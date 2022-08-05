CareerSource Pinellas hiring fair
LARGO — CareerSource Pinellas will host a hiring fair Thursday, Aug. 4, to help local police, fire, and other public first responder agencies fill record vacancies in their workforces.
The job fair will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive.
Numerous first-responder agencies will be present, including law enforcement and fire/rescue agencies from Clearwater, Gulfport, Hillsborough County, New Port Richey, Pinellas County, Pinellas Park, Sarasota County, St. Petersburg, and Largo. Others include the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority, and area school systems
Cars and trucks show
ST. PETERSBURG — An open cars and trucks show will be held Friday, Aug. 5, 5-8 p.m., at Smokin’ 19, 3080-3090 U.S. 19, St. Petersburg.
Registration is $5. A photo will be taken with the trophy and vehicle, which will be presented at the next show, which is held the first Friday of each month. A dash plaque will be given to the first 20 entries.
Proceeds will benefit the Kathryne Mezerowski Memorial Scholarship at St. Petersburg College.
The show is sponsored by Scroungers Car Club and Smokin’ 19.
TGIF Teens
LARGO — Teens Go Insane Friday will take place Friday, Aug. 5, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., at the Highland Family Aquatic Center, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
The program is designed for grades six through 12. Cost is $3 a person. The night will include open gym, Playworld, game room, movies, dancing, option of participating in activities such as dodge ball or a Nerf battle. The snack shop will be open for purchases.
Attendees should wear socks for Playworld. Membership is not required.
To register, visit playlargo.com. For more information, call 727-518-3016.
Saturday Pool Party
LARGO — A Saturday Pool Party is set for Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Highland Family Aquatic Center, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
Hours are 10 a.m. to noon; and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Cost is $5 with a recreation card and $8 without a card. Each Saturday features a different theme. This week’s theme will be Tie Dye Day. All HFAC patrons are encouraged to get in on the fun and dress up in each week's theme for a chance to win prizes. For more information, call 727-518-3016.
Kiwanis Family Fun Fishing event
LARGO — The third Kiwanis Family Fun Fishing event of the year will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, at Taylor Park, 100 SW Eighth Ave. Sponsored by Bay First and Kiwanis Seminole Breakfast Club, the event runs from 8-11 a.m. and is free for children up to age 14.
Kiwanis will provide the bait and fishing poles, but children can bring their own. Prizes will be awarded for first fish caught, most fish caught, smallest fish caught and the first, second and third largest fish caught.
Water or juice will be available. Books will be given to participants as part of the club’s “Just 1 Book” program promoting literacy.
For additional information, call Leah Hoffman at 727-873-7852.
Weedon Walkabout
ST. PETERSBURG — A Weedon Walkabout will take place Saturday, Aug. 6, 8 to 10 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
This docent-led walk will visit the mangrove and upland ecosystems of the Weedon Island Preserve, including a visit to the Preserve's 45 ft. tall Observation Tower for a 360-degree view of the area. Learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the Preserve. This tour is recommended for adults and youth ages 6 and older.
Cost is $3. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Purple Heart day
DUNEDIN — Purple Heart Recognition Day will take place Sunday, Aug. 7, 6 p.m., at Purple Heart Park
300 Main St., Dunedin.
Join the city of Dunedin as it honors and pays tribute to all veterans with special focus on Purple Heart recipients who have earned the military tribute by virtue of their bravery and sacrifice. The event is presented by Dunedin Parks & Recreation. Admission is free.
For information, visit www.DunedinGov.com/events.
Christian Women’s Club
CLEARWATER — Clearwater Christian Women’s Club will meet Wednesday, Aug. 10, 11:30 a.m., at Banquet Masters, 13355 49th St.
Becky Burgue will speak on “Pictures from the Past, Possibilities for the Future.”
Cost is $20. Reservations must be made by Aug. 4 by calling Mary at 461-4521 or Ruth at 797-5922.
Dunedin transit expo
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation and the Committee on Aging will host a transportation expo Wednesday, Aug. 10, 9 a.m. to noon.
Admission is free. Organizers seek to bring awareness about the many local transportation services available to the community. Vendors will showcase current transit options, emerging possibilities, trends and future projects.
Get a free ride to the event. Call Neighborly Care Services at 727-571-4384 at least 24 hours in advance and mention this event. For information, visit www.DunedinGov.com.
Dive-In Movie
CLEARWATER — As part of the Dive-In Movie series, “Pokemon Detective Pikachu” will be shown Friday, Aug. 12, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends at Morningside Recreation Complex. Tickets are $2 with a recreation card and $3 without a card.
