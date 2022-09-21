Dementia Coach
Dr. Cate, Dementia Coach, has scheduled in-person appearances throughout Hillsborough and Pinellas counties for Sept. 21-23.
Her live appearances are scheduled for the following locations, times and dates:
• Wednesday, Sept. 21- — virtual support group on Zoom at 10 a.m.; virtual and live Memory Cafe at 11 a.m. RSVP to Donna Ceasare at 727-512-9925.
• Thursday, Sept. 22 — “Practicing Presence: Moment-full Living with Dementia as the Guide,” Messiah Lutheran Church, 14920 Hutchinson Road, Tampa. RSVP to Patricia Watkins, Arden Courts, at 813-724-4148.
• Friday, Sept. 23 — “Play and Dementia,” 1p.m.-3 p.m., an interactive play-shop for caregivers only; Arden Courts, 300 Highland Avenue, Largo. RSVP to Rachel at 727-559-8411.
Safety Harbor Restaurant Week
SAFETY HARBOR – More than 25 local restaurants will take part in this town’s First Annual Restaurant Week through Sept. 25.
The restaurants will offer three-course prix-fixe dinners starting at $15 for cuisine ranging from casual dining to five-star meals. Tickets are not necessary, but reservations are recommended.
The list of participating restaurants includes Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, Bar Fly, Bassano Cheesecake Café, The Brinehouse, Coastal Cantina, Daydreamer’s Café & Grill, Famous Greek, Gigglewaters, Ice Barr, The Kitchen, Marker 39, The NONA Slice House, Paradise Restaurant, The Pub at Safety Harbor, Southern Fresh, The Tides Seafood Market & Provisions, Tiki Tavern, and Whistle Stop Grill & Bar.
A portion of proceeds will go to Mattie Williams Food Pantry in Safety Harbor.
Supplier Diversity Information Session
ST. PETERSBURG — A recent study by the national law firm Edwards Kirby revealed that more than 900,000 businesses in Florida are minority owned. St. Petersburg College aims to expand its business opportunities and relationships with minority-owned businesses by collaborating with diverse business suppliers at their Supplier Diversity Information Session on Sept. 22.
Local businesses are encouraged to attend the Supplier Diversity Information Session on Sept. 22 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the SPC Downtown Center, room 223, 244 Second Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Janette Hunt, SPC’s vice president of finance and business operations, and several speakers will provide insight to local businesses about how to collaborate with SPC.
To attend, register in advance at stpe.co/supplierdiversity2022. To learn more about the program, visit spcollege.edu/supplier-diversity or email supplierdiversity@spcollege.edu.
Friends of Largo Library book sale
LARGO – The semi-annual book sale by the Friends of the Largo Library will run Thursday, Sept. 22, through Saturday, Sept. 24, in the Jenkins Community Wing of the Largo Library.
Fiction books, non-fiction books, kids and young adult books, music CDs, CD audiobooks and DVDs will be featured at the bargain price of $1 each or three for a dollar.
Cash or check only. All proceeds from the sale benefit the Largo Public Library.
Admission is free. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. From 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, books will be sold for $1 a bag.
Preview day will be Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 3-5 p.m. for Friends of the Largo Library members only. The public may join the preview for $10, which includes membership fee.
Gulfport fashion show
GULFPORT — Fashions from four of Gulfport’s favorite shops will be presented Thursday, Sept. 22, 2 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S.
The shops — BoTiki, Sail Market, Susan Mango and Zaiya — are staging the show to raise funds for the Gulfport Foundation Senior Center Building Fund.
The event will include a pre-show performance by the models, door prizes, finger foods and shopping.
Tickets are $10 per person in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets are available at the Senior Center and from the participating businesses.
Hooters Boat Races
CLEARWATER — The Hooters Clearwater Offshore National Boat Races will run Friday through Sunday, Sept. 23-25, on Clearwater Beach.
