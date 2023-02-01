Chamber economic forecast
CLEARWATER — The Central Pinellas Chamber of Commerce will present “Focus on 2023: A Tampa Bay Economic Forecast” on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort, 1160 Gulf Blvd, Clearwater.
The event will feature a panel of business and academic experts who will share predictions and provide insight on global, national, and regional issues destined to impact the Tampa Bay economy:
• Alec Bogdanoff, a policy-trained oceanographer and meteorologist, will present the coastal environmental forecast. He is principal and co-founder of Brizaga in Ft. Lauderdale, which focuses on assisting homeowners, businesses and communities face the challenges of sea level rise and long-term environmental changes head-on.
• Brad O’Conner, chief economist for Florida Realtors, will discuss the outlook for real estate. His commentary on Florida’s real estate markets regularly appears in major daily newspapers around the state and has been featured in many national publications, including Bloomberg Businessweek, The Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post.
• Michael Snipes, associate professor of Instruction of Economics at the University of South Florida, will provide the inflation impact forecast. His current area of research interest is tourism and its effects on the economy.
Cost to attend is $56 for open seating, which includes breakfast, or reserved tables of six for $330. Tickets can be purchased online at www.CentralChamber.biz or by calling 727-584-2321.
Presenting sponsors of the program are Regions Bank and Sheraton Sand Key Resort.
Arise & Run 5K
LARGO — The first Arise & Run 5K will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, 9 a.m., at Walsingham Park, 12615 102nd Ave.
The run will benefit Selah Place, Empowered to Change Inc., and Isaiah Village, which provide housing, support, and hope for vulnerable men, women, and children of Pinellas County.
For information, visit https://ariserun.com.
Raptor Fest
ST. PETERSBURG — One of Boyd Hill Nature Preserve's largest events brings an up close and personal experience with birds of prey, as the Raptor Fest returns to the preserve on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m.
Experience birds of prey in action while enjoying environmental exhibits, trained raptors in free flight, activities for kids and families, photo opportunities with live birds of prey, bird walks and more.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Admission is free.
Parking is available at the preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., with a handicap permit only. Additional parking is available at Lake Vista Recreation Center, 1401 62nd Ave. S., and at Lakewood High School, 1400 54th Ave. S., where free shuttles at both locations will take attendees to the event.
For more information regarding the event or to adopt a bird of prey, visit www.raptorfest.org or contact Boyd Hill Nature Preserve at 727-893-7326.
Roots music at Seminole Library
SEMINOLE — Suzanne and Jim will perform American Roots Music at the Seminole Community Library on Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. They will feature duet singing, 5-string banjo, guitar, flute, autoharp, and stories of the people and music that draws us together.
The event is sponsored by Friends of the Seminole Library.
Beaches Chamber annual dinner
ST. PETE BEACH — The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at TradeWinds Island Grand Resort, 5500 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. This year’s theme is “Rising to Resilience.”
The event kicks off with a Business Expo at 5 p.m. Program and awards will follow. Cost to attend the dinner is $75 per person.
Purchase tickets at www.tampabaybeaches.com/annualevents.
Sponsorships and Business Expo tables are available.
St. Brendan fashion show
BELLEAIR — St. Brendan Council of Catholic Women will host a fashion show and luncheon Thursday, Feb. 9, at Belleair Country Club with fashions by Patchington.
A silent auction will be conducted, as well as heart and money trees, 50/50 and basket raffles. All proceeds benefit local charities.
The show is open to the public. Doors open at 11 a.m. Cost is $45 a person.
Contact Peggy Boyer at 727-584-0065 or peggyboyer1@tampabay.rr.com for reservations.
Shepherd Center fundraiser
TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Springs Shepherd Center presents its annual fundraiser, A Night of Hope, on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m., featuring Beside Myself with the music of Billy Joel and Elton John, at St. Nicholas Community Center, 348 N. Pinellas Ave.
Single tickets are $45. Visit tscenter.org/events to purchase tickets or sponsor the event.
Doors open 6 p.m., with a silent auction, raffle items and drinks available for purchase.
For more information, call Liz Robb and 727-580-8237 or via email at bonjourliz@yahoo.com.
Seminole Garden quarter auction
SEMINOLE — A fun new experience that is part auction, part raffle and a whirl of activity that will be both fun and entertaining will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, 2-5 p.m., at the Peacock Center, 8324 112th St., Seminole Garden Apartments.
Guests will bid with quarters on items they hope to win and hold up a numbered paddle.
