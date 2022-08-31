P1 powerboats set for downtown
ST. PETERSBURG — More than 60 powerboat teams from around the world will compete Sept. 2-4 in the P1 Offshore St. Pete Grand Prix Powerboat Races in downtown St. Petersburg.
This is the fourth race of the World Championship Series.
For more information on race weekend activities, visit https://p1offshore.com/Race-info/St.%20Petersburg/2022/86623.
Seminole Chamber mixer
SEMINOLE — The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled an after-hours mixer in the upcoming weeks.
The mixer will be Thursday, Sept. 1, 5-7 p.m., at Garden Sanctuary and Funeral Home, 7950 131st St. N., Seminole. The Chamber says the event is an opportunity to network with other business leaders, win prizes, eat some food and network.
Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or call 727-392-3245.
First Friday car show
ST. PETERSBURG — An open car and truck show will be held Friday, Sept. 2, 5-7:30 p.m., at Smokin 19, 3080-3090 U.S. 19.
Registration is $5 per entry, with all proceeds benefitting the Kathryne Mezerowski Memorial Scholarship to SPC. The first 20 entries will receive a dash plaque.
There will be door prizes, music and food.
The car show is presented by Smokin 19 and the Scroungers Car Club. It is held the first Friday of every month.
For information, text 727-459-3688.
Central Park train rides
LARGO — Miniature train rides will be offered Saturday, Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Rides are free, though donations are accepted. Train rides can be accessed via the tan-roofed shelter at the east side of the park. For more information, visit lcrailroad.com.
Geckofest returns for 22nd year
GULFPORT — The 22nd Annual Geckofest, sponsored by the Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce, will return Saturday, Sept. 3, to downtown Gulfport.
The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 3101 Beach Blvd. S.
Admission and parking are free.
For information, visit geckofest.com/gecko-fest-2022-game-night/.
Largo Kiwanis car show
LARGO — Kiwanis Club of Largo/Mid-Pinellas will host a car show Saturday, Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Largo High School,410 Missouri Ave. N.
To pre-register a car, visit LargoKiwanisCarShow.com. Day-of registration is also available.
Proceeds benefit Largo Kiwanis Pack-a-Snack program and the Largo Key Club.
Welcome Newcomers Club
CLEARWATER — The Welcome Newcomers Club will meet Sept. 6 at Island Way Grill, 20 Island Way, Clearwater.
Entertainment is planned. If interested in attending, contact Judy at 512-789-5686.
Women’s Republican Club
BELLEAIR — Taylor Sanchez and Brittany Lakhani will speak to the Belleair Women’s Republican Club on Friday, Sept. 9, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane, Belleair.
Sanchez is the regional field director for Gov. Ron DeSantis and Lakhani is regional field director for Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. They will describe what a regional field director does and give an update on their respective candidates.
A check for $32 for the luncheon will reserve a seat if received by Sept. 2. Please mail check to: BWRC Treasurer Robin Schenck, 301 Belleview Rd., Belleair, FL 33756. No walkups can be accommodated.
Dive-In Movie
CLEARWATER — As part of the Dive-In Movie series, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” will be shown Friday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends at Morningside Recreation Complex. Tickets are $2 with a recreation card and $3 without a recreation card.
Visit myclearwater.com/morningside for movie details.
Taste Fest 2022 set for Aquarium
CLEARWATER — AMPLIFY Clearwater will present Taste Fest 2022 Friday, Sept. 9, 6-9 p.m. at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.
Cost is $50 general admission and $75 premium admission.
The Aquarium is at 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater.
For information, contact: Stacey Reed-Cash, stacey@amplifyclearwater.com or 727-461-0011 ext. 223.
Sax Quartet to play Williams Park
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Pete Sax Quartet takes the Williams Park stage in downtown St Petersburg Friday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., performing pop, jazz, blues and the American songbook.
Admission is free. Bring your own chairs.
The quartet can also be heard the first Sunday of the month at the Dali Museum.