Spectators can see all the race action from the beach or Pier 60. No chairs or coolers are allowed on the pier. The main race events will be on Sunday. Parking may be a challenge on Clearwater Beach. Some parking options to consider are the North Beach Parking Plaza, the Jolley Trolley and the Clearwater Ferry.
For event information, visit www.clearwaternationals.com.
Vintage Vegas anniversary gala
TRINITY — “Vintage Vegas” will be the theme of the 25th anniversary celebration of the Trinity Rotary Club.
The casino event is slated for Friday, Sept. 23, at Spartan Manor, 6121 Massachusetts Ave., in New Port Richey, from 6:30-11 p.m. Guests are encouraged to dress in era attire or cocktail and will receive a complimentary cocktail and professional photo.
The event also will include dinner while being entertained by 13 gaming tables, live music and showgirls followed by dancing.
Live and silent auctions will include golf packages, a night out with concert package and a full-week getaway in a condo in Charleston, South Carolina.
Tickets to the event are $125 per person.
For more information and to purchase your tickets, contact event chair Lorraine Cesare at lcesare@trinitytitle.net or 727-992-2807.
Crop ’til You Drop
LARGO — The Crop ’til You Drop event will run Sept. 23-25 at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Hours will be Friday, 3 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.; and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost for the full weekend, including four meals and drinks throughout the event, is $125 prior to Sept. 1; and $145 after Sept. 1. Cost for the full weekend without meals is $85 prior to Sept. 1; and $105 after Sept. 1. Cost for Saturday only with two meals is $90 prior to Sept. 1; and $110 after Sept. 1.
This will be a weekend of cropping, eating and socializing. This quiet, roomy space features electrical outlets at every table and dining areas away from your crafting. No refunds will be given two weeks prior to the event date. Any requests to refund or change dates will result in a $20 processing fee. Call 727-518-3131 for questions.
World’s Largest Ghost Hunt
ST. PETERSBURG — The Spirits of St. Petersburg will participate in the World’s Largest Ghost Hunt Sept. 24 in downtown St. Petersburg.
The World’s Largest Ghost Hunt is an international event featuring ghost investigation teams from around the world.
Tickets are $30 per person for three hours of investigation time.
The hunt is being conducted in conjunction with the Perfectly Proper Pop Up Paranormal Museum.
For information, visit http://www.thriller.events/tickets/world-s-largest-ghost-hunt-at-artlofts-244947 or contact Brandy Stark, 727-821-5759, or brandybstark13@gmail.com.
Cocktails on the Courts
ST. PETERSBURG — St. Petersburg's favorite shuffleboard party, Cocktails on the Courts, returns Sept. 24, for a vintage Florida celebration.
Located at the historic St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club, Cocktails on the Courts is an annual fundraising event benefiting the Museum of History and its mission to preserve, protect and share the city's history.
Guests will enjoy dancing under the stars with live music from The Black Honkeys, unlimited Florida cuisine and cocktails, a 1950s fashion show, a live art demonstration and "guest appearances" from Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe. Additionally, a silent auction will offer uniquely St. Pete products and experiences to bid on.
Tickets are $100, or two for $175. Advance tickets are available online at https://conta.cc/3c7BGLk or by calling the Museum of History at 727-894-1052. Museum of History members receive a 10% discount.
VIP Court Sponsorships are also available for $1,250 and include a private court, six tickets, promotional placement, PA announcements, and stadium court signage. For more information on VIP Court Sponsorships, contact Macey at macey@spmoh.org.
Day of Peace celebration
LARGO – The Largo Baha'i community will celebrate the International Day of Peace at the Peace Tree in Largo Central Park on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 4 p.m.
The event will feature statements, prayers, and arts performances from Pinellas County cities, towns, faith groups, schools, and arts organizations, centered on the UN-designated theme "End Racism. Build Peace."
Water and light refreshments will be provided. Bring chairs and blankets for seating.
