5K Run/Walk kicks off at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start, with the 1-mile Run/Walk immediately following.
The Chamber also will provide one free beer to runners 21 and older. Also included will be a post-run yoga with Spenga and a pre-run stretch with F45 training.
The race fee for the 5K is $25 and $10 for the 1-mile race. Registration ends April 21.
Proceeds benefit the Chamber and the Chamber Small Business Education Foundation. Both organizations provide various local business support and education resources, as well as community events, such as the annual Tribute to Teachers and Kids Appreciation Day.
Visit www.myseminolechamber.com/stampede.html to register.
Great American Cleanup
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The Great American Cleanup will take place Saturday, April 24, from sunrise to sunset, in Indian Rocks Beach.
Participants can pick a beach access along Indian Rocks Beach between First and 28th avenues anytime between sunrise and sunset. Those taking part in the beach cleanup are asked to bring their own supplies, including gloves, bucket, trash bags and trash pickers. Participants also may share pictures of their efforts. Email photos and a description of how much trash was gathered to greentownkids@gmail.com to be entered into a prize drawing.
Trash bags should be placed in one of the city trash cans at the beach access.
For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Enchanted Garden Fest
SAFETY HARBOR — Enchanted Garden Fest will take place Sunday, April 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Folly Farm Nature Preserve, 1538 Dr. Martin Luther King St. N., Safety Harbor.
The event will include plant, garden and art vendors, garden demonstrations and enchanted performances, fairy doors and gnome villages to search for, and a costume contest for anyone wishing to participate. Cost is $4 per person for the family-friendly event. Multiple time blocks are available, but register early to reserve a spot.
There is a fee of $40 for those wishing to participate as vendors. For information, call 727-724-1530.
Pinellas Seminole Woman’s Club open house
SEMINOLE — The Pinellas Seminole Woman’s Club will host an open house during its monthly meeting Monday, April 26, 10 a.m., at Seminole Assembly Ministries, 10600 113th St., Seminole.
Those who want to serve the community are invited to attend. Lunch reservations are required. For reservations, email joyce@joycenelson.net.
The guest speaker will be Stephanie Lawler, Ellington program director, who will talk about Keep Pinellas Beautiful Inc.
Golf Tournament Fore the Arts
TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Springs Leadership Conservatory for the Arts will host the third annual Golf Tournament Fore the Arts Saturday, May 1, at Crescent Oaks Golf Club, 3300 Crescent Oaks Blvd., Tarpon Springs.
The shotgun start will be at 8:30 a.m. Registration and range time start at 7:30 a.m. Player registration is currently open. Prices are $125 for an individual player and sponsorships are available. Golf prices include golf, cart, and a barbecue lunch. Players can register online at www.tarpongolf.com.
The tournament benefits the Tarpon Springs Leadership Conservatory for the Arts, a nationally recognized program that provides an integrated, seamless curriculum in academics, instrumental music, technology and leadership skills for high school students in Pinellas county.
Mother’s Day Plant Sale
CLEARWATER — The annual Clearwater Garden Club Mother’s Day Plant Sale will be presented Saturday, May 1, 8 a.m. to noon at the club, 405 Seminole St., Clearwater.
The sale will take place outside for social distancing. The Clearwater Garden Club has held a plant sale around Mother’s Day for many years. This year’s sale will feature hundreds of young plants and flowers locally grown by club members. Additionally, Clearwater Community Gardens will be offering hundreds of herbs and vegetables grown at the gardens for sale at very reasonable prices.
Most plants are locally grown and priced under $5. In addition to the plants there will be tools, pots, gardening books, and vendors. Available are flowers, herbs, plants, trees, vegetables and some garden tools, too.
The club is celebrating its 71st birthday. It is one of the oldest local Clearwater not-for-profit organizations. The mission of the Clearwater Garden Club is to educate our members and the public in the fields of gardening, horticulture, botany, landscape design, artistic design, conservation of natural resources, civic beautification, garden therapy and environmental and nature studies. Visit facebook.com/ClearwaterGardenClub/ or clearwatergardenclub.com.
For information, call Paul Keleti at 727-316-5504 or email clearwatergardenclub@gmail.com.
Belleair Women’s Republican Club meeting
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Women’s Republican Club will meet Friday, May 7, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane, Belleair.
The featured speaker will be Rep. Nick DiCeglie, a Republican member of the Florida House of Representatives representing the 66th District, which includes part of Pinellas County. Rep. DiCeglie, a resident of Indian Rocks Beach, is a small business owner and has been a member of the Florida Legislature since 2018. He will give a post-legislative session summary at the May program.
No walk-ins will be permitted. A check for $26, payable to BWRC, confirms a reservation and should be sent to arrive by April 30. Checks should be mailed to Linda Wade, 729 Creekside Lane, Palm Harbor, FL 34683.
Luncheon guests must practice social distancing and observe all CDC-recommended practices, including wearing masks when not seated, to keep everyone attending safe and healthy.
Pow Wow Kick-Off Party
SEMINOLE — Seminole City Center and the Rotary Club of Seminole Lake will host a family-friendly Pow Wow Kick-Off Party Thursday, May 6, 6 to 8 p.m., at Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N., Seminole.
This street party will mark the start of the city-wide Seminole Pow Wow festival, running May 7-9, at the Seminole Recreation Center. Entertainment will feature live music performed by the Sounds of Soul, playing classic Motown and more. There will be door prizes along with vendors and food and drink concessions.
In consideration of the recommended guidelines due to COVID-19, this event will be socially distanced, allowing families to enjoy entertainment, food, drinks, door prizes, and more.
PAVA plein aire event
LARGO — The Professional Association of Visual Artists will demonstrate painting, drawing and photography techniques Friday through Sunday, May 14-16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Florida Botanical Gardens, 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo.
The public is invited to join PAVA members as they leave their studios behind for this plein aire event. More than a dozen artists will be scattered throughout the gardens during normal operating hours allowing the public to see first-hand how they create their artwork. Artists will discuss their individual techniques and talk about what inspires them.
For information, visit pava-artists.org.
FWCOS plant sale
LARGO — The Florida West Coast Orchid Society will host a plant sale Saturday, May 22, 8 to 11 a.m., at Florida Botanical Gardens, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.
The members will be able to answer questions about their plants. Come early for the best selection. A variety of orchid plants and supplies will be for sale. A free class on general orchid car and repotting will be presented at 11 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair.
Free parking will be available in designated spaces. Admission is free.
For information, call 727-475-0750.
