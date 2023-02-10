MARKETS
Sunday Morning Market
INDIAN SHORES — The Indian Shores Sunday Morning Market will re-open for its ninth season on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 9 a.m.
The market is located on the grounds of the Indian Shores Municipal Center, 19305 Gulf Blvd. The Indian Shores Library joins the market every third Sunday for the Library Book Sale.
The market hosts local vendors who offer everything from gourmet foods to fine art and spa-quality body care products. The market also has live music, is beach close, is free of charge, and is family friendly. Leashed pets are welcome.
For further information, or to apply as a vendor, please visit www.TheBeachMarkets.com.
Alley Shops First Sundays
BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The Alley Merchants hosts a monthly event on first Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 596 Indian Rocks Road, Belleair Bluffs.
The Alley Shops will be open, with food vendors and more. Vendor booths are still available. For information, email Chelsea at Coastalairedesign@gmail.com.
Market on Main
SAFETY HARBOR — Safety Harbor Market on Main is presented Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 401 Main St., Safety Harbor.
The market features local hand-crafted items, local food vendors, produce, fresh orange juice, pickled products, and much more. Selection varies each week to bring you something new each time you visit the market. Plan to come early for breakfast or stay through the afternoon and enjoy lunch on the gazebo lawn while listening to live music. Enjoy a walk through quaint downtown Safety Harbor after your visit to the market.
For information, visit www.facebook.com/SHMarketonMain.
Dunedin market
DUNEDIN — Tampa Bay Markets presents Dunedin Downtown Market on Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park, 420 Main St., Dunedin.
Shoppers can pick up fresh produce and a wide choice of gourmet items. Market managers Greg and Tiffany operate a booth at every event to assist visitors with things to do in our downtown area. Entertainment is happening on the stage.
For information, visit tampabaymarkets.com/dunedin-downtown-market.
Farmers & Flea Market
CLEARWATER — The Farmers & Flea Market is open Saturdays and Sundays, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 13600 Icot Blvd., Clearwater.
The market features locally grown vegetables and tropical fruits; arts and crafts; antique collections, and household products. Visit pinellas-farmers-and-flea-market.ueniweb.com.
Corey Avenue market
ST. PETE BEACH — The Corey Avenue Sunday Market is presented Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Corey Avenue between Boca Ciega Avenue and Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach.
The market supports local vendors who sell a variety of locally produced and homemade produce, plants, take-home foods, ready-to-eat lunch bites, hand crafts, eco-friendly and fair-trade products and more. For information, visit tampabaymarkets.com.
Saturday Morning Market
ST. PETERSBURG — The Saturday Morning Market is open Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in Williams Park, 301 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
The market features local farmers with organic and sustainably raised fresh vegetables, fruits, and meats, artisan food vendors, juried craft vendors, and ready-to-eat foods. Visit saturdaymorningmarket.com.
Tuesday Fresh Market
GULFPORT — The Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market is open Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 3000 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport.
A wide variety of foods are available, including locally grown and organic produce when available, breads, cheese, desserts, candy, jams, sauces, local honey, olives, prepared foods and much more. Hand-made bath and body products, flowers and pet products are other mainstays. Local authors are often on hand and a master knife and tool sharpener on site will work on your knives as you shop.
For information, visit visitgulfportflorida.com/gulfport-tuesday-market.
Second Saturday Market
TARPON SPRINGS — The Second Saturday Tarpon Springs Market is open second Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the parking lot at Mother Meres on the corner of Alternate 19 and Tarpon Avenue.
The market features local farmers, vendors, food and a musician. For information, visit spongedocks.net.
GROUP MEETINGS
Florida Herb Society
CLEARWATER — Florida Herb Society is an educational group sharing and learning together. We meet the third Tuesday of each month, September through June. Meetings/workshops are 6:30-8 p.m. Your first "meeting" is free, annual membership is $25, which includes all workshops. Workshops for non-members cost $10.
Feb 21 is our salve "workshop;" join us to make your own healing herbal salve. Check out our Facebook page "Florida Herb Society" for more info on this and future events.
Meeting location is Moccasin Lake Park, 2750 Park Trail Lane, Clearwater.
BSA Scouting
DUNEDIN — BSA Scouting offers girls the same program as the Boy Scouts: tent camping, outdoor fun, hiking, learning life skills, values, advancement opportunities and lasting friendships.
Dunedin Troop 10 girls invite you to attend our meeting on Thursday nights, 7-8:30 p.m., at our scout hut, 925 Louden Ave.
For more information, contact Scoutmaster Elinor Fox, 727-647-3365.
