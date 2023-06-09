Hiking with Heroes
ST. PETERSBURG — Hiking with Heroes will be presented Friday, June 9, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
In honor of Women Veterans Recognition Day, join fellow members of the veteran community and explore the mangrove and upland ecosystems of Weedon Island on this guided hike of the preserve. The hike will be led by an ambassador from the Military Women’s Memorial who is also an Army veteran, and Pinellas County volunteer. This guide will teach participants about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the island.
This tour is for military veterans and family members ages 10 and older. Veterans are requested to wear clothing or a hat indicating their military service branch. Youth must be supervised by an adult for the full duration of the program.
The hike may be up to 3 miles in total length and will be on a combination of boardwalks, paved, or natural trails.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short introduction before departing for the trails. Afterwards, attendees will return to the center to complete an evaluation of the hike and explore the museum exhibits.
The event is free. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Jiggleman
OLDSMAR — Jiggleman will perform Friday, June 9, 10 to 10:45 a.m., at Oldsmar Public Library, 400 St. Petersburg Drive E., Oldsmar.
Jiggleman is a comedy performer known for his wacky physical antics. He appeared numerous times on “The Late Show with David Letterman.”
This free show is presented as part of the Children’s Summer Shows collection. Reservations are required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Morningside Dive-In Movie Series
CLEARWATER — As part of the Morningside Dive-In Movie Series, “The Little Mermaid” will be shown Friday, June 9, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends and enjoy a relaxing movie. Pre-registration is required. Space is limited. Cost is $2 with a recreation card or $3 without a card.
Call 727-562-4280.
Pride Splash Party
LARGO — A Pride Splash Party will take place Friday, June 9, 7 to 9 p.m., at the Highland Family Aquatic Center, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
Attendees will celebrate Pride Month and come together for the LBTQ+ community and allies. The event will feature a live DJ, food, games, a clothing swap and contests. The cost is $5 per person and wristbands will be sold at the door. All ages are welcome.
For information, call 727-518-3016. For more information on Pride events, visit Largo.com/Pride.
Harlem Nights
ST. PETERSBURG — The Youth Development Foundation of Pinellas County Inc., in partnership with the Zeta Upsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., will host Harlem Nights on Saturday, June 10, 7 p.m. to midnight, at Metro Inclusive Health, 3251 Third Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Guests will enjoy a sophisticated Harlem Renaissance era style evening which includes your favorite cash bar drinks, live music, exciting raffle items, rolling your lucky numbers, and much more. Guests will be able to flaunt their stylish dresses, with attire fitting for the Roaring ’20s. Think “Great Gatsby” — shimmer, sequins, boas, zoot suits, derby hats, bowties, and suspenders.
Funds raised will support scholarships and community programs. Cost is $50 a person in advance and $60 a person at the door. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Genealogy Society program
The Pinellas Genealogy Society will present the virtual program “Deep Dive Into DNA” on Saturday, June 10, 1 to 3 p.m., via Zoom.
The program will cover a variety of intermediate to advanced DNA topics utilizing guest speakers, selected books and videos.
To register, visit www.pinellasgenealogysociety.com/calendar.
Knit-in-Public Day
SEMINOLE — The Seminole Community Library will host “Knit-in-Public Day” Saturday, June 10, 2-5 p.m., in the library lobby.
The event aims to promote knitting as a fun and social activity for everyone.
Knitting instruction will be from 2-3 p.m. Experienced knitters can join at any time.
The library will supply the yarn, but attendees should bring their own knitting needles. Other yarncrafts such as crochet, cross stitch, and embroidery are welcome.
Registration is not required.
Saturday Guided Hike
ST. PETERSBURG — A Saturday Guided Hike will be offered on Saturday, June 10, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Explore the mangrove and upland ecosystems of Weedon Island on this guided hike of the preserve. Learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the island. This tour is for adults and youth ages 10 and older. Youth must be supervised by an adult for the full duration of the program.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short introduction before departing for the trails. The total hike length may be up to two miles. This hike may traverse uneven, natural paths or boardwalks so please prepare accordingly. Afterwards, attendees will return to the center to complete an evaluation of the hike and explore the museum's exhibits.
Cost is $3 a person. Visit www.eventbrite.com.
Ladies of Uke performance
SEMINOLE — Ladies of Uke will perform Sunday, June 11, 3 p.m., at the Seminole Community Library.
