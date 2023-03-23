PEO to host fashion show, luncheon
LARGO — The Philanthropic Educational Organization Chapter DN of Largo will host a fashion show, Color Me Beautiful, and luncheon on Thursday, March 23, at the Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane, Belleair.
Fashions will be provided by Suzette's and Suzette's Too. There will be a silent auction, raffle, and 50/25/25 with music provided by Erica DiCeglie and Stan Collins at the piano. All proceeds will support scholarships for women.
The show is open to the public. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $50 per person. Call Gail Van Zanten at 727-595-3260 or email jparvez50@gmail.com. for tickets or information.
Center Stage Concerts
LARGO — The Sequel Band Vegas Revue will perform on Thursday, March 23, 1 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt Keene Road, Largo.
The show is part of the Center Stage Concert series. Doors will open at 12:15 p.m. Concessions will be available starting at 12:30 p.m.
The Sequel Band Vegas Revue covers acts such as Tina Turner and Shania Twain, performing songs “Vegas style.”
Single show tickets are $15 a person. Call 727-518-3131.
Great American Grunt Hunt
MADEIRA BEACH — The 12th annual Great American Grunt Hunt will take place March 23-25, at Madeira Beach Marina, 503 150th Ave., Madeira Beach.
The event boasts more than $5,000 in cash prizes. Early registration ends March 22. The Captain’s Meeting will be Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m. Weigh-in and a community fish fry will take place Saturday, March 25, at 4 p.m. A fresh fish dinner will be $15 a person.
For registration and details, visit MadeiraBeachMarina.com.
Blessed Sacrament fish fry
SEMINOLE — Blessed Sacrament Catholic School will have a fish fry on Friday, March 24, 4-8 p.m., at the Father James Gordon Parish Center, 11501 66th Ave N.
Dinner will include fried fish, french fries, coleslaw, tea, water, and dessert.
Cost is adults $15, children’s fish plate $7, and children’s pasta plate $4. A “hungry man’s” plate is $17. Soda, beer, wine and Gatorade will be available for purchase.
Food will be prepared by Snappers.
Redington Beach Garden Club
REDINGTON BEACH — Redington Beach Garden Club will be part of Redington Beach’s Town Garage Sale on March 24-25, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The club’s sale table will be set up at Town Hall, 105 164th St.
Proceeds will be used to beautify the community.
Breakfast with the Bunny
LARGO — Breakfast with the Bunny will be presented Saturday, March 25, 9:30 a.m., at the Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
Cost is $10 a child and $4 per adult. Registration is required by March 22. To register, visit www.playlargo.com.
Hop on over to meet and have breakfast with Peter Cotton Tail. There will also be crafts, dancing, games, and a mini egg hunt outdoors all with a spring theme. Arrive with your Easter basket and your new Easter outfits.
Archeology Day
ST. PETERSBURG —Archeology Day will be presented Saturday, March 25, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
This event will celebrate Florida Archeology Month. Attendees will have an opportunity to examine ancient artifacts and discover the rich history of Tampa Bay.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Alliance for Weedon Island Archaeological Research and Education, the Central Florida Gulf Coast Archaeological Society, the Florida Public Archaeology Network, and the Tampa Bay History Center will be on-site with a diverse showcase of pre-Columbian artifacts from the Tampa Bay region. Archaeological experts will also illustrate the use of these tools and their importance to native populations. Local fossil collectors are encouraged to bring in artifacts such as arrow heads, lithics, and pottery sherds for identification.
At 2 p.m., J. Michael Francis will share stories and research from St. Augustine’s Parish archive that dates from 1594 to 1821. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Native plant symposium
LARGO — The second annual Florida Native Plant Symposium will be held Saturday, March 25, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Florida Botanical Gardens, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.
Registration provides access to all symposium activities, including two keynote presentations, four breakout sessions, a docent-led tour of native plants in the Florida Botanical Gardens, display tables along Eco Alley, a collection of environmentally friendly organizations, a native plant sale, and a picnic lunch in the gardens.