Bucs Beach Bash
ST. PETE BEACH — Bucs fans can party all weekend long at the Bucs Beach Bash Sept. 9-11 at the TradeWinds Island Resorts.
The event will include live music, corn hole tournaments, poolside parties, Bucs Watch Party and Kid Zone, plus fan favorites like the Buccaneer’s Cheerleaders, Captain Fear, pirates and the Buccaneer’s Street Team.
Beach Bash events are free and open to the public. Daily onsite parking is $25 and subject to availability.
The events begin Friday, Sept. 9, with a tailgate kickoff party at RumFish Grill. Saturday’s schedule kicks off in the afternoon, starting with a cornhole tournament where the winner will receive two “Gameday Getaway” tickets. Saturday’s events continue into the evening with a concert on the beach. Sunday’s schedule includes a second cornhole tournament with the winner receiving two tickets to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers football game. That evening guests can watch the Bucs take on the Cowboys on a big screen on the beach.
The TradeWinds is offering two-night packages at both of its properties, the Island Grand or Rumfish Beach Resort.
For more information or to reserve a room for the Bucs Bash weekend, call 888-345-9930.
Corvette car show
SEMINOLE — Seminole City Center will host a “Corvettes vs. All Makes and Models” show Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Advance car registration is $25; $30 the day of the show.
Suncoast Corvette Association will be selling 50/50 tickets again this year benefiting the first responders at the Seminole Fire Department.
Tampa Bay Women’s Expo
TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Times will host the Tampa Bay Women’s Expo Saturday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Florida State Fairgrounds Entertainment Hall.
This family event is free. Tickets are not required for entry but can be reserved at www.tampabaywomensexpo.com.
A swag bag will be given to the first 500 people.
Make a Difference fishing
CLEARWATER — The Make a Difference Fishing Tournaments for Adults will be presented Saturday, Sept. 10, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Pier 60, 1 Causeway Blvd., Clearwater.
Give back to your community and enjoy a beautiful day of fishing on Pier 60. The Make a Difference Fishing Tournament relies on caring volunteers who want to help special-needs adults have a fun-filled day on the water and learn how to fish.
For information and to register, visit www.makeadifferencefishing.com.
Tampa Bay Job Fair
ST. PETERSBURG — Looking for a new job? How about a new career? Come to the employment event of the season, the Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair.
Nearly 50 local companies with immediate employment needs will be present at the St. Petersburg Coliseum Monday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will also have several of the area's top schools for continuing education; local universities and vocational/technical institutes will be on hand.
Bring your resume and dress to impress.
Admission is free; no pre-registration is required. Parking is free.
Retired teacher luncheon
CLEARWATER — Retired educators and school personnel are invited to attend the first luncheon of the year for the North Pinellas County Retired Educators Association Tuesday, Sept. 13, 11 a.m., at the Clearwater Golf Club, 525 N. Betty Lane.
This month’s speaker will be Michelle Walag from “Ready for Life,” a non-profit for foster children aging out of the system. A collection of non-perishable food and basic toiletries for the clients will be collected.
A lunch of spaghetti & meat balls, roll, salad, roll, dessert, and beverage will be served. The fee is $18 and includes a tip.
RSVP will be accepted until Sept. 6 at npcrea@gmail.com.
Savor the Bay
ST. PETERSBURG — Wine and dine with Tampa Bay Watch Sept. 13 as the nonprofit hosts its semi-annual Savor the Bay toast to the bay.
The fundraising event from 6-9 p.m. at the Don CeSar Hotel on St. Pete Beach will include hors d’oeuvres and a champagne reception at the Lobby Bar upon arrival, followed by a three-course dinner and wine pairing, featuring roasted scallops, grilled petit filet and dessert.
Proceeds benefit Tampa Bay Watch efforts to restore and protect Tampa Bay.
Tickets are available at tampabaywatch.org/savor-the-bay.
Mom Son Messy Madness
LARGO — The annual Mom Son Messy Madness event will take place Saturday, Sept. 17, 5 p.m., at the Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
Cost is $30 per couple and $10 for each additional child.