Contact Jean Campbell for tickets or more information, dcampy55@gmail.com or 727-871-0325
Peace Memorial concert
CLEARWATER — The Con Brio String Quartet and Piano will play classical works by French composers Maurice Ravel and Caesar Frank Sunday, Feb. 12, 3 p.m., at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 110 S. Ft. Harrison Ave.
The group is comprised of violinists Valentin Mansurov and Marina Lenau, violist David Pedraza, and cellist Aziz Sapaev. They will be joined by Sheng-Yuan Kuan on piano.
No tickets are needed and seating is first come, first served. An offering to help defray the performance costs is expected but not required ($5-$10 minimum suggested). Attendees are requested to bring a jar of peanut butter to add to the church’s regular food pantry donation basket. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.
Ikebana International
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg chapter of Ikebana International will meet Monday, Feb. 13, 10 a.m., at the Garden Club of St. Petersburg, 500 Sunset Drive S., St. Petersburg.
June Colburn will present a demonstration. A potluck lunch by members will follow. Afternoon workshops using fabric in Ikebana will be presented. The event is free for first-time guests and members. For information, visit www.ikebanastpetersburg.com.
St. Jerome health fair
LARGO — St. Jerome Parish Center, 10895 Hamlin Blvd., will hold a Health Fair Friday, Feb. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The fair will include wellness screenings, blood pressure testing, information on advance directives, and more.
The bloodmobile also will be present. All are welcome. Bring the entire family.
Knights car show
SEMINOLE — Knights of Columbus council 17162 will present a Cruz in for Christ Car Show on Saturday, Feb. 18, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 11501 66th Ave. Seminole.
Registration is open online at http//car show pro.com/event/1164 for $20. To register and pay with check, pick up a registration form at the church office.
The car show will benefit the Aid and Support After Pregnancy Program, which helps women with financial, pre- and post-natal training and community support before and after pregnancy.
Localtopia
ST. PETERSBURG — Localtopia, an event known as “A Community Celebration of All Things Local,” will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Williams Park in downtown St. Petersburg.
Rain date will be Feb. 25.
“Localtopia 2023 will be the biggest one ever staged by the Independent Business Alliance, Keep St. Petersburg Local (KSPL), with over 300 vendors, which makes the event the largest-ever showcase of St. Pete’s small businesses,” organizers said. The size of the event has caused the closure of several adjacent streets, including:
• Second Avenue between Second and Fourth Streets North.
• Third Street between First and Third Avenues North. First Avenue North westbound will be open, but parking spaces next to the park will not be available.
• The old bus lane on Fourth Street North will also be closed. Fourth Street North heading south will still be open.
Calvary Episcopal Winterfest
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Calvary Episcopal Church, 1615 First St., will host its 18th annual Winterfest on the Rocks on Saturday, Feb.18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The fundraising event will be held inside the church and outside on its large property.
Knights of Columbus car show
SEMINOLE — Knights of Columbus council 17162 of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church will hold its first Cruz In For Christ car show Saturday, Feb. 18, from 8 a.m. .to 2 pm.
The show will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church,11565 66th Ave., Seminole. Register your car at https://carshowpro.com/event/1164. Early registration is $15 with increases closer to the event.
Opening ceremonies will start at 9 a.m. There will be a 50/50 drawing, cash only. Food and drinks will be sold, cash only. Trophies will be awarded for the top three in seven classes and first place in the four best in show truck, car, paint and engine.
Proceeds will support Kimberly Home and Aid and Support After Pregnancy.
Art for Faith’s Sake Concert
LARGO — The Art for Faith’s Sake Concert Series will present the Three Organ Spectacular Sunday, Feb. 19, 3 p.m., at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 455 Missouri Ave.
Organists Seth Bott, John Lowe, and Shawn Thomas will present musical favorites arranged for three organs. Special guest organist Peter Kinzie will make a return appearance to present selections arranged for orchestral theatre organ.
The Prince of Peace Festival Choir will perform Charles-Marie Widor's Mass for Two Organs and Choir.
The concert is free. A free-will offering will be collected and a reception will follow.
For more information, call 727-585-9969.
Largo Car Show
LARGO — The fifth annual Largo Car Show will be presented Sunday, Feb. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
The annual car show is back and bringing trophy prizes for the area’s best cars. Preregistration is not required. Register the day of the event. Cost is $15 to display your car, jeep, or motorcycle.
Call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014, for event details.
Greater Palm Harbor Kiwanis Club
PALM HARBOR — Members of the Greater Palm Harbor Kiwanis Club & Foundation will make no-sew baby blankets Tuesday, Feb. 21, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Palm Harbor CSA Centre, 1500 16th St.,
Members of the public are welcome to participate. The baby blankets will be presented to Kimberly Home.
Contact Ele Fox for reservations and more information at 727-647-3365.