Kiwanis Club of Largo/Mid-Pinellas
LARGO — The Kiwanis Club of Largo/Mid-Pinellas meets the first and third Mondays at 7:30 a.m. at Benedict’s Restaurant at 201 W. Bay Drive, Largo.
It also hosts a Happy Hour on the fourth Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Karol Hotel Vantage Rooftop Bar at 2675 Ulmerton Road, Clearwater.
The service club is dedicated to helping the lives of children in the Largo/Mid-Pinellas area. For more information, contact Evan at 989-751-3774.
Opera League luncheons
DUNEDIN — The Pinellas Opera League has resumed monthly luncheons. Luncheons will take place first Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Dunedin Golf Club, 1050 Palm Blvd., Dunedin.
The Pinellas Opera League, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting opera and musical theater, hosts monthly luncheons September through June. Luncheons feature entertainment by performers from area opera companies.
The cost is $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Reservations are required. Call 727-796-7260 or email rwignall@tampabay.rr.com.
Visit www.pinellasoperaleague.org for more details.
Military Order of World Wars
DUNEDIN — The Clearwater chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars meets first Tuesdays at the Dunedin Golf Club, 1050 Palm Blvd., Dunedin.
Social hour is at 11:30 a.m. followed by lunch and a short program. Military officers that are active duty, retired, or former officers and their spouses, or widows, are invited to attend. The MOWW welcomes those interested. To RSVP for lunch, call Richard Gouin at 727-789-6754.
Dunedin Writers Group
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Writers Group hosts hybrid meetings Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to noon, on Zoom and at the Dunedin Public Library, 223 Douglas Ave., Dunedin.
The DWG consists of about 40 writers. Meetings are free and anyone is welcome to attend. For information on how to participate, call the library at 727-298-3080, ext. 1710.
Gulfport Harmonica Club
GULFPORT — The Gulfport Harmonica Club meets Tuesdays at the Gulfport Senior Citizens' Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport.
The club meets from 9 to 11 a.m. for practice; and from 11 a.m. to noon for beginners' lessons. Both experienced and new players are invited. For more information, call Howard Rothstein at 727-418-3842.
Indian Rocks Beach Rotary
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The Indian Rocks Beach Rotary Club meets each Wednesday at 7:15 a.m. at Jimmy Guana’s Restaurant at the Holiday Inn Harborside, 401 Second St., Indian Rocks Beach.
Guests and non-Rotarians are welcome.
Meetings begin promptly at 7:15 a.m. immediately followed by a buffet breakfast and end no later than 8:15 a.m. Dress is beach casual. Shorts and T-shirts are OK.
For more information, visit https://indianrocksrotary.org.
Largo Lions Club
LARGO — The Largo Lions Club meets virtually first and third Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.
Email jacalynevans@gmail.com for an invitation.
The club is a network of volunteers who serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace and promote international understanding.
For more information, visit largolionsclub.org.
Kiwanis of Largo/Mid-Pinellas
LARGO — The Kiwanis Club of Largo/Mid-Pinellas meets first and third Mondays, 7:30 a.m., at Benedict’s Restaurant, 201 West Bay Drive, Largo.
This service club is dedicated to helping the lives of children in the Largo/Mid-Pinellas area. The club also hosts a happy hour on fourth Wednesdays, 5 p.m., at the Karol Hotel Vantage Rooftop Bar, 2675 Ulmerton Road, Clearwater.
For information, call Evan at 989-751-3774.
Largo Art Association
The Largo Art Association meets every Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road. The meeting is a weekly gathering of local artists to paint and network with an open studio, juried member shows and periodic demonstrations.
For information, call 727-518-3131.
Welcome Newcomers Club
The Welcome Newcomers Club is open to all residents of Pinellas County.
All are welcome to come and socialize and meet other residents. The club meets at local country clubs or restaurants on first Tuesdays. Meetings include programs or speakers of interest.
For information, call Judy at 512-789-5686.
Women’s Golf Association
SEMINOLE — The Tuesday Women’s Golf Association meets Tuesdays, 7:15 a.m., at Bardmoor Golf and Tennis Club, 8001 Cumberland Road, Seminole.
Those who participate must be a member of the TWGA league but can join anytime. For information about joining the 18-hole golf league, call Judy at 727-392-3576.
Women's bible study to meet
SEMINOLE — The Largo-Seminole Women’s Bible Study, a non-denominational group, meets every Thursday, 9:25 a.m., at Seminole First Baptist Church, 11045 Park Blvd.
Ladies of all ages are invited. There is no charge and child care will be provided.
Register at largoseminolewomensbiblestudy.com.