Come prepared to get messy and have fun during the popular event. On arrival mom and sons will have dinner and then take part in high energy interactive messy games. Make sure to wear clothes and shoes that you don’t mind getting messy as well as a towel. Space is limited. Ticket sales begin Aug. 1. The deadline to register is Sept. 10.
Visit playlargo.com.
Daddy Daughter Date Night
LARGO — The annual Daddy Daughter Date Night will be presented Saturday, Sept. 17, 5 to 8 p.m., at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Cost is $40 per couple and $13 for each additional child. This year’s theme will be “A Night in Emerald City.” The event will include dinner, dancing and dessert. Call 727-518-3131 for more information.
Hooters Boat Races
CLEARWATER — The Hooters Clearwater Offshore National Boat Races will run Friday through Sunday, Sept. 23-25, on Clearwater Beach.
Spectators can see all the race action from the beach or Pier 60. No chairs or coolers are allowed on the pier. The main race events will be on Sunday. Parking may be a challenge on Clearwater Beach. Some parking options to consider are the North Beach Parking Plaza, the Jolley Trolley and the Clearwater Ferry.
For event information, visit www.clearwaternationals.com.
Crop ’til You Drop
LARGO — The Crop ’til You Drop event will run Sept. 23-25 at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Hours will be Friday, 3 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.; and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost for the full weekend, including four meals and drinks throughout the event, is $125 prior to Sept. 1; and $145 after Sept. 1. Cost for the full weekend without meals is $85 prior to Sept. 1; and $105 after Sept. 1. Cost for Saturday only with two meals is $90 prior to Sept. 1; and $110 after Sept. 1.
This will be a weekend of cropping, eating and socializing. This quiet, roomy space features electrical outlets at every table and dining areas away from your crafting. No refunds will be given two weeks prior to the event date. Any requests to refund or change dates will result in a $20 processing fee. Call 727-518-3131 for questions.
Cocktails on the Courts
ST. PETERSBURG — St. Petersburg's favorite shuffleboard party, Cocktails on the Courts, returns Sept. 24, for a vintage Florida celebration.
Located at the historic St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club, Cocktails on the Courts is an annual fundraising event benefiting the Museum of History and its mission to preserve, protect and share the city's history.
Guests will enjoy dancing under the stars with live music from The Black Honkeys, unlimited Florida cuisine and cocktails, a 1950s fashion show, a live art demonstration and "guest appearances" from Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe. Additionally, a silent auction will offer uniquely St. Pete products and experiences to bid on.
Tickets are $100, or two for $175. Advance tickets are available online at https://conta.cc/3c7BGLk or by calling the Museum of History at 727-894-1052. Museum of History members receive a 10% discount.
VIP Court Sponsorships are also available for $1,250 and include a private court, six tickets, promotional placement, PA announcements, and stadium court signage. For more information on VIP Court Sponsorships, contact Macey at macey@spmoh.org.
Movies in the Park
LARGO — Movies in the Park will be presented Friday, Oct. 7, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Gather up the family and friends, grab your blankets and or chairs and join us for a movie on the big screen on select Fridays in October. On-site parking and snack concessions are available. No alcohol is permitted. The event is sponsored by Roadrunner Digital. For more information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014, or visit playlargo.com.
PHSC, CareerSource job fair
NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco-Hernando State College and CareerSource Pasco Hernando will host a job fair Sept. 29 from 9 a.m-12:30 p.m. at the PHSC West Campus, 10230 Ridge Rd., in R-151.
For questions contact Jackie Eden at edenj@phsc.edu.
Belleair Republican Women
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Women’s Republican Club will host Julie Marcus, Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections, Friday, Oct. 7, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane, Belleair.
A mailed check for $32 for the luncheon will reserve a seat if received by Sept. 30. Send to: BWRC Treasurer Robin Schenck, 301 Belleview Rd., Belleair, FL 33756. Walkups cannot be accommodated.