Visit myclearwater.com/morningside for movie details.
Float-In Movie
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation will present a Float-In Movie Friday, Aug. 12, 6 p.m., at Highlander Pool, 1937 Ed Eckert Drive, Dunedin.
Cost is $6 a person. Ages 2 and younger will be admitted free. The event will feature games, trivia and a movie shown poolside. The movie will be “Remember the Titans.” Single person pool floats are allowed. Concessions will be available.
To register, visit www.DunedinGov.com/events.
Angel Outreach vendors
ST. PETERSBURG — Angel Outreach Ministry is inviting vendors to participate in a “Craft and Treasure Sale” Saturday, August 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pasadena Community Church, 227 70th St. S.
Cost of an 8-foot table with two chairs is $35. Vendors keep all proceeds. The event will be indoors with concessions and free parking.
To reserve a table, call Susan, 727-565-9482 or email housernfl@gmail.com, or Barbara, 727-381-2499, ext. 214.
A completed registration form and full payment are required in advance to guarantee a table.
Angel Outreach supports local vulnerable families.
Monte Carlo Night
TREASURE ISLAND — The Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a Monte Carlo Night Casino Saturday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m., at The Club at Treasure Island, 400 Treasure Island Causeway.
Casino-style games will include blackjack, Texas Hold’Em, roulette, craps, and slot machines.
The evening’s activities will include live music and dancing, a premium liquor bar, and heavy passed hors d’oeuvres. Get your photo taken with Las Vegas Showgirls.
All proceeds will benefit The Beaches Environmental Action Committee.
Call 727-360-4121 for more information.
Luncheon and show
LARGO — A luncheon and show will be presented Thursday, Aug. 18, at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
This month’s show will be themed “Jumpin’ Jive.” Doors will open at 11:45 a.m. Tickets are $14. Register at the center. For more information, call 727-518-3131.
‘Phoney Baloney’
LARGO — The play “Phoney Baloney,” about the world of fraud and scams, will be presented Sunday, Aug. 21, 2 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center.
The performance is organized and performed by the Senior Actors Guild & Education Services in partnership with the Largo Police Department Senior Services Division.
During the show, the audience will meet a group of friends from a local senior center who learn to outsmart phone scammers. A question-and-answer session will follow with Largo Police Senior Services Officer Joel Quattlebaum and Pinellas Consumer Services.
Doors open at 1 p.m. for those with reserved seating; walk-in seating will begin at 1:45 p.m. Seats can be reserved at https://PhoneyBaloneyLARGO.eventbrite.com.
The Central Park Performing Arts Center is at 105 Central Park Drive in Largo.
Largo Elks Lodge 2159 is sponsoring the performance.
Seniors appreciation day
LARGO — A Senior Citizen Appreciation Day event will take place Monday, Aug. 22, noon to 2 p.m., at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Join us as we celebrate our senior citizens during National Senior Citizen Appreciation week. Enjoy ice cream cups as a thank you for being a part of our community. For information, call 727-518-3131 or visit playlargo.com.
Largo Palooza
LARGO — As part of the Largo Palooza series, Sing, Sing, Sing will perform Friday, Aug. 26, at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for information.
Midnite Madness
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation will present Midnite Madness Friday, Aug. 26, 7 to midnight, at MLK, Jr. Recreation Center, 550 Laura Lane, Dunedin.
Skate, scooter, play ’til midnight and test your skills on extreme inflatables or the games truck. The fun also includes mini scooter/skate jams, music, giveaways and a snack food buffet. Presented by Dunedin Parks & Recreation and hosted by the Youth Advisory Committee.
Dive-In Movie
CLEARWATER — As part of the Dive-In Movie series, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” will be shown Friday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends at Morningside Recreation Complex. Tickets are $2 with a recreation card and $3 without a recreation card.
Visit myclearwater.com/morningside for movie details.
Corvette car show
SEMINOLE — Seminole City Center will host a “Corvettes vs. All Makes and Models” show Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Advance car registration is $25; $30 the day of the show.
Suncoast Corvette Association will be selling 50/50 tickets again this year benefiting the first responders at the Seminole Fire Department.
Tampa Bay Women’s Expo
TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Times will host the Tampa Bay Women’s Expo Saturday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Florida State Fairgrounds Entertainment Hall.
This family event is free. Tickets are not required for entry but can be reserved at www.tampabaywomensexpo.com.
A swag bag will be given to the first 500 people.
Make a Difference adult fishing
CLEARWATER — The Make a Difference Fishing Tournaments for Adults will be presented Saturday, Sept. 10, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Pier 60, 1 Causeway Blvd., Clearwater.