Dunedin Writers’ Group
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Writers’ Group meets at the library at 223 Douglas Ave. every Friday from 9:30 a.m. to noon. They also meet on Zoom on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
The group, which began in 2008, exists for writers to read their work and solicit comments and suggestions from their colleagues.
Email dwgwritersgroup@gmail.com for more information
OTHER
Third Saturdays at Pinewood
LARGO — Creative Pinellas, Florida Botanical Gardens, and Heritage Village host Third Saturdays at Pinewood.
At the Florida Botanical Gardens from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., enjoy in-person programming for adults and children, including classes on orchid care and instructor-led activities from the Growing Up Wild Curriculum. Visit www.flbgfoundation.org/thirdsaturdays to learn more and register.
At Heritage Village from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visit the HC Smith Store and the McKay Creek Boat Shop Exhibit. Experience a typical store from the 1900s and learn about early sailing days in Pinellas County.
Treasure Islettes
TREASURE ISLAND — Thursday Night Bingo is back every Thursday night at the Treasure Island Community.
Hosted by the Treasure Islettes, Early Bird games begin at 6:30 p.m. with regular Bingo beginning at 7:30 p.m. The public is welcome.
The mission of the Treasure Islettes is the promotion of civic, social and community assistance, primarily in the city of Treasure Island, but also in the surrounding communities of Pinellas County, and through support of nationally recognized nonprofit organizations. For more information on the Islettes visit www.treasureislettes.wibbly.com. The club is non-partisan, non-sectarian and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
Central Park train rides
LARGO — Miniature train rides are offered first Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Rides are free, though donations are accepted. Train rides can be accessed via the tan-roofed shelter at the east side of the park. For more information, visit lcrailroad.com.
Largo Feed Store & Museum
LARGO — Learn more about Largo’s history by visiting the Historic Largo Feed Store & Museum in Largo Central Park on the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Feed Store, which once used to serve the needs of cattle ranchers and produce growers, hosts a display of memorabilia from Largo's pioneer families carefully protected in handcrafted cases. It can be found in beautiful Largo Central Park at 295 Central Park Drive.
Free admission and free parking.
Clearwater art walk
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Art Alliance offers a monthly docent-led public art walk on third Saturdays, at 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., beginning at 112 S. Osceola Ave., Clearwater.
Attendees should meet at the Ring Canopy Sculpture in front of the Old City Hall. The walk covers the Cleveland Street corridor and nearby areas. During the hour long walk you will see at least 20 art installations including sculptures, murals, art wrapped signal boxes, pavement art and storm drain murals.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the tour. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/downtown-clearwater-art-walk-tickets-137875799227?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.
TOPS
SEMINOLE — Taking Off Pounds Sensibly, a national nonprofit weight loss program, meets Thursdays, 9:15 to 10:30 a.m., at Lake Seminole Presbyterian Church, 8505 113th St., Seminole.
Featuring small group support, dues are $5 monthly. Call Robin at 727-501-2238.
Interfaith Food Pantry
LARGO — Interfaith Food Pantry is open to the public for those who are food insecure. It is located in the northerly most building of Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 9530 Starkey Road in Largo.
Hours of operation during COVID are weekly on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The pantry offers a drive-up service and asks people to stay in their cars and wear a mask. Monetary donations and donations of nonperishable food items are welcome. For information, call 727-392-9365.
St. Jerome’s Bingo
LARGO — Bingo is offered Thursdays at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 10895 Hamlin Blvd., Largo.
Doors open at 10 a.m. Games begin at noon and usually end by 3 p.m. Social distancing will be observed. For information, call 727-595-4610.
SHINE volunteers
SEMINOLE — The Area Agency on Aging Pasco-Pinellas has partnered with Seminole Community Library to provide Medicare counseling through the SHINE — Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders — program. Specially trained volunteers of the SHINE program offer Medicare counseling at the library, 9200 113th St. N., Seminole.
SHINE is a program of the Florida Department of Elder Affairs that empowers elders to make informed decisions about their health care coverage.
Every day, SHINE volunteers answer questions about Medicare, Medicaid, prescription assistance, long-term care planning and more. The site at the Seminole Community Library allows the program to reach more community members who may be unaware of SHINE and the benefits the program offers. SHINE volunteer counselors can even assist eligible Medicare beneficiaries to find programs that lower prescription drug costs or provide prescription drugs at no cost.
Appointments are available monthly on second and third Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 727-394-6909 to make an appointment.
For more information, call 1-800-96-ELDER (1-800-963-5337), or visit www.floridashine.org.
Treasure Island exercise
TREASURE ISLAND — Jazzercise classes are offered Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., in the Treasure Island City Hall auditorium, 120 108th Ave., Treasure Island.
