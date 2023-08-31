North Pinellas County Democratic Club picnic
SAFETY HARBOR — The North Pinellas County Democratic Club will host a picnic Saturday, Sept. 2, at Philippi Park Shelter 2, from noon to 3 p.m.
Catering is by Ozona Pig.
Tickets are on sale through Aug. 20. To pay by personal check, send your check for the total amount of your order to North Pinellas County Democratic Club, PO Box 415, Dunedin, FL 34697.
Contact npinellasdemspicnic@yahoo.com with questions.
New Horizons Widows and Friends Club
LARGO — The New Horizons Widows and Friends Club will meet on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2 p.m., in the West Club House of Imperial Palms Rental Apartments, 101 Imperial Drive.
This will be the club’s first meeting following a 2-month break. Members are anxious to meet and go over their fun filled summer and hear the news of the programs and speakers for the upcoming club's year.
The entertainment for this month's meeting will be karaoke with Hunter Walton.
Guests are always welcome. For membership information, call Ann Croce at 727-433-0212.
Pinellas Genealogy Society program
LARGO — The Pinellas Genealogy Society will host a free virtual class on how to use the popular genealogical database software Family Tree Maker on Saturday, Sept. 2, at noon.
This will be an online-only class via Zoom.
Register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/uJIqcuusrjgj-d8heG8CDgJP3UdqO8QVYw or go to www.pinellasgenealogysociety.com/calendar to register.
Florida West Coast Bromeliad Society
PINELLAS PARK — The Florida West Coast Bromeliad Society meets the first Tuesday of each month, 7:30 p.m., at: Good Samaritan Church, 6085 Park Blvd.
On Sept. 5, the featured speaker will be Kenneth Stokes, whose presentation will be on mounting landscape bromeliads, showing examples from his Tampa home. He will have plants for sale.
A plant raffle will follow the presentation.
Doors open at 7 p.m. For more information, visit the society’s Facebook page.
Suncoast Genealogy Society class
PALM HARBOR — The Suncoast Genealogy Society, in collaboration with the Palm Harbor Library, will offer a six-week beginning genealogy course Wednesdays Sept. 6 through Oct. 11, 1-3:30 p.m., in the E.W. Martin Conference Room at the Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave.
This class is designed for those interested in tracing their family history but unsure where, or how, to start. Attendees will learn the basics and receive one-on-one help with starting their family tree. Topics to be covered include vital records, census records, immigration, naturalization, city directories and how to search the major websites like Ancestry.com and Family Search.org. The focus is on U.S. records.
Cost for the class is $25. Space is limited. Preregistration required.
For additional information contact Shari Harmon, 727-776-0777, or email sharih1046@gmail.com. Register for the class at the Adult Services Desk at the library or the Library’s Website Calendar entry for the first class.
Pinellas Genealogy Society program
LARGO — The Pinellas Genealogy Society to host a virtual program on “DNA Basics I” Thursday, Sept. 7, from 7-8 p.m.
This class will be held online only via Zoom. Register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMpc-qorTooE9JW5OMnaJJkM9Fh1VeHegJM.
GFWC Clearwater Community Woman’s Club
CLEARWATER — GFWC Clearwater Community Woman’s Club will host a meet and greet social on Thursday, Sept. 7, 1-3 p.m., at the Countryside Library, 2642 Sabal Springs Drive.
Women interested in getting involved in the community and meeting new friends are invited to attend.
For information on CCWC, visit ccwcFlorida.org.
Trivia Challenge Night
LARGO — Trivia Challenge Night will be presented Friday, Sept. 8, 6 to 8:30 p.m., at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road.
Grab your friends and get ready to squash the competition at the Largo Community Center’s Music Trivia Nights. Play as a single or a group to win fun prizes. There will be dancing in aisles between trivia sets to get you moving and a grooving. Beer and wine will be sold.
Cost is $7 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for more information.
Belleair Women’s Republican Club
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Women’s Republican Club will meet Friday, Sept. 8, a week later than usual due to Labor Day.
Speaker will be Bill Urban, a professor of economics and a former special advisor to the U.S. State Department and the Pentagon. His program, “America Under Siege,” will highlight Chinese land control of ports of call here in the U.S. and other important concerns with China.
Payment for the luncheon at Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane, Belleair, Florida, will serve as your reservation, and must be received by Sept. 1.
Make your $35 check payable to BWRC and mail to Treasurer Marilu Baker, 9347 89th Ave., Seminole, FL 33777. Unfortunately, walk-ups cannot be accommodated.
Highland Rec's 10th Birthday
LARGO — Highland Rec's 10th Birthday will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave.