Give back to your community and enjoy a beautiful day of fishing on Pier 60. The Make a Difference Fishing Tournament relies on caring volunteers who want to help special-needs adults have a fun-filled day on the water and learn how to fish.
For information and to register, visit www.makeadifferencefishing.com.
Tampa Bay Job Fair
ST. PETERSBURG — Looking for a new job? How about a new career? Come to the employment event of the season, the Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair.
Nearly 50 local companies with immediate employment needs will be present at the St. Petersburg Coliseum Monday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will also have several of the area's top schools for continuing education; local universities and vocational/technical institutes will be on hand.
Bring your resume and dress to impress.
Admission is free; no pre-registration is required. Parking is free.
Mom Son Messy Madness
LARGO — The annual Mom Son Messy Madness event will take place Saturday, Sept. 17, 5 p.m., the Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
Cost is $30 per couple and $10 for each additional child.
Come prepared to get messy and have fun during the popular event. On arrival mom and sons will have dinner and then take part in high energy interactive messy games. Make sure to wear clothes and shoes that you don’t mind getting messy as well as a towel. Space is limited. Ticket sales begin Aug. 1. The deadline to register is Sept. 10.
Visit playlargo.com.
Daddy Daughter Date Night
LARGO — The annual Daddy Daughter Date Night will be presented Saturday, Sept. 17, 5 to 8 p.m., at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Cost is $40 per couple and $13 for each additional child. This year’s theme will be “A Night in Emerald City.” The event will include dinner, dancing and dessert. Call 727-518-3131 for more information.
Hooters Boat Races
CLEARWATER — The Hooters Clearwater Offshore National Boat Races will run Friday through Sunday, Sept. 23-25, on Clearwater Beach.
Spectators can see all the race action from the beach or Pier 60. No chairs or coolers are allowed on the pier. The main race events will be on Sunday. Parking may be a challenge on Clearwater Beach. Some parking options to consider are the North Beach Parking Plaza, the Jolley Trolley and the Clearwater Ferry.
For event information, visit www.clearwaternationals.com.
Crop ’til You Drop
LARGO — The Crop ‘til You Drop event will run Sept. 23-25 at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Hours will be Friday, 3 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.; and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost for the full weekend, including four meals and drinks throughout the event, is $125 prior to Sept. 1; and $145 after Sept. 1. Cost for the full weekend without meals is $85 prior to Sept. 1; and $105 after Sept. 1. Cost for Saturday only with two meals is $90 prior to Sept. 1; and $110 after Sept. 1.
This will be a weekend of cropping, eating and socializing. This quiet, roomy space features electrical outlets at every table and dining areas away from your crafting. No refunds will be given two weeks prior to the event date. Any requests to refund or change dates will result in a $20 processing fee. Call 727-518-3131 for questions.
Cocktails on the Courts
ST. PETERSBURG — St. Petersburg's favorite shuffleboard party, Cocktails on the Courts, returns Sept. 24, for a vintage Florida celebration.
Located at the historic St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club, Cocktails on the Courts is an annual fundraising event benefiting the Museum of History and its mission to preserve, protect and share the city's history.
Guests will enjoy dancing under the stars with live music from The Black Honkeys, unlimited Florida cuisine and cocktails, a 1950s fashion show, a live art demonstration and "guest appearances" from Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe. Additionally, a silent auction will offer uniquely St. Pete products and experiences to bid on.
Tickets are $100, or two for $175. Advance tickets are available online at https://conta.cc/3c7BGLk or by calling the Museum of History at 727-894-1052. Museum of History members receive a 10% discount.
VIP Court Sponsorships are also available for $1,250 and include a private court, six tickets, promotional placement, PA announcements, and stadium court signage. For more information on VIP Court Sponsorships, contact Macey at macey@spmoh.org.
Movies in the Park
LARGO — Movies in the Park will be presented Friday, Oct. 7, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Gather up the family and friends, grab your blankets and or chairs and join us for a movie on the big screen on select Fridays in October. On-site parking and snack concessions are available. No alcohol is permitted. The event is sponsored by Roadrunner Digital. For more information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014, or visit playlargo.com.
Sailing championship
CLEARWATER — Sailing teams from around the world will tack their way to Clearwater Beach for nine days in October as world sailing championships take place, for the first time, in Pinellas County waters.
The 2022 Immunolin F18 World Championship and Red Gear Racing Championships will be held Oct. 8-16 in the waters behind the Sheraton Sand Key Resort. Eighteen-foot-long high-performance beach catamarans will race just off the beach every afternoon. The public will be able to meet the teams on the beach before and after each race.