Register online at www.flbgfoundation.org.
Advance registration is required. General admission is $75 per person, and members of the Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation receive discounted admission of $50 per person.
Event check-in is located on the southeast end of the gardens.
Toy train show & sale
PINELLAS PARK — Regal Railways will present a toy train show and sale Saturday, March 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Lopez Hall, 7177 58th St. N., Pinellas Park.
Vendors will be selling model trains, various hobbies, collectibles, and die cast cars. Children will be able to enjoy a running train layout, and a test track will be available.
Admission is $6 for adults. Children ages 12 and younger are free. Credit cards will be accepted at the entrance.
First UMC ‘Trunk to Treasure’ sale
DUNEDIN — First United Methodist Church of Dunedin will hold a Trunk to Treasure sale in the church parking lots Saturday, March 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Multiple vendors will be on hand with new and slightly used home goods, collectibles, artwork plants, pottery, and more.
Downtown Dunedin Market will also be open.
For more information and to sign up as a vendor visit: https://dunedinfumc.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1612921
Vendor space is available for $20 for two parking spaces.
Pennsylvania Dutch Picnic
TARPON SPRINGS — The 44th annual Pennsylvania Dutch Picnic will take place Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m., in Shelter No. 4 at Fred Howard Park, 1700 Sunset Drive, Tarpon Springs.
The public is welcome to attend as the group celebrates its connections to the Pennsylvania Dutch area. Bring your own lunch and beverage. A “traditional” dish to pass and a grab bag gift are optional.
For further details, call Cyndi Kowalski at 727-934-1669 or Linda Bonanno at 727-364-0225.
‘Painted Garden’ exhibit
BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The “Painted Garden” exhibit will be presented Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Provence Art and Antiques, 2620 Jewel Road, Belleair Bluffs.
The exhibit will include select artisans and vendors and will be selling decorative accessories for home, garden and you.
Button collectors shop & swap
PINELLAS PARK — A Shop & Swap for button collectors and those just curious will be held Saturday, March 25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Park Station (Pinellas Chamber of Commerce), 5851 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park.
The event is free and open to the public. For information, call Pam Davis, 727-742-5584.
Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church celebration
CLEARWATER — Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church will mark the 100th year of its founding in a special history and worship celebration Sunday, March 26, at 10:30 a.m., at 110 S. Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater.
Pastor Bob Scott will preach on the theme of peace. The celebration will feature the Casasvant pipe organ, choir, soloist, and instruments and will include hymns, prayers and readings from the original 1923 service.
The sanctuary is built in the Mediterranean Revival style. Several of its stained-glass windows were designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany, the early 20th century glass artist and designer.
Parking is available in four primary areas: directly east across Fort Harrison in a large county lot; west and behind the church off Pierce Street, in the county utility building lot north of the church fellowship hall, and at Pierce and Osceola in the Old City Hall or CMA lots.
Enchanted Garden Fest
SAFETY HARBOR — Enchanted Garden Fest will take place on Sunday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Folly Farm Nature Preserve, 1538 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N., Safety Harbor.
Like past events, it will include plant, garden and art vendors, enchanted performances, fairy doors and gnome villages to search for, and a character costume contest. Additionally, artist Chris Dotson and local contractor Sean Carbery will be constructing a wooden “Gnomeo” onsite.
The Enchanted Garden Fest is a free family-friendly event. There is a $40 fee for vendors, who can apply at www.cityofsafetyharbor.com, or call 727-724-1530, ext. 3307, for more information.
Onsite parking during the event is for handicapped visitors only, but parking will be available at the corner of Cedar and Elm streets, with a shuttle to and from Folly Farm.
Three programs will be presented:
• Backyard Composting, 10:30-11:15 a.m., free.
• Vertical Garden Workshop, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m., $15.
• DIY Rain Barrel Workshop, 1:45-3 p.m., $55.
Pre-register online in advance by visiting www.safetyharborrecreation.com.