Sailing championship
CLEARWATER — Sailing teams from around the world will tack their way to Clearwater Beach for nine days in October as world sailing championships take place, for the first time, in Pinellas County waters.
The 2022 Immunolin F18 World Championship and Red Gear Racing Championships will be held Oct. 8-16 in the waters behind the Sheraton Sand Key Resort. Eighteen-foot-long high-performance beach catamarans will race just off the beach every afternoon. The public will be able to meet the teams on the beach before and after each race.
Festivities will begin Oct. 8-10 with the Red Gear Racing Championships for the F16 Nationals, Nacra 15 Youth Nationals, and F18 Worlds Warm Up event. The main event, the 2022 Immunolin F18 World Championships, will run Oct. 12-16.
Pasco Senior Expo
PORT RICHEY — The Tampa Bay Senior Expo is returning to the Gulfview Square Mall in Port Richey. This event is designed to help seniors, family, and caregivers looking for one central place to get information about products and services pertaining to their needs.
This one-day event will be Thursday, Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Attendees will have the opportunity to get answers about everything from financial and insurance services to housing, home care, healthcare, activities geared to seniors, and volunteer opportunities.
Educational seminars will be held throughout the day and the first 150 attendees will receive a $5 Walgreens gift card.
Admission and parking are free.
Gulfview Square Mall is located at 9409 U.S. 19, Port Richey.
Dive-In Movie
CLEARWATER — As part of the Dive-In Movie series, “Tom & Jerry” will be shown Friday, Oct. 14, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends at Morningside Recreation Complex. Tickets are $2 with a recreation card and $3 without a recreation card.
Visit myclearwater.com/morningside for movie details.
Movies in the Park
LARGO — Movies in the Park will be presented Friday, Oct. 14, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Gather up the family and friends, grab your blankets and or chairs and join us for a movie on the big screen on select Fridays in October. On-site parking and snack concessions are available. No alcohol is permitted. The event is sponsored by Roadrunner Digital. For more information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014, or visit playlargo.com.
City to host ShredFest
LARGO — The city of Largo will host a ShredFest event Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Starkey Road Collection Center, 1551 Starkey Road, Largo.
The free event will run from 9 a.m. to noon, or until full capacity has been reached. This easy, drive-through event allows residents to bring up to five boxes of documents for free and secure on-site shredding and recycling. All patrons are to remain in their cars during the event.
The Starkey Road Recycling Center is also a 24-hour facility where residents can drop off their mixed recycling at no cost, recycle used cooking oil, and pick up free, recycled mulch all year-round. ShredFest is part of the city of Largo’s sustainability initiatives. To learn more about ShredFest or other upcoming events, visit OurFutureLargo.com.
Regency Park fall bazaar
PORT RICHEY — The Regency Park Association will hold a fall bazaar Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All items are handmade. Vendors will offer woodwork, art, baby items, seashell art and much more.
Table rental is $20 for a 10-foot table. Proceeds from table rental and a raffle will go to S.O.L.V.E.
For more information or to participate, call Donna at 727-863-0196.
The association is located at 10240 Regency Park Blvd.
Tampa Bay Bridal Show show
ST. PETERSBURG — The Tampa Bay Bridal Show will be held Sunday, Oct. 16, noon-4 p.m., at the St. Petersburg Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N.
Top bridal professionals from more than 75 area businesses will be on hand. The show will feature the latest in fashions, venues, photography, caterers and more. Get great tips, trade secrets and advice. Register to win door prizes and grand giveaways. The first 500 brides will receive a free bag.
Admission is $5. Tickets are available at the door and on EventBrite.
Movies in the Park
LARGO — Movies in the Park will be presented Friday, Oct. 21, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Gather up the family and friends, grab your blankets and or chairs and join us for a movie on the big screen on select Fridays in October. On-site parking and snack concessions are available. No alcohol is permitted. The event is sponsored by Roadrunner Digital. For more information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014, or visit playlargo.com.