The group is composed of soprano, bass and banjo ukuleles. They will play songs about community and unity as a tribute to the library’s summer reading program theme — All Together Now.
Tampa Bay Job Fair
TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair will be held Monday, June 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Holiday Inn Tampa-Westshore/Airport, 700 N. Westshore Blvd., Tampa.
Local companies will have immediate employment needs from entry-level positions to skilled trade, health care and even top managerial positions. The event will also have on hand several of the area's top schools for continuing education, local universities and vocational/technical institutes.
Admission and parking are free. Advance registration is not required.
Pinellas Federated Republican Women
CLEARWATER — Pinellas Federated Republican Women will meet Tuesday, June 13, 6:30 p.m., at Mugs, 13563 Icot Blvd. Come earlier for dinner.
Speaker will be County Commissioner Brian Scott.
Drum Circle program
OLDSMAR — A Drum Circle program by Giving Tree Music will be presented Tuesday, June 13, 2 to 2:45 p.m., at Oldsmar Public Library, 400 St. Petersburg Drive E., Oldsmar.
This is a unique, interactive experience that features drums, bongos, tambourines and more. It’s the most fun you’ll ever have making lots of noise. This free show is presented as part of the Children’s Summer Shows collection. Reservations are required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Beach Drive Forums
ST. PETERSBURG — Dr. Kelli Cross of Complete Wellness Pediatrics will speak on “Food is Medicine” Wednesday, June 14, 6 to 8 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 701 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Cross has been caring for children for more than 24 years. She completed her pediatric residency at All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg. She and her husband, a Pinellas County educator, are parents of a teenage son and a sassy goldendoodle.
Her discussion is part of the Beach Drive Forums offered by First Presbyterian. For information on other topics in the forum series, visit www.fpcstpete.com/events. All are open to the public.
Genealogy Society program
LARGO — The Pinellas Genealogy Society will present “Walking in Their Footsteps" on Wednesday, June 14, 1 to 2 p.m., as a hybrid meeting — online via Zoom and in person at the Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive, Largo.
One of the fun things about genealogy is getting to know our ancestors as people, not just as names and dates on a chart. This presentation will help you to identify sources that can assist you in locating the precise locations where your ancestors lived and worked.
If attending by Zoom, register in advance at www.pinellasgenealogysociety.com/calendar.
Kiwanis Club of Greater Palm Harbor
PALM HARBOR — Learn about the Kiwanis Club of Greater Palm Harbor on Wednesday, June 14, 6 to 7 p.m., at the Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor.
The Kiwanis Club of Greater Palm Harbor is looking for volunteers that want to make a difference in the community.
For more information, visit K19611.site.Kiwanis.org.
Read & Feed event
INDIAN SHORES — A Read & Feed event featuring Michael Connelly's “The Lincoln Lawyer” will be presented on Thursday, June 15, 6 p.m., at the Indian Shores Municipal Center, 19305 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores.
The first in a series of legal thrillers, the novel was the basis for a popular movie and the springboard for an ongoing Netflix series. The techniques used by the Lincoln Lawyer often border on unethical and should elicit lots of discussion on the justice system. Since the hero frequents the Four Green Fields Tavern (based on a Tampa favorite), the evening's menu will have an Irish pub flair.
Suggested donation for the dinner is $10. Sign up in the library on the third floor of the Indian Shores Municipal Center. For information, email library@myindianshores.com or call 727-474-7767.
Photography Hike
ST. PETERSBURG — A Photography Hike will be presented Thursday, June 15, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Grab your camera of choice and enjoy a guided tour of the trails at the Weedon Island Preserve. This guided tour may be up to 2 miles in total length and will traverse uneven, natural paths or boardwalks, so please prepare accordingly.
This tour is for adults and youth ages 10 and older. Youth must be supervised by an adult for the full duration of the program.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short introduction before departing for the trails. Afterwards, attendees will return to the center to complete an evaluation of the hike and explore the museum exhibits.
Cost is $3 a person. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
June Luncheon and Show
LARGO — The June Luncheon and Show will be Thursday, June 15, noon to 2 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Cost is $14 per person. The “All That Jazz” themed lunch will include dessert and entertainment.
For information, visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
Juneteenth Celebration
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation will present its Juneteenth Celebration on Friday, June 16, 6 to 9 p.m., at John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park, 420 Main St., Dunedin.