Free ballroom dancing
ST. PETE BEACH — Free ballroom-style dancing will be available Sunday, March 26, from 2-4 p.m. at the St. Pete Beach Community Center Ballroom, 7701 Boca Ciega Drive.
Big Band-style music will be played by the Rhythm Kings.
Casual attire.
Democratic Women’s Club of Upper Pinellas
CLEARWATER — The Democratic Women’s Club of Upper Pinellas will meet Monday, March 27, noon to 1:30 p.m., at the Clearwater East Library, 2465 Drew St., Clearwater.
Rob Lorei, this month’s speaker, is one of the founders of WMNF 88.5FM and the host of Florida This Week on WEDU TV. He’s interviewed numerous political figures and has moderated political debates
Lunch will not be provided but snacks will be available. Bring a drink or water.
For information, call Donna Dennis at 313-443-2587.
Condo legislation update
CLEARWATER — Realtor Dimitri Karides with Sand Key Realty will offer an update on new legislation impacting condo owners on Tuesday, March 28, 6-8 p.m., at the Island Way Grill, 20 Island Way, Clearwater Beach.
Topics to be discussed include the legislative aftermath of the Surfside condo collapse, new requirements for condo associations, the fiduciary role of condo associations, and expected special assessments.
A complimentary dinner will be offered.
Space is limited. Reservations are required. To RSVP, call 813-470-889.
Organ recital for Lenten lunches
PALM HARBOR — Linda Pointer, organist, and a baroque recorder ensemble will present a 30-minute recital Tuesday, March 28, noon, at St. Alfred Episcopal Church, 1601 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor.
The performance is part of a series of lunch-time recitals being presented by the Clearwater chapter of the American Guild of Organists during the Lenten season.
Each recital is free and open to the public. An offering will be received.
Baby Diapers Happy Hour Drive
BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The Belleair Rotary Club will host its Baby Diapers Happy Hour Drive on Wednesday, March 29, 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Seaweed Restaurant, 2819 West Bay Drive, Belleair Bluffs.
All donors will receive free gourmet-style appetizers. A cash bar will be available. Call or text 727-265-6658 for reservations.
Proceeds and diapers will be donated to Babycycle, Pinellas County’s only community diaper bank. For more information, visit www.babycyclefl.org.
GOP women’s fashion show
BELLEAIR — Belleair Women’s Republican Political Committee will host a fashion show and luncheon Friday, March 31, 11:30 a.m., at Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane, Belleair.
Proceeds will be used to support Republican candidates for public office. Fashions will be provided by Suzette’s Boutique of Belleair Bluffs. Cost is a suggested donation of $60.
Reservations and payment are due by March 24. Make check payable to BWRPC and mail to Carol Shea, 2903 Sunrise Drive, Clearwater, FL 33759.
Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Saturday Guided Hike
ST. PETERSBURG — A Saturday Guided Hike will take place Saturday, April 1, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Attendees will explore the mangrove and upland ecosystems of Weedon Island on this guided hike of the preserve. Learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the island. This tour is for adults and youth ages 10 and older. Youth must be supervised by an adult for the full duration of the program.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short introduction before departing for the trails. Cost is $3 a person. Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
McGough Nature Park Community Garage Sale
LARGO — The McGough Nature Park Community Garage Sale will take place Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at George C. McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N., Largo.
Set up a table and sell some of your items or shop amongst friends. Admission is free for shoppers. Cost is $10 to rent a table. Call 727-518-3047 to reserve a table or for information.
Garden Club flower show
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Garden Club will present its first flower show since 2019 on Saturday, April 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the club’s headquarters, 405 Seminole St., Clearwater.
Highlights will include floral design and horticulture. Large rosettes and ribbons will be awarded.
The show and parking are free.
Sunday Bird Hike
TARPON SPRINGS — A Sunday Bird Hike will take place Sunday, April 2, 8 to 9:30 a.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.
Come out for this early morning walk in the woods with Jo and Merle to seek out the resident and visiting birds of Brooker. Beginners and all levels of birders welcome. Meet in the parking lot at 8 a.m.