For more information, email Ingrid Lanier at largobahais@gmail.com.
Pinellas County Democrats
CLEARWATER – Pinellas County Democrats will meet Monday, Sept. 26, noon to 1:30 p.m., at the Clearwater East Library on the campus of St. Petersburg College, 2465 Drew St.
Kathleen Beckman, Clearwater City Council member and vice mayor, and Eunic Ortiz, candidate for Florida Senate District 18, will address the group.
Lunch will not be provided.
For information, contact president Karen Mullins at 727-222-0417.
For volunteer opportunities visit www.mobilize.us.
Pinellas Seminole Woman’s Club
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH – The Pinellas Seminole Woman’s Club will hold its Fall into Fashion show Oct. 1, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Holiday Inn on Indian Rocks Beach.
The club’s annual fundraiser, the show supports scholarships. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased by calling 727-383-0112. Price includes lunch and opportunity to win prizes.
Fashions are furnished by Sign of the Dolphin. Guest speaker will be Mayor Leslie Water.
Fall into Fashion
SEMINOLE — Pinellas Seminole Woman’s Club will host its 59th annual fundraiser on Oct. 1 at the Holiday Inn and Suites Harborside on Indian Rocks Beach from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The theme is “Fall Into Fashion” and will feature a fashion show by Sign of the Dolphin. The show will support multiple charities and scholarships for the local community.
Guest speaker will be Seminole Mayor Leslie Waters.
Tickets are $35. To RSVP, call 727-383-0112 and leave a message. Ticket price includes lunch and door prize opportunities.
Junk in the Trunk sale
NEW PORT RICHEY — Community Congregational Church UCC, 6533 Circle Blvd., New Port Richey, will host Junk in the Trunk Saturday, Oct. 1, 8 a.m. to noon, and the first Saturday of the month until May in the church’s rear parking lot.
Vendors can rent a car space for $5. Admission is free. For information, call Anne McNamara, 781-964-4873.
Super Greek Festival
ST. PETERSBURG — St. Stefanos Greek Orthodox Church will host a Super Greek Festival Oct. 7-9 at the church, 3600 76th St. N.
The three-day indoor and outdoor event is a celebration of Greek food, culture, dance and traditions.
Admission is $3 per person. Ages 12 and under are free, as well as active military and law enforcement veterans and anyone age 75 or older. Limited free admission tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
Parking is free.
A raffle will be held, with prizes of $1,000 to $10,000 guaranteed.
Movies in the Park
LARGO — Movies in the Park will be presented Friday, Oct. 7, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Gather up the family and friends, grab your blankets and or chairs and join us for a movie on the big screen on select Fridays in October. On-site parking and snack concessions are available. No alcohol is permitted. The event is sponsored by Roadrunner Digital. For more information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014, or visit playlargo.com.
Belleair Republican Women
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Women’s Republican Club will host Julie Marcus, Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections, Friday, Oct. 7, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane, Belleair.
A mailed check for $32 for the luncheon will reserve a seat if received by Sept. 30. Send to: BWRC Treasurer Robin Schenck, 301 Belleview Rd., Belleair, FL 33756. Walkups cannot be accommodated.
Sailing championship
CLEARWATER — Sailing teams from around the world will tack their way to Clearwater Beach for nine days in October as world sailing championships take place, for the first time, in Pinellas County waters.
The 2022 Immunolin F18 World Championship and Red Gear Racing Championships will be held Oct. 8-16 in the waters behind the Sheraton Sand Key Resort. Eighteen-foot-long high-performance beach catamarans will race just off the beach every afternoon. The public will be able to meet the teams on the beach before and after each race.
Festivities will begin Oct. 8-10 with the Red Gear Racing Championships for the F16 Nationals, Nacra 15 Youth Nationals, and F18 Worlds Warm Up event. The main event, the 2022 Immunolin F18 World Championships, will run Oct. 12-16.