Largo Cracker Lunch
LARGO — The Largo Area Historical Society will celebrate the 49th Annual Cracker Lunch Saturday, Feb. 25, at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A Southern lunch will be served for $25. A silent auction will be conducted.
For reservations, contact Jean Beistle at 727-535-7342. Reservation deadline is Feb. 12.
Spring Fest Car Show
CLEARWATER — Registrations and sponsorships are being accepted for the fourth annual Spring Fest Car Show Sunday, Feb. 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Quaker Steak & Lube, 10400 49th St. N. All show cars are welcome.
The show will include music, vendors, trophies and cash prizes. Proceeds will benefit the Florida Wildlife Turtle Rescue.
The show is presented by Jesse James Law Firm. Register at www.springfestcarshow.com.
Champa Bay Elimination Dinner
CLEARWATER — GFWC Clearwater Community Woman’s Club will hold its second Champa Bay Elimination Dinner Saturday, March 4, to support programs for human-trafficking victims.
The sports-themed event will be held at The Conmy Center in Dunedin. The evening will include chances to win signed sports memorabilia from Tampa Bay teams and other prizes. The night will include great food, silent/live auctions, sports trivia, a photo booth and much more.
For tickets and sponsorship details, visit ccwcFlorida.org or contact Nita Cole at 2ndVP@ccwcFlorida.org.
Artspring
SOUTH PASADENA — The city of South Pasadena will host its annual Artspring Exhibition Friday and Saturday, March 10-11, at City Hall, 7047 Sunset Drive S.
The city’s annual Block Party will be held March 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bay View Park, 7054 Sunset Drive S.
Florida native plant talk
LARGO — The Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation will host a symposium on Florida native plants Saturday, March 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The symposium will be held at two separate but nearby locations: 12520 Ulmerton Road, and 12211 Walsingham Road.
Admission is $75 or $50 for Foundation members. Registration begins Jan. 15.
The event will include two keynote presentations, choice of breakout sessions, and a docent-led tour of native plants in the Florida Botanical Gardens.
Environmentally friendly organizations will have display tables, native plants will be for sale, and a picnic lunch will be served in the gardens.
Enchanted Garden Fest
SAFETY HARBOR — Enchanted Garden Fest will take place at Folly Farm Nature Preserve on Sunday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Like past events, it will include plant, garden and art vendors, enchanted performances, fairy doors and gnome villages to search for, and a character costume contest.
Additionally, artist Chris Dotson and local contractor Sean Carbery will be constructing a wooden “Gnomeo” onsite.
The Enchanted Garden Fest is a free family-friendly event. There is a $40 fee for vendors, who can apply at www.cityofsafetyharbor.com, or call 727-724-1530, ext. 3307, for more information.
Folly Farm Nature Preserve is located at 1538 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N. Onsite parking during the event is for handicapped visitors only, but parking will be available at the corner of Cedar and Elm streets, with a shuttle to and from Folly Farm.
Three programs will be presented:
• Backyard Composting, 10:30-11:15 a.m., free.
• Vertical Garden Workshop, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m., $15.
• DIY Rain Barrel Workshop, 1:45-3 p.m., $55.
Pre-register online in advance by visiting www.safetyharborrecreation.com.
VFW community art market
DUNEDIN — VFW Post 2550 will host a community art market Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The market will include local artists and artisans at this indoor/outdoor pop-up event, in a variety of media including photo art, canvas, prints, multimedia and high-end crafts. Breakfast, raffles and games will be available.
Proceeds will benefit veterans and family services.
Vendors that want to reserve a spot can email DunedinVFWcommunityArtMarket@gmail.com.
The VFW post is located at 360 Douglas Ave., Dunedin.
Largo Shredfest
LARGO — The city of Largo will host ShredFest on Saturday, April 15, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Starkey Road Recycling Center, 1551 Starkey Road, Largo.
This is a free document shredding and recycling event. Residents can bring up to five boxes of documents for free.
Playcon
LARGO — The fourth annual Playcon, a gaming and comic convention, will be presented Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
Admission is $7 in advance and $10 the day of the event. Ages 11 and younger will be admitted for free.
The event is a celebration of gaming, comics, and nerd culture. Featured will be vendors catering to these interests that include toys and collectibles, artwork, apparel, comic books, games and more. There will also be gaming competitions, free-play gaming, cosplay contest and guests, and panels. This is a family-friendly event.
Largo Shredfest
LARGO — The city of Largo will host ShredFest on Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Starkey Road Recycling Center, 1551 Starkey Road, Largo.
This is a free document shredding and recycling event. Residents can bring up to five boxes of documents for free.