Bluffs Wine Walk
BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The annual Bluffs Wine Walk will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 3-7 p.m.
This is the sixth year the Bluffs Business Association has organized this event and it is expected to sell out. Participants can taste wines and shop with over 50 Bluffs businesses while enjoying live music, food and fun with friendly people.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 day of the event. Participants will receive 20 wine tasting tickets, a complimentary wine glass, a wristband and a map showcasing all of the wine walk stops.
Check-in locations are Belleair Market at 510 Indian Rocks Road N., BayFirst Bank at 401 Indian Rocks Road N. and Valley Bank at 2781 W. Bay Drive. Guests may walk or ride the Jolley Trolley to participating businesses throughout Indian Rocks Road and West Bay Drive in Belleair Bluffs.
All can attend, but only those age 21 and up can purchase a ticket and participate in the wine tasting. Tickets are only available online.
A portion of the net proceeds will be donated to several charitable organizations. For tickets and more information visit eventbrite.com.
Honeymoon Island Fall Fest
DUNEDIN — The inaugural Honeymoon Island Fall Fest will take place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Honeymoon Island State Park on Oasis Beach and the adjacent parking area.
This beachside event will feature an arts market, outdoor recreation activities, live music, food trucks, vendor tables, and an array of engaging educational booths. Vendors and others interested in participating may apply on the Friends of the Island website. Visit friendsoftheislandparks.org.
Fall Fest will be free with the regular paid admission to Honeymoon Island State Park. Friends of the Island Parks, a citizens support organization serving Honeymoon Island and Caladesi Island State Parks, is organizing this new special event in conjunction with the Florida State Park staff.
Outdoor Coastal Market
LARGO — Coastal Market will hold its third annual outdoor market Sunday, Oct. 30, and Monday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the store, 607 Clearwater-Largo Road N.
The market will include 30 local vendors specializing in arts, crafts, plants, holiday items and food vendors. There also will be costume contests.
For information, call 727-587-6607 or email coastalmarket607@gmail.com.
Clearwater Sangria Festival
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Sangria Festival will be presented Saturday, Nov. 5, noon to 11 p.m., at 600 Cleveland St, Clearwater.
This Cleveland Street Block Party will feature live entertainment, food vendors and street vendors. Visit www.clearwatersangriafestival.com.
Indoor Garage Sale
LARGO — An Indoor Garage Sale is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Cost to rent a table is $10. There is no cost to shop. Clean out your closets and garages and find your gently used items a new home at this annual indoor event.
Table sales begin Sept. 1. More than 30 tables are available. Call 727-518-3131 for event questions.
Dive-In Movie
CLEARWATER — As part of the Dive-In Movie series, “Frozen II” will be shown Friday, Nov. 11, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends at Morningside Recreation Complex. Tickets are $2 with a recreation card and $3 without a recreation card.
Visit myclearwater.com/morningside for movie details.
Festival of Trees
CLEARWATER — The Arc Tampa Bay Foundation will present its Festival of Trees Friday through Sunday, Nov. 18-20, at the Long Center, 1501 N. Belcher Road, Clearwater.
Hours will be Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event showcases hundreds of beautifully decorated trees and wreaths, local vendors, and live performances. All tree and wreath sales benefit those with intellectual and developmental disabilities served by The Arc Tampa Bay Foundation.
For information, visit thearctbfoundation.org/event/festival-of-trees.
Orchid society to host sale
LARGO — The Florida West Coast Orchid Society will host an orchid sale Saturday, Nov. 19, 8-11 a.m. at Florida Botanical Gardens, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.
A class on general orchid care will be presented at 11:30 a.m.
For information, call Corinne Arnold, 727-475-0750.
Dive-In Movie
CLEARWATER — As part of the Dive-In Movie series, “The Grinch” will be shown Friday, Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends at Morningside Recreation Complex. Tickets are $2 with a recreation card and $3 without a recreation card.
Visit myclearwater.com/morningside for movie details.