Pasco Senior Expo
PORT RICHEY — The Tampa Bay Senior Expo is returning to the Gulfview Square Mall in Port Richey. This event is designed to help seniors, family, and caregivers looking for one central place to get information about products and services pertaining to their needs.
This one-day event will be Thursday, Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Attendees will have the opportunity to get answers about everything from financial and insurance services to housing, home care, healthcare, activities geared to seniors, and volunteer opportunities.
Educational seminars will be held throughout the day and the first 150 attendees will receive a $5 Walgreens gift card.
Admission and parking are free.
Gulfview Square Mall is located at 9409 U.S. 19, Port Richey.
Dive-In Movie
CLEARWATER — As part of the Dive-In Movie series, “Tom & Jerry” will be shown Friday, Oct. 14, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends at Morningside Recreation Complex. Tickets are $2 with a recreation card and $3 without a recreation card.
Visit myclearwater.com/morningside for movie details.
Movies in the Park
LARGO — Movies in the Park will be presented Friday, Oct. 14, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Gather up the family and friends, grab your blankets and or chairs and join us for a movie on the big screen on select Fridays in October. On-site parking and snack concessions are available. No alcohol is permitted. The event is sponsored by Roadrunner Digital. For more information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014, or visit playlargo.com.
Clearwater Hispanic Farmers Market
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Hispanic Farmers Market will honor Hispanic heritage Saturday, Oct. 15.
“We are a unique and different marketplace because we have created a community, within the Farmers Market, where we identify the needs and common interests of local residents in Clearwater and developed an atmosphere that builds on that vision,” Dina Ramos, the market’s founder, said in a press release.
“We partner with community services, educational attractions, business resources, and family-oriented organizations. We are holding job fairs, programs for single mothers, workshops for business starters and we create a cultural platform where people find a sense of belonging and experience an atmosphere that is conducive to the growing development of Clearwater.”
City to host ShredFest
LARGO — The city of Largo will host a ShredFest event Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Starkey Road Collection Center, 1551 Starkey Road, Largo.
The free event will run from 9 a.m. to noon, or until full capacity has been reached. This easy, drive-through event allows residents to bring up to five boxes of documents for free and secure on-site shredding and recycling. All patrons are to remain in their cars during the event.
The Starkey Road Recycling Center is also a 24-hour facility where residents can drop off their mixed recycling at no cost, recycle used cooking oil, and pick up free, recycled mulch all year-round. ShredFest is part of the city of Largo’s sustainability initiatives. To learn more about ShredFest or other upcoming events, visit OurFutureLargo.com.
Tampa Bay Bridal Show show
ST. PETERSBURG — The Tampa Bay Bridal Show will be held Sunday, Oct. 16, noon-4 p.m., at the St. Petersburg Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N.
Top bridal professionals from more than 75 area businesses will be on hand. The show will feature the latest in fashions, venues, photography, caterers and more. Get great tips, trade secrets and advice. Register to win door prizes and grand giveaways. The first 500 brides will receive a free bag.
Admission is $5. Tickets are available at the door and on EventBrite.
Boating classes
Classes on safe boating and basic navigation are available online from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 11-10.
Boat America classes will be offered Monday through Thursday, 7-9 p.m., Oct.17-20, Nov. 14-17, and Dec. 12-15. Topics to be covered include introduction to boating, safe operation, rules, aids to navigation, Florida and federal laws, safety equipment and emergencies on the water. The fee is $42.
Introduction to Basic Coastal Navigation is offered on Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 24, Oct. 29, Nov. 26, or Dec. 17. Instruction will include plotting courses, and determining position on a nautical chart, understanding latitude and longitude coordinates, not correcting a true course reading, use of a nautical chart, finding speed, time and distances. The fee is $42.
For registration information, contact Buddy Casale at boatinbud7@gmail.com or call 613-379-1110.