This is a free hike, however space is limited. Do not register unless you plan to attend and cancel your reservation if you can no longer attend.
Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Steven Coakley Golf Tournament
LARGO — The FF Steven Coakley Foundation will host its inaugural Florida FF Steven Coakley Golf Tournament on Monday, April 3, at Bardmoor Golf & Tennis Club, 8001 Cumberland Road, Largo.
Coakley was killed on 9/11 and owned a home in Madeira Beach. He spent time and helped in the community when he was here. The foundation supports educational scholarships, funds local first responders, and hosts 9/11 memorials.
For more information, visit www.ffstevencoakley.org.
Pinellas Opera League luncheon
DUNEDIN — The Pinellas Opera League will host its next luncheon on Wednesday, April 5, at the Dunedin Golf Club, 1050 Palm Blvd., Dunedin.
Social time will be at 11 a.m. and the business meeting at 11:30 a.m.
The music program by singer, actor and songwriter Hannah Zazzaro, tenor Christopher Romeo and pianist, conductor and composer Tom Sivac will begin at 11:45 a.m. Lunch, consisting of salad/rolls, pecan chicken, rice pilaf, broccoli, and hot caramel bread pudding, will be served at 12:30 p.m.
Price of the luncheon is $30 for members and $35 for non-members; first-time attendees, $25. Checks are preferred, made payable to Pinellas Opera League.
If paying in cash, please have exact change.
Reservations are required no later than Sunday, April 2, to Ursula Wignall, 727-796-7260, or rwignall@tampabay.rr.com.
SHINE Medicare programming
SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) is a free program offered by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and the Area Agency on Aging of Pasco & Pinellas. Its services are free, unbiased, and confidential; counselors do not sell anything.
Counselors will be available at various places and times:
• Wednesday, April 5, noon: Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. For information call 727-587-6715.
• Wednesday, April 19, 11 a.m.: Pinellas Park Library, 7770 52nd St. N. For information call 727-369-0669.
• Wednesday, April 19, 1 p.m.: Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S. For information, call 727-893-1074.
Passover Seder community event
OLDSMAR – A Passover Seder community event will be held Wednesday, April 5, 6 p.m., at Eastlake Woodlands Country Club, 1055 East Lake Woodlands Pkwy. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Temple New Jerusalem: A Messianic Synagogue will be the host.
The Seder will be led by Rabbi Michael Stepakoff, who will read the Haggadah. A full course meal and Davidic Dance will follow.
Tickets must be purchased in advance: adults $35, children 5-12 years $20 if purchased by March 28. After March 28: adults $40 and children $25.
For information visit www.TempleNJ.org or call 727-900-1756.
Belleair Garden Club
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Garden Club will present a program by the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary — Shore Birds and Rehabilitation — on Wednesday, April 5, 1 p.m., at the Belleair Garden Club House, 903 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Belleair.
The program is open to the public and free of charge.
Seaside Seabird Sanctuary presenter Sydney Horvat will bring two “ambassador” birds to the meeting and discuss the mission and history of the sanctuary, various seabird and rehabilitation procedures. The lecture will be followed by a question-and-answer session.
Participants are asked to bring a donation for the sanctuary. Suggested items include laundry detergent pods, bleach, towels and blankets, and apple and grapes. Monetary donations are welcome and support the outdoor clinic and rehabilitation site.
For information, visit belleairgardenclub.com.
Grace Presbyterian Easter Week services
ST. PETERSBURG — First Presbyterian Church will begin celebrating Easter weekend with a covered dish dinner and communion on Maundy Thursday, April 6, 6 p.m., in the fellowship hall.
The church will hold two services on Easter Sunday: 9 a.m., with a casual worship service led by a praise team; and 11 a.m., with a traditional Easter service in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service will feature the pipe organ, brass ensemble and Handel’s “Hallelujah!” chorus.
First Presbyterian is located at 701 Beach Drive NE.