The celebration will include prizes, music, games, free popsicles, cake, and a visit from Captain Play.
Italian American Society
GULFPORT — The Italian American Society of St. Petersburg will hold its first meeting of the season Thursday, Sept. 7, with two hours of classes at the Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S.
From 5:30-6 p.m., attendees can purchase books, memberships and get answers about classes.
From 6-7 p.m., classes will be conducted for beginning, intermediate and advanced levels of Italian.
Classes are held every Thursday night until mid-May.
For information, visit www.iasosp.org, Facebook and Instagram.
Rare Plant Network sale
PINELLAS PARK — The Rare Plant Network, a garden club that specializes in rare and uncommon plants, will conduct a plant sale on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The sale will be held on the grounds of the St. Petersburg Garden Club, 500 Sunrise Drive, St. Petersburg.
An assortment of hoyas, bromeliads, philodendrons, orchids and unusual tropical plants including many ariods will be for sale. Most vendors accept cash only.
Tampa Bay Job Fair
ST. PETERSBURG — More than 50 companies will be interviewing for jobs Monday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Petersburg Coliseum.
The companies have immediate employment needs ranging from entry-level positions to skilled trade, health care and top managerial positions.
Admission and parking are free. Pre-registration is not required. The Coliseum is located at 535 Fourth St. N.
North Pinellas County Retired Educators Association
CLEARWATER — The North Pinellas County Retired Educators Association will host its first luncheon of the new year on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. The luncheon is held monthly at the Clearwater Golf Club, 525 N. Betty Lane.
This month’s speaker is Jordan Snead of the Pinellas County Health Department, who will be sharing information about special needs shelters and other areas of need in times of emergency.
A luncheon of lemon grilled chicken, mix vegetables, salad, roll, dessert, and beverage will be served. The fee of $18 includes a tip. An RSVP will be accepted until Sept. 6 at npcrea@gmail.com. A collection of children’s socks, shoes and underwear will also be collected for Clothes to Kids.
Pinellas Genealogy Society program
LARGO — The Pinellas Genealogy Society will host a hybrid event, “Skeletons in the Family Closet: Dealing with the Unexpected,” Thursday, Sept. 14, from 1-2 p.m.
The in-person meeting will be at the Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. The meeting can be attended online via Zoom, for which attendees must register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYtc-6qpzwoG9Qg72xjKxtYqlERX8_tPcKH or go to Pinellasgenealogysociety.com.
Florida West Coast Orchid Society
SEMINOLE — Norman Fang of Norman’s Orchids in California will be the guest speaker at the Sept. 14 meeting of the Florida West Coast Orchid Society.
His topic will be hybridizing phalaenopsis. He will bring orchids to sell.
The meeting at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 10891 102nd Ave. N. in Seminole, will begin at 6:45 p.m.
For information, contact parnold3@tampabay.rr.com.
Daddy Daughter Date Night
LARGO — Daddy Daughter Date Night will take place Saturday, Sept. 16, 5 to 8 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road.
Dads, take your daughters out of a special night of dinner, dancing and dessert during the fabulous Daddy Daughter Date Night. The theme this year is "Hollywood Glam."
Cost is $45 per father and daughter, and $15 for each additional daughter. Ticket sales will run July 3 through Aug. 31. For information, visit the Largo Community Center or call 727-518-3131.
Pinellas Genealogy Society program
LARGO — “The Importance of Belonging — The Role of Genealogical Societies in Your Research Plan" will be discussed Saturday, Sept. 16, at a hybrid meeting of the Pinellas Genealogy Society.
The in-person meeting will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. To attend via Zoom, register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEqcOuvrzkiHtbHl9fjiJlf1G3ttzDAEd9N or go to www.pinellasgenealogysociety.com/calendar.
This is the monthly general membership meeting with educational program. The first 15 minutes of the program will include the society meeting, which is free and open to the public.
Mom Son Messy Madness
LARGO — The Mom Son Messy Madness event will be presented Saturday, Sept. 16, 5 p.m., at Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave.
Come prepared to get messy and have fun during our Mom Son Messy Madness event. On arrival, mom and sons will have dinner and then take part in high-energy interactive messy games. Make sure to wear clothes and shoes that you don’t mind getting messy and a towel. Cost is $30 per mother and son, and $10 for each additional sibling.
Registration can only be done at Highland Recreation and begins on Aug. 1. Space is limited.
Church events
ST. PETERSBURG — First Presbyterian Church will host a Ukrainian orchestra and a local poet in the coming weeks.
On Sunday, Sept. 17, the Kyiv Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will present a free concert at the church at 4 p.m.
Some 30 women of KSOC are on a Hope for Ukraine Concert Tour throughout the southeastern U.S. to raise funds for humanitarian aid to widows, orphans, war victims and anyone in need of hope and physical comfort. All donations go directly to their mission.
On Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. Gloria Muñoz, St. Petersburg’s poet laureate, will share what it’s like to be a poet laureate. Muñoz is also a teacher, lyricist, and all-around multi-genre writer who has garnered an impressive roster of local and national grants, fellowships, and awards.
The church is located at 701 Beach Drive NE.
Pinellas Genealogy Society program
LARGO — The Pinellas Genealogy Society will hold a hybrid event on “The Witches of 1692” Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 1-2 p.m.
The meeting will be in-person at the Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive, and online via Zoom. If attending by Zoom, please register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcpf-CpqjMtGNE9hLxJfjhbxOxWLGq6NzAY or at http://www.pinellasgenealogysociety.com.
Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation entitled “Florida-Friendly Landscaping Essentials” will take place Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave.
This informative class will provide an overview of the nine principles of Florida-friendly Landscaping.
Doris Heitzmann, Pinellas County’s FFL program manager, will present each principle with emphasis on “Right Plant, Right Place” and watering efficiently. Attendees will take away suggestions for changing their landscape design and gardening practices that can lead to enjoyable and low-maintenance landscapes, water conservation and a healthier environment. This class is suitable for homeowners new to our area and for experienced gardeners alike.
Sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, the program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
2nd Infantry Division reunion
The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army's 2nd Infantry Division at any time.
For information about the association and its 100th annual reunion in Colorado Springs, Colorado, from Sept. 20-24, visit www.2ida.org/product/reunion/10 on the web, send an email to 2ida.pao@charter.net or call Mike Davino at 919-356-5692.
Crop 'Til You Drop
LARGO — The Crop 'Til You Drop event will run Friday through Sunday, Sept. 22-24, at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road.
Hours will be Friday, 3 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.; and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost to attend the full weekend with meals is $130 until Sept. 1 and $150 after Sept. 1. Other ticket options are available.
This will be a weekend of cropping, eating and socializing. This quiet, roomy space features electrical outlets at every table and dining areas away from your crafting. No refunds will be given two weeks prior to the event date. Any requests to refund or change dates will result in a $20 processing fee.
Call 727-518-3131 for questions.
Library Pop-Up Book Sale
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Friends of the Library will host a Pop-Up Book Sale Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Meeting Room B at Dunedin Public Library, 223 Douglas Ave.
Books will be priced at 50 cents or less. Only cash or checks will be accepted. For information, call 727-298-3080 or email dunedinlibrary@dunedinfl.net.
Car and truck show
SEMINOLE — The Suncoast Corvette and open car and truck show is seeking classic cars and rare models for a Sept. 23 show at Seminole City Center.
To register cars for participation and judging, visit https://premiumcarshows.com/wppremium/events/seminole-city-center-corvettes-vs-all-makes-models-show-2/
Premium Productions will be awarding 108 Best of Show trophies and 26 Overall Best of Shows and Club Participation.
Entry fees are $25 or $30 day of the show.
The show will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show is free to the viewing public.
Pinellas Genealogy Society class
LARGO — The Pinellas Genealogy Society will hold a free virtual class, “RootsMagic User Group,” Saturday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to noon.
This virtual meeting will be held online via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/upMpf-2rqT4uDsD_bqYog2joIPrnT_FVqg or go to http://www.pinellasgenealogysociety.com/calendar.
Pinellas Genealogy Society program
LARGO — The Pinellas Genealogy Society will host a virtual program event, “DNA Interest Group," Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 1-3 p.m.
This meeting will be held online only.
Register for the meeting via Zoom at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAocO2hrDIiH9VDe2BaW6l0D-bC2kaQ3ycl or go to www.pinellasgenealogysociety.com/calendar.
Pinellas Genealogy Society program
LARGO — The Pinellas Genealogy Society will host a hybrid program event, “Using U.S. Land Records in Genealogy," on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 1-2 p.m.
This will be a hybrid meeting held in-person at the Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive, and online via Zoom. Register for the Zoom meeting at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcud-quqz4tGNdDZhm49XKCIwcxQ4IliCh3 or go to www.pinellasgenealogysociety.com/calendar.
McGough Nature Park garage sale
LARGO — The McGough Nature Park Community Garage Sale will take place Saturday, Sept. 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at George C. McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N.
Clean out your closet and sell your items during this community garage sale. For information, visit playlargo.com.