Movies in the Park
LARGO — Movies in the Park will be presented Friday, Oct. 21, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Gather up the family and friends, grab your blankets and or chairs and join us for a movie on the big screen on select Fridays in October. On-site parking and snack concessions are available. No alcohol is permitted. The event is sponsored by Roadrunner Digital. For more information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014, or visit playlargo.com.
Coco’s Crabfest
CLEARWATER — Coco’s, at 423 Poinsettia Ave. Clearwater Beach, will host Crabfest 2022, Oct. 21-23.
The festival will have live music all weekend, along with sponsor tents, fun, games, and of course plenty of stone crab, snow crab, and more!
Suncoast Genealogy Society mini-seminar
PALM HARBOR — The Suncoast Genealogy Society will host its annual Fall Mini-Seminar Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Palm Harbor Library. Drew Smith from the Genealogy Guys will present two sessions beginning at 1 p.m.
Cost is $30 for non-SGS members and pre-registration is required. Visit the SGS website at https://sgsfl.com or send an email to info@sgsfl.com for more information.
Bluffs sets Wine Walk
BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The Bluffs Wine Walk will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 3-7 p.m. This is the sixth year the Bluffs Business Association has organized the event and BBA says it is expected to sell out.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 day of the event. Guests may choose from three check-in locations where they will receive 20 wine tasting tickets, a complimentary wine glass, a wristband and a map showcasing all of the wine walk stops. The check-in locations are Belleair Market, 510 Indian Rocks Road N.; BayFirst Bank, 401 Indian Rocks Road N.; and Valley Bank, 2781 West Bay Drive.
Guests may walk or the Jolley Trolley will take them to participating businesses throughout Indian Rocks Road and West Bay Drive in Belleair Bluffs. A tour guide on the trolley will announce each stop and identify business locations. Businesses without a physical location are set up in key high-traffic locations and will be included in the wine tasting and all event activities.
All can attend, however only age 21 and up can purchase a ticket and participate in the wine tasting. Tickets are only available online. A portion of the net proceeds will be donated to several charitable organizations. For tickets and information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bluffs-wine-walk-2022-tickets-392498693157.
Bluffs Wine Walk
BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The annual Bluffs Wine Walk will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 3-7 p.m.
This is the sixth year the Bluffs Business Association has organized this event and it is expected to sell out. Participants can taste wines and shop with over 50 Bluffs businesses while enjoying live music, food and fun with friendly people.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 day of the event. Participants will receive 20 wine tasting tickets, a complimentary wine glass, a wristband and a map showcasing all of the wine walk stops.
Check-in locations are Belleair Market at 510 Indian Rocks Road N., BayFirst Bank at 401 Indian Rocks Road N. and Valley Bank at 2781 W. Bay Drive. Guests may walk or ride the Jolley Trolley to participating businesses throughout Indian Rocks Road and West Bay Drive in Belleair Bluffs.
All can attend, but only those age 21 and up can purchase a ticket and participate in the wine tasting. Tickets are only available online.
A portion of the net proceeds will be donated to several charitable organizations. For tickets and more information visit eventbrite.com.
Honeymoon Island Fall Fest
DUNEDIN — The inaugural Honeymoon Island Fall Fest will take place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Honeymoon Island State Park on Oasis Beach and the adjacent parking area.
This beachside event will feature an arts market, outdoor recreation activities, live music, food trucks, vendor tables, and an array of engaging educational booths. Vendors and others interested in participating may apply on the Friends of the Island website. Visit friendsoftheislandparks.org.
Fall Fest will be free with the regular paid admission to Honeymoon Island State Park. Friends of the Island Parks, a citizens support organization serving Honeymoon Island and Caladesi Island State Parks, is organizing this new special event in conjunction with the Florida State Park staff.
Patchington’s Party with a Purpose
BELLEAIR BLUFFS – The Patchington store in Belleair Bluffs is offering a special event to bring attention to the problem of domestic violence.