Festivities will begin Oct. 8-10 with the Red Gear Racing Championships for the F16 Nationals, Nacra 15 Youth Nationals, and F18 Worlds Warm Up event. The main event, the 2022 Immunolin F18 World Championships, will run Oct. 12-16.
Dive-In Movie
CLEARWATER — As part of the Dive-In Movie series, “Tom & Jerry” will be shown Friday, Oct. 14, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends at Morningside Recreation Complex. Tickets are $2 with a recreation card and $3 without a recreation card.
Visit myclearwater.com/morningside for movie details.
Movies in the Park
LARGO — Movies in the Park will be presented Friday, Oct. 14, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Gather up the family and friends, grab your blankets and or chairs and join us for a movie on the big screen on select Fridays in October. On-site parking and snack concessions are available. No alcohol is permitted. The event is sponsored by Roadrunner Digital. For more information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014, or visit playlargo.com.
City to host ShredFest
LARGO — The city of Largo will host a ShredFest event Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Starkey Road Collection Center, 1551 Starkey Road, Largo.
The free event will run from 9 a.m. to noon, or until full capacity has been reached. This easy, drive-through event allows residents to bring up to five boxes of documents for free and secure on-site shredding and recycling. All patrons are to remain in their cars during the event.
The Starkey Road Recycling Center is also a 24-hour facility where residents can drop off their mixed recycling at no cost, recycle used cooking oil, and pick up free, recycled mulch all year-round. ShredFest is part of the city of Largo’s sustainability initiatives. To learn more about ShredFest or other upcoming events, visit OurFutureLargo.com.
Movies in the Park
LARGO — Movies in the Park will be presented Friday, Oct. 21, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Gather up the family and friends, grab your blankets and or chairs and join us for a movie on the big screen on select Fridays in October. On-site parking and snack concessions are available. No alcohol is permitted. The event is sponsored by Roadrunner Digital. For more information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014, or visit playlargo.com.
Honeymoon Island Fall Fest
DUNEDIN — The inaugural Honeymoon Island Fall Fest will take place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Honeymoon Island State Park on Oasis Beach and the adjacent parking area.
This beachside event will feature an arts market, outdoor recreation activities, live music, food trucks, vendor tables, and an array of engaging educational booths. Vendors and others interested in participating may apply on the Friends of the Island website. Visit friendsoftheislandparks.org.
Fall Fest will be free with the regular paid admission to Honeymoon Island State Park. Friends of the Island Parks, a citizens support organization serving Honeymoon Island and Caladesi Island State Parks, is organizing this new special event in conjunction with the Florida State Park staff.
Outdoor Coastal Market
LARGO — Coastal Market will hold its third annual outdoor market Sunday, Oct. 30, and Monday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the store, 607 Clearwater-Largo Road N.
The market will include 30 local vendors specializing in arts, crafts, plants, holiday items and food vendors. There also will be costume contests.
For information, call 727-587-6607 or email coastalmarket607@gmail.com.
Clearwater Sangria Festival
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Sangria Festival will be presented Saturday, Nov. 5, noon to 11 p.m., at 600 Cleveland St, Clearwater.
This Cleveland Street Block Party will feature live entertainment, food vendors and street vendors. Visit www.clearwatersangriafestival.com.
Indoor Garage Sale
LARGO — An Indoor Garage Sale is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Cost to rent a table is $10. There is no cost to shop. Clean out your closets and garages and find your gently used items a new home at this annual indoor event.
Table sales begin Sept. 1. More than 30 tables are available. Call 727-518-3131 for event questions.
Dive-In Movie
CLEARWATER — As part of the Dive-In Movie series, “Frozen II” will be shown Friday, Nov. 11, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends at Morningside Recreation Complex. Tickets are $2 with a recreation card and $3 without a recreation card.
Visit myclearwater.com/morningside for movie details.
Festival of Trees
CLEARWATER — The Arc Tampa Bay Foundation will present its Festival of Trees Friday through Sunday, Nov. 18-20, at the Long Center, 1501 N. Belcher Road, Clearwater.
Hours will be Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event showcases hundreds of beautifully decorated trees and wreaths, local vendors, and live performances. All tree and wreath sales benefit those with intellectual and developmental disabilities served by The Arc Tampa Bay Foundation.
For information, visit thearctbfoundation.org/event/festival-of-trees.
Dive-In Movie
CLEARWATER — As part of the Dive-In Movie series, “The Grinch” will be shown Friday, Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends at Morningside Recreation Complex. Tickets are $2 with a recreation card and $3 without a recreation card.
Visit myclearwater.com/morningside for movie details.