The event will feature live music and performances, craft and food vendors, and more. The event is free to attend.
Oakhurst UMC food collection
Oakhurst United Methodist Church will continue it drive-by food collection on Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Stop by 13400 Park Blvd. where volunteers will unload donations.
Canned meats and vegetables, cereals, peanut butter, rice and pasta are especially desired. Fresh food, cleaning supplies and personal care items are also accepted.
Father’s Day Cookout
CLEARWATER — A Father’s Day Cookout will take place Saturday, June 17, 1 to 4 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Celebrate this special day with an old-fashioned cookout. Space is limited. Cost is $2 for recreation card holders and $3 for those without a recreation card.
Call 727-562-4280.
Hidden Wonders Nature Walk
TARPON SPRINGS — The Hidden Wonders Nature Walk will take place Saturday, June 17, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.
This family-friendly nature hike will take you on an exploration of the wet and dry habitats of "our wildest place." Attendees will investigate some interesting plants and animals that call Brooker Creek Preserve home.
There is no cost to attend. Registration is required. Visit www.eventbrite.com.
Saturday Guided Hike
ST. PETERSBURG — A Saturday Guided Hike will be offered on Saturday, June 17, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Explore the mangrove and upland ecosystems of Weedon Island on this guided hike of the preserve. Learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the island. This tour is for adults and youth ages 10 and older. Youth must be supervised by an adult for the full duration of the program.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short introduction before departing for the trails. The total hike length may be up to two miles. This hike may traverse uneven, natural paths or boardwalks so please prepare accordingly. Afterwards, attendees will return to the center to complete an evaluation of the hike and explore the museum's exhibits.
Cost is $3 a person. Visit www.eventbrite.com.
Nest Box Building Workshop
TARPON SPRINGS — A Nest Box Building Workshop will be presented Saturday, June 17, 10:30 a.m. to noon, at Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.
In this workshop you will learn about proper nest box placement and mounting, additional information specific to the nesting habits of Eastern screech owls, and other fun facts about this species. Attendees will be building a nest box for an eastern screech owl. This nest box should be mounted at your home or that of a friend or family member.
Registration is required. The workshop is presented by Lara Milligan, Pinellas County Natural Resources Agent for UF/IFAS Extension.
The workshop cost is $25, which includes Eventbrite's processing fees. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Florida West Coast Orchid Society sale
LARGO — Florida West Coast Orchid Society members will sell some of their plants Saturday, June 17, 8 to 11 a.m., at the Florida Botanical Gardens, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.
A class on general orchid care will be held at 11:30 a.m. For more information, call 727-475-0750.
Genealogy Society program
LARGO — The Pinellas Genealogy Society will present “How Research Plans Can Up Your Genealogy Game” on Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., as a hybrid meeting — online via Zoom and in person at the Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Learn the steps and techniques of research planning that will save time and frustration and can even help break down brick walls. The program will be presented by Annette Burke Lyttle. In addition, a walking tour of the Genealogy Center on the second floor of the Largo Library will be conducted by Lori Coffey at 12:30 p.m.
If attending via Zoom, register at www.pinellasgenealogysociety.com/calendar.
“Journey to Emancipation”
CLEARWATER — The Pinellas County African American History Museum is joining with the Youth Development Initiatives Inc. and the U.S. 2nd Infantry Regiment United States Colored Troops to present a “Journey to Emancipation.”
The event will be held Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Pinellas County African American History Museum, 1101 Marshall St.
This inaugural event will be a joint celebration of the 20th of May, Florida’s emancipation day, and Juneteenth, a national holiday. This celebratory event is to educate the community and remember with reverence those who died for the cause of freeing the enslaved.
Dunedin Pride Week 2023
DUNEDIN — Duke Energy, a leading energy company serving the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States, has been named title sponsorship of Dunedin Pride Week 2023. This annual event, which celebrates the LGBTQ+ community in the city of Dunedin, will take place from June 17-25.
As part of its sponsorship, Duke Energy will provide financial support for the organization and promotion of the event, as well as participate in various Pride Week activities. The company will also have a visible presence at the event.
The event includes a variety of activities, including a Pride Parade, Pride Festival, and educational and cultural events. Dunedin Pride Week is organized by the Dunedin Pride Committee, a volunteer-led organization dedicated to promoting equality and acceptance for all.
For information, visit www.dunedinpride.com.