As part of a company-wide campaign, the store at 280 Indian Rocks Road N. is taking part in Patchington’s “Party with a Purpose” Oct. 25-31. In exchange for a $10 donation, non-perishable food or new personal care items, customers will receive 20% off their purchase during the event. The Belleair Bluffs store is partnering with Hope Villages of America in support of the campaign.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in every four women will become a victim to domestic violence in her lifetime. For more than 23 years, Patchington has partnered with local communities to bring awareness to domestic violence.
Outdoor Coastal Market
LARGO — Coastal Market will hold its third annual outdoor market Sunday, Oct. 30, and Monday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the store, 607 Clearwater-Largo Road N.
The market will include 30 local vendors specializing in arts, crafts, plants, holiday items and food vendors. There also will be costume contests.
For information, call 727-587-6607 or email coastalmarket607@gmail.com.
Clearwater Sangria Festival
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Sangria Festival will be presented Saturday, Nov. 5, noon to 11 p.m., at 600 Cleveland St, Clearwater.
This Cleveland Street Block Party will feature live entertainment, food vendors and street vendors. Visit www.clearwatersangriafestival.com.
Knights of Columbus car show
CLEARWATER — The Knights of Columbus will host their fifth annual car show Saturday, Nov. 5 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 1955 S. Belcher.
Spectator admission is free.
Early online registration for exhibition vehicles is $15, $20 the day of the show. Trophies will be presented to the top 35 vehicles, five best in show, and father’s choice.
A blessing of the cars will occur at 9:30 a.m.
To register, or for more information, visit http://kofc3580.org.
Indoor Garage Sale
LARGO — An Indoor Garage Sale is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Cost to rent a table is $10. There is no cost to shop. Clean out your closets and garages and find your gently used items a new home at this annual indoor event.
Table sales begin Sept. 1. More than 30 tables are available. Call 727-518-3131 for event questions.
Dive-In Movie
CLEARWATER — As part of the Dive-In Movie series, “Frozen II” will be shown Friday, Nov. 11, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends at Morningside Recreation Complex. Tickets are $2 with a recreation card and $3 without a recreation card.
Visit myclearwater.com/morningside for movie details.
Festival of Trees
CLEARWATER — The Arc Tampa Bay Foundation will present its Festival of Trees Friday through Sunday, Nov. 18-20, at the Long Center, 1501 N. Belcher Road, Clearwater.
Hours will be Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event showcases hundreds of beautifully decorated trees and wreaths, local vendors, and live performances. All tree and wreath sales benefit those with intellectual and developmental disabilities served by The Arc Tampa Bay Foundation.
For information, visit thearctbfoundation.org/event/festival-of-trees.
Orchid society to host sale
LARGO — The Florida West Coast Orchid Society will host an orchid sale Saturday, Nov. 19, 8-11 a.m. at Florida Botanical Gardens, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.
A class on general orchid care will be presented at 11:30 a.m.
For information, call Corinne Arnold, 727-475-0750.
Shopapalooza
ST. PETERSBURG — More than 50 local businesses are expected at Shopapalooza Festival 2022 Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 26-27, at Vinoy Park.
Designed to make holiday shopping fun and easy, the event will draw a large number of vendors including artists, makers, food trucks and nonprofits. Special sections and activities will include shopping spree giveaways, holiday decor, beer and wine stations, food halls, live music, and aerial performances.
The main stage will feature live entertainment throughout the weekend, and pop-up entertainment will be scattered throughout the park. Santa and Mrs. Claus will both be there throughout the weekend, of course. Admission is free and open to the public.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
Dive-In Movie
CLEARWATER — As part of the Dive-In Movie series, “The Grinch” will be shown Friday, Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends at Morningside Recreation Complex. Tickets are $2 with a recreation card and $3 without a recreation card.
Visit myclearwater.com/morningside for movie details.
To submit event announcements, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.