Luncheon and show
LARGO — A luncheon and show will be presented Thursday, May 19, at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
This month’s show will be themed “USO Show.” Doors will open at 11:45 a.m. Tickets are $14. Register at the center. For more information, call 727-518-3131.
Hidden Wonders Nature Walk
TARPON SPRINGS — A Hidden Wonders Nature Walk will be held Saturday, May 21, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.
This family-friendly nature hike will take participants on an exploration of the wet and dry habitats and will investigate interesting plants and animals that call Brooker Creek Preserve home.
Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Coin and collectables show
HUDSON — The Pasco Coin Club Coin & Collectables Show will be held Saturday, May 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Elks Lodge No. 2520, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson.
Coins, currency, stamps, bullion and jewelry will be bought, sold, and appraised. Admission and parking are free. Food will be available for purchase after 11 a.m.
For information, call Chuck 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
Weedon Walkabout
ST. PETERSBURG — A Weedon Walkabout will take place Saturday, May 21, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
This docent-led walk will visit the mangrove and upland ecosystems of the Weedon Island Preserve, including a visit to the Preserve's 45 ft. tall Observation Tower for a 360-degree view of the area. Learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the Preserve. This tour is recommended for adults and youth ages 6 and older.
Cost is $3. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Save Our Strays adoptions
SOUTH PASADENA — Save Our Strays, a no-kill cat rescue organization, will have friendly felines ready for adoption Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Pet Supermarket in the South Pasadena Shopping Center, 6892 Gulfport Blvd. S., Suite 1000, South Pasadena.
Raised in foster homes, all Save Our Strays kitties are vetted, microchipped and ready for forever homes. Call Save Our Strays at 727-545-1116 for details or visit saveourstraysinc.com.
Flicks ’n Fins
SEMINOLE — Flicks ’n Fins will take place Friday, May 27, 6 to 10 p.m., at Seminole Family Aquatics Center at the city of Seminole Recreation Center, 9100 113th St. N., Seminole.
The event will include music, fun and games followed by a poolside movie screening. “Luca” will be shown. For information, visit www.facebook.com/getseminole/.
Largo Palooza
LARGO — As part of the Largo Palooza series, Topsy Turvey will perform Friday, May 27, 7 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for information.
Dragonfly Discovery Walk
TARPON SPRINGS — The Dragonfly Discovery Walk will be presented Friday, May 27, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.
Join local dragonfly expert Paul Trunk as we explore some of the habitats at BCP looking for dragonflies. Brooker Creek Preserve is an excellent area that is home to approximately 20+ species of odonates.
We will learn about the natural history of dragonflies and their importance to a healthy ecosystem.
Bring you binoculars and also a camera if you enjoy taking pictures.
Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Memorial Day Ceremony
LARGO — A Memorial Day Ceremony will take place Monday, May 30, 9 to 10 a.m., in Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Live music will be performed as well as readings and presentations from local veterans. This year's keynote speaker is city of Largo Police Officer Robert Farias. The ceremony will be emceed by William Parker. The city of Largo Fire and Police Department Honor Guard will present the colors.
For more information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Belleair Women’s Republican Club
BELLEAIR – A candidate forum for newly redrawn District 13 of the Florida House of Representatives will be hosted by the Belleair Women’s Republican Club Friday, June 3, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane, Belleair.
A check for $32 for the luncheon will reserve a seat if received by May 30; mail check to BWRC Treasurer Robin Schenck, 301 Belleview Blvd., Belleair 33756. No walkups can be accommodated.
Dive-In Movie
CLEARWATER — As part of the Dive-In Movie series, “Clifford the Big Red Dog” will be shown Friday, June 10, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends at Morningside Recreation Complex. Tickets are $2 with a recreation card and $3 without a recreation card.
Visit myclearwater.com/morningside for movie details.
Photography Hike
ST. PETERSBURG — A Photography Hike will be presented Saturday, June 11, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Grab your camera of choice and enjoy a guided tour of the trails at the Weedon Island Preserve. This program will begin with a brief classroom session to highlight the seasonal features of the preserve, as well as specific wildlife behaviors, that will help participants capture the natural beauty of the area. Photographers of all skill levels are welcome.
This hike is roughly 2 miles in total length on a combination of boardwalks and unimproved, natural paths. This program is best suited for adults.
Cost is $3. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair
TAMPA – The Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair will be held Monday, June 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Holiday Inn Tampa-Westshore/Airport, 700 N. Westshore Blvd.
Attendees can meet with local companies who have immediate employment needs from entry-level positions to skilled trade, health care and even top managerial positions. The event is designed to help put jobseekers face to face with companies such as those listed on the Tampa Bay Times Top Places to Work.
The job fair will also have several of the area's top schools for continuing education; local universities and vocational/technical institutes will be on hand.
Admission and parking are free. Pre-registration is not required.
Come prepared, bring your resume, and dress to impress.
For additional information contact Dave LaBell, 727-893-8523.
Luncheon and show
LARGO — A luncheon and show will be presented Thursday, June 16, at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
This month’s show will be themed “Summer Time Picnic.” Doors will open at 11:45 a.m. Tickets are $14. Register at the center. For more information, call 727-518-3131.
Largo Palooza
LARGO — As part of the Largo Palooza series, ’90s Dude will perform Friday, June 24, 7 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for information.
Dive-In Movie
CLEARWATER — As part of the Dive-In Movie series, “The Lion King” (2019) will be shown Friday, July 8, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends at Morningside Recreation Complex. Tickets are $2 with a recreation card and $3 without a recreation card.
Visit myclearwater.com/morningside for movie details.
Luncheon and show
LARGO — A luncheon and show will be presented Thursday, July 21, at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
This month’s show will be themed “It’s All Greek to Me.” Doors will open at 11:45 a.m. Tickets are $14. Register at the center. For more information, call 727-518-3131.
Largo Palooza
LARGO — As part of the Largo Palooza series, Make ’Em Laugh will perform Friday, July 22, 7 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for information.
Dive-In Movie
CLEARWATER — As part of the Dive-In Movie series, “Pokemon Detective Pikachu” will be shown Friday, Aug. 12, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends at Morningside Recreation Complex. Tickets are $2 with a recreation card and $3 without a recreation card.
Visit myclearwater.com/morningside for movie details.
Luncheon and show
LARGO — A luncheon and show will be presented Thursday, Aug. 18, at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
This month’s show will be themed “Jumpin’ Jive.” Doors will open at 11:45 a.m. Tickets are $14. Register at the center. For more information, call 727-518-3131.
Largo Palooza
LARGO — As part of the Largo Palooza series, Sing, Sing, Sing will perform Friday, Aug. 26, at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for information.
Dive-In Movie
CLEARWATER — As part of the Dive-In Movie series, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” will be shown Friday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m., at Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Hang out and float around with your family and friends at Morningside Recreation Complex. Tickets are $2 with a recreation card and $3 without a recreation card.
Visit myclearwater.com/morningside for movie details
City to host ShredFest
LARGO — The city of Largo will host ShredFest event Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Starkey Road Collection Center, 1551 Starkey Road, Largo.
The free event will run from 9 a.m. to noon, or until full capacity has been reached. This easy, drive-through event allows residents to bring up to five boxes of documents for free and secure on-site shredding and recycling. All patrons are to remain in their cars during the event.
The Starkey Road Recycling Center is also a 24-hour facility where residents can drop off their mixed recycling at no cost, recycle used cooking oil, and pick up free, recycled