Wags & Whiskers
ST. PETERSBURG — Friends of Strays Animal Shelter will hold its annual “Wags & Whiskers: Totally Pawesome Prom” Saturday, Oct. 7, at The Coliseum in St. Petersburg.
This year’s theme will be an 80s-themed night to remember, with food, drink, and entertainment. Dressing on-theme is not just encouraged but applauded!
Ticket purchase, sponsorship opportunities and more information can be found at friendsofstrays.org/wags2023.
Largo Shredfest
LARGO — The city of Largo will host ShredFest on Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Starkey Road Recycling Center, 1551 Starkey Road.
This is a free document shredding and recycling event. Residents can bring up to five boxes of documents for free.
Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation entitled “Garden Weed Identification” will take place Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave.
Get to know the plants that arrive and thrive uninvited in our gardens. This is a chance to learn interesting information about many weeds — including some that are beneficial — a well as how to manage and prevent weed intrusion. Participants may join in by bringing fresh weed samples from their garden. The program is presented by Liza Ryan, Master Gardener.
Sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, the program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Concert Series on the Breezeway
LARGO — Concert Series on the Breezeway will be presented Friday, Oct. 20, 6 to 9 p.m., at the Largo Golf Course, 12500 Vonn Road.
Live entertainment will be presented on the Breezeway featuring live music, beer, food and relaxation. Food trucks will be on-site.
For more information, call 727-518-3024.
Pint Sized Halloween Party
LARGO — The Pint Sized Halloween Party will take place Saturday, Oct. 21, 4 p.m., at the Southwest Recreation Complex, 13120 Vonn Road.
Kids will participate in a variety of games and crafts. Arriving dressed in costume is highly encouraged. Cost is $10 per child and $4 per adult. The program is for children 7 and younger. Registration will open Sept. 11. Registration is required by Oct. 20.
Trick or Treat Trail
LARGO — A Trick or Treat Trail will be presented Friday, Oct. 27, starting at 5:30 p.m., at the Largo City Hall complex, 201 Highland Ave.
Dress in your Halloween best and trick or treat around the perimeter of the Largo City Hall. The event will feature decorated booths, costumed characters, and performers. Parking is available at the Highland Recreation Complex.
For the safety of all guests, personal bags or buckets are not permitted to enter the Trick or Treat Trail. This includes purses, backpacks, diaper bags. Trick or Treat bags will be passed out to every child in line. The line to the Trick or Treat Trail will close at approximately 6:45 p.m.
Adults can also Trick or Tree and take a tree home at the end of the Trick or Treat Trail while supplies last.
Call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014 for more details.
Owl-O-Ween
LARGO — Owl-O-Ween will be presented Friday, Oct. 27, 5:30 to 9 p.m., at George C. McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N.
Cost is $5 per person. Kids 2 and younger are free.
Come enjoy the spooky nature trail, animal shows, candy and a scavenger hunt. Pre-registration is recommended.
For information, visit playlargo.com.
Movies in the Park
LARGO — As part of the city’s Movies in the Park series, a movie will be shown on the big screen on Friday, Nov. 3, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive.
Attendees are encouraged to grab their blankets and lawn chairs and come to the park for a movie. No personal alcohol will be permitted. Snack concessions will be available.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Community Garage Sale
LARGO — A Community Garage Sale will take place Saturday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road.
Clean out your closets and garages and find your gently used items a new home at this annual indoor event. Free admission to shop. Cost is $10 per table for sellers. Call 727-518-3131 for information.
Movies in the Park
LARGO — As part of the city’s Movies in the Park series, a movie will be shown on the big screen on Friday, Nov. 10, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive.
Attendees are encouraged to grab their blankets and lawn chairs and come to the park for a movie. No personal alcohol will be permitted. Snack concessions will be available.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Veterans Day Ceremony
LARGO — A Veterans Day Ceremony will take place Friday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m., at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive.
Honor local veterans during this free event. Live music will be performed as well as readings and presentations from local veterans. There also will be a mini service vehicle Touch-a-Truck. Attendees will have an opportunity to talk to various service groups.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Movies in the Park
LARGO — As part of the city’s Movies in the Park series, a movie will be shown on the big screen on Friday, Nov. 17, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive.
Attendees are encouraged to grab their blankets and lawn chairs and come to the park for a movie. No personal alcohol will be permitted. Snack concessions will be available.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Concert Series on the Breezeway
LARGO — Concert Series on the Breezeway will be presented Friday, Nov. 17, 6 to 9 p.m., at the Largo Golf Course, 12500 Vonn Road.
Live entertainment will be presented on the Breezeway featuring live music, beer, food and relaxation. Food trucks will be on-site.
For more information, call 727-518-3024.