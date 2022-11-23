Shopapalooza
ST. PETERSBURG — More than 50 local businesses are expected at guided 2022 Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 26-27, at Vinoy Park.
Designed to make holiday shopping fun and easy, the event will draw a large number of vendors including artists, makers, food trucks and nonprofits. Special sections and activities will include shopping spree giveaways, holiday decor, beer and wine stations, food halls, live music, and aerial performances.
The main stage will feature live entertainment throughout the weekend, and pop-up entertainment will be scattered throughout the park. Santa and Mrs. Claus will both be there throughout the weekend, of course. Admission is free and open to the public.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
Our Wildest Place Guided Hike
TARPON SPRINGS — The Our Wildest Place Guided Hike will be offered Saturday, Nov. 26, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.
Nearly 9,000 acres of undeveloped land in our crowded county is a real treasure. Come and enjoy the beauty on this one-mile hike. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
This is a free hike, but space is limited.
Community Chorus holiday concert
PALM HARBOR — The Palm Harbor Community Chorus will present “We Need a Little Christmas” Saturday, Nov. 26, 2 p.m., at the Palm Harbor Public Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor.
The concert is free and donations are accepted.
Democratic Women’s Club of Upper Pinellas
CLEARWATER — The Democratic Women’s Club of Upper Pinellas will meet Monday, Nov. 28, noon to 1:30 p.m., at the Clearwater East Library.
The library is on the campus of St. Petersburg College at the corner of Drew and Old Coachman Road.
Guest speaker will be political analyst Dr. Susan MacManus.
Lunch will not provide; attendees may bring sack lunches.
Belleair Women’s Republican Club
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Women’s Republican Club will hold its annual holiday celebration on Friday, Dec. 2, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane, Belleair.
A mailed check for $32 for the luncheon will reserve a seat if received by Nov. 25. Send to BWRC Treasurer Robin Schenck, 301 Belleview Blvd., Belleair, FL 33756. Walkups cannot be accommodated.
Birds of Brooker Hike
TARPON SPRINGS — The Birds of Brooker Hike will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, 8 to 10 a.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.
Hikers will learn how to identify the county's common birds as they meander along a one-mile trail. Registration is required.
To register, visit www.eventbrite.com. The hike is free, but space is limited.
Weedon Walkabout
ST. PETERSBURG — Weedon Walkabout will be presented Saturday, Dec. 3, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
This docent-led walk will visit the mangrove and upland ecosystems of the Weedon Island Preserve, including a visit to the preserve's 45-foot-tall observation tower. Attendees will learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the Preserve. This tour is recommended for adults and youth ages 6 and older.
Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. The Friends support the Weedon Island Preserve through education, preservation and protection of its habitats, ecology, and cultural history.
Cost is $3 a person. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
McGough Park Community Garage Sale
LARGO — The McGough Park Community Garage Sale will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at George C. McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N., Largo.
There is no cost to browse. For information, call 727-518-3047.
Pinellas Opera League
DUNEDIN — The “Voiceexperience Family” will provide the entertainment at the Dec. 7 luncheon of the Pinellas Opera League at the Dunedin Country Club, 1050 Palm Blvd.
Among the noted opera singers scheduled to perform are Maria Zouves, Jorge Parodi, Jessica Ann Best and Minghao Liu.
Social time will begin at 11 a.m., with the music program at 11:45 a.m. and lunch at 12:30 p.m.
Cost for first-time attendees is $25; members are $30 and non-members $35.
Reservations are required no later than Dec. 4. Call or email Ursula Wignall, 727-796-7260 or rwignall@tampabay.rr.com. Vegetarian meals are available on request.
Wading Bird Walk
ST. PETERSBURG — The Wading Bird Walk will be presented Thursday, Dec. 8, 9 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
This walk will take place during a low tide so participants will have the best chance for viewing wildlife that forage on the exposed tidal flats. Attendees will learn the identifying marks and behaviors of the most common wading birds at Weedon Island Preserve during a guided walk of the trails. Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short overview of the birds found at Weedon Island, including tips on when and where different species are most likely to be seen, before departing for the trails. The total walk distance will be approximately 1.5 miles.
Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. Cost is $3 a person.
Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Dive-In Movie
CLEARWATER — As part of the Dive-In Movie series, “The Grinch” will be shown Friday, Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends at Morningside Recreation Complex. Tickets are $2 with a recreation card and $3 without a recreation card.
Visit myclearwater.com/morningside for movie details.
Weedon Walkabout
ST. PETERSBURG — Weedon Walkabout will be presented Saturday, Dec. 10, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
This docent-led walk will visit the mangrove and upland ecosystems of the Weedon Island Preserve, including a visit to the preserve's 45-foot-tall observation tower. Attendees will learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the Preserve. This tour is recommended for adults and youth ages 6 and older.
Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. The Friends support the Weedon Island Preserve through education, preservation and protection of its habitats, ecology, and cultural history.
Cost is $3 a person. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Luncheon and show
LARGO — A luncheon and show will be presented Thursday, Dec. 15, at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
This month’s show will be themed “Sprucing Up The Holidays.” Doors will open at 11:45 a.m. Tickets are $14. Register at the center. For more information, call 727-518-3131.
Christmas concerts
CLEARWATER — The Dunedin Music Society will present a pair of “Winter Strings” family-friendly Christmas concerts Dec. 15 and Dec. 22 at local churches.
The Dec. 15 concert will be performed at 8 p.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 3240 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
The Dec. 22 concert will be presented at 8 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2001 Rainbow Dr, Clearwater.
Admission to each concert is $15; $10 for DMS members.
For information or to purchase tickets, visit https://dunedinmusicsociety.org.
Righteous Brothers tribute
LARGO — Join Clint Shepherd and company for an afternoon of smooth singing and beautiful harmonies Sunday, Dec. 18, 1-2:30 p.m. as they pay tribute to the Righteous Brothers.
Cost is $12 per person and tickets can be purchased at the Largo Community Center. For more information, call 727-518-3131.
The Largo Community Center is located at 400 Alt. Keene Road in Largo.
Weedon Walkabout
ST. PETERSBURG — Weedon Walkabout will be presented Saturday, Dec. 17, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
This docent-led walk will visit the mangrove and upland ecosystems of the Weedon Island Preserve, including a visit to the preserve's 45-foot-tall observation tower. Attendees will learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the Preserve. This tour is recommended for adults and youth ages 6 and older.
Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. The Friends support the Weedon Island Preserve through education, preservation and protection of its habitats, ecology, and cultural history.
Cost is $3 a person. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Dunedin Concert Band holiday performance
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Concert Band will present a holiday concert Sunday, Dec. 18, 3-4:15 p.m., at the Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin.
Tickets are $15 in advance; $10 for DMS members, who receive a 33% discount if they register in advance.
To purchase tickets, visit https://dunedinmusicsociety.org.
Photography Hike
ST. PETERSBURG — A photography hike will be presented Thursday, Dec. 22, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Grab your camera of choice and enjoy a guided tour of the trails at the Weedon Island Preserve. This program will begin with a brief classroom session to highlight the seasonal features of the preserve, as well as specific wildlife behaviors, which will help participants capture the natural beauty of the area.
Photographers of all skill levels are welcome.
This hike is roughly 2 miles in total length on a combination of boardwalks and unimproved, natural paths. This program is best suited for adults.
Cost is $3. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Noon Year’s Party
LARGO — The Noon Year’s Party will take place Saturday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
The event will feature dancing, entertainment, door prizes and light refreshments. The party won't stop until the ball drops. Enjoy a champagne toast at noon. Cost is $14 a person. Please call 727-518-3131 for questions.
Belleair Women’s Republican Club
BELLEAIR — Pinellas County Property Appraiser Mike Twitty will address the Belleair Women’s Republican Club Friday, Jan. 6, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Belleair Country Club, 1 Country Club Lane, Belleair.
To reserve a seat for the luncheon, mail a check for $35 by Dec. 30 to Robin Schenck, 301 Belleview Blvd., Belleair.
Walk-ups cannot be accommodated.
Wading Bird Walk
ST. PETERSBURG — The Wading Bird Walk will be presented Thursday, Jan. 19, 9 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
This walk will take place during a low tide so participants will have the best chance for viewing wildlife that forage on the exposed tidal flats. Attendees will learn the identifying marks and behaviors of the most common wading birds at Weedon Island Preserve during a guided walk of the trails.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short overview of the birds found at Weedon Island, including tips on when and where different species are most likely to be seen, before departing for the trails. The total walk distance will be approximately 1.5 miles.
Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. Cost is $3 a person. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Touch-a-Truck
LARGO — A Touch-a-Truck event will be presented Saturday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Get up close and personal with local trucks, cars and vehicles from city departments and local businesses by climbing, exploring, honking the horns and learning from the drivers. Sensory-friendly hour of no horn honking will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon. Make it a family day and enjoy the STEM Exploration Fest as well. For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Florida West Coast Orchid Society annual show
SEMINOLE — The Florida West Coast Orchid Society will hold its annual show Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29, at the Seminole Rec Center, 9100 113th St. N.
Admission is $5, with children ages 15 and under admitted free.
For information, visit www.FWCOS.org/event-info.
Largo Car Show
LARGO — The fifth annual Largo Car Show will be presented Sunday, Feb. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
The annual car show is back and bringing trophy prizes for the area’s best cars. Preregistration is not required. Register the day of the event. Cost is $15 to display your car, jeep, or motorcycle.
Call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014, for event details.