Jazzercise is the original dance party workout, blending dance with Pilates, yoga, kickboxing and strength training. One 55-minute session can burn up to 800 calories with results of long, lean muscles and an undeniable mood boost. For more information, call Bonnie Capra at 727-687-6695.
A Hawaiian hula dance class is offered Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at the Treasure Island Community Center, One Park Place at 106th Avenue. The class will include Hawaiian hula and Tahitian dance. For information, call Nani at 727-688-2853.
For additional information, call the city of Treasure Island Recreation Department at 727-547-4575, ext. 237, or visit www.mytreasureisland.com.
Book Time at Brooker
TARPON SPRINGS — Book Time at Brooker is offered Thursdays, 10:30 to 11 a.m., in the Environmental Education Center at Brooker Creek Preserve, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.
Designed for preschoolers, this program connects kids to the wonders of the natural world. In addition to hearing a great story, children participate in a craft related to the story that is read. This activity is recommended for ages 3 to 5.
Registration is not required for Book Time. This program is led by Brooker Creek volunteers. It takes about 10 minutes to drive from the preserve entrance on Keystone Road to the parking lot, and there is a 2- to 5-minute walk from the parking lot to the Education Center building. Book Time starts promptly at 10:30 a.m. For information, visit www.brookercreekpreserve.org.
Sunday Night Dance
LARGO — Sunday Night Dance is offered Sundays, 6 to 10 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Attendees will join DJ Mike Unwin and dance the night away to an eclectic collection of music. Cost is $10 per person and doors open at 5:45 p.m. For more information, call 727-518-3131.
Senior Center matinees
PINELLAS PARK — A movie matinee is shown weekly at the Senior Center, 7625 59th St. N.
Showings are from 1-3 p.m. on the first, third, fourth and fifth Mondays of each month.
Cost is $1 with ID and $2 with no ID. Contact 727-369-5694.
Senior Center bingo
PINELLAS PARK — Bingo is held every Thursday, 6-8 p.m., and every Friday, 11:15 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Senior Center, 7625 59th St. N.
Lunch is served at the Friday sessions from 11:15 a.m. to noon. Cost is $4. Bingo is from 1-3 p.m.
All bingo games are free.
Square dance lessons
PINELLAS PARK — Learn to square dance every Wednesday, 7-9 p.m., at the Broderick Recreation Center, 6101 66th Ave. N.
Cost is $5 per dancer; the first lesson is free. School-aged children who take lessons with a parent or grandparent dance for free.
Instructors are Scotty and Marleen Sharrer, email questions to friendib@verizon.net.
Please wear comfortable clothing and shoes.
Arthritis classes
PINELLAS PARK — The Pinellas Park Senior Center hosts Land Arthritis classes every Tuesday and Wednesday at the center, 7625 59th St. N.
Tuesday sessions are from 8:15-9:15 a.m.
Wednesday sessions are 3:30-4:30 p.m.
The sessions help increase strength and flexibility, reduce joint pain and combat fatigue.
For information, call 727-369-5694.
First Friday car show
ST. PETERSBURG — An open car and truck show is held the first Friday of every month at Smokin’ 19, 3080-3090 U.S. 19.
Registration is $5 per entry, with all proceeds benefitting the Kathryne Mezerowski Memorial Scholarship to SPC. The first 20 entries receive a dash plaque.
There are door prizes, music and food.
The car show is presented by Smokin’ 19 and the Scroungers Car Club.
For information, text 727-459-3688.
Wooden you like to make toys?
EAST LAKE — Are you looking for something to do in your spare time? Do you like working with your hands and do you want to make a difference in a child’s life? Then ToyMakers of East Lake might be the answer. The non-profit organization makes and donates thousands of handmade wooden toys to children who are sick, needy or in stressful situations. If interested, visit www.toymakersofeastlake.org for additional information or to arrange a tour.
Center for Spiritual Living Florida Gulfcoast
LARGO — The Center for Spiritual Living Florida Gulfcoast is now meeting at the Suncoast Ballroom, 7500 Ulmerton Road, Sundays at 10 a.m.
CSLFG is operating under the direction of Rev. Laura Rosewood, with guest speakers a couple Sundays each month.
If you’re searching for answers about your life and your world, if you’re interested in spirituality but religion doesn’t do much for you, if you’ve always felt that what you were taught about God doesn’t really match up with what you’re feeling inside, then the Center for Spiritual Living Florida Gulfcoast may be just the place you’re looking for.
For more information visit http://cslgulfcoast.org or call 727-538-0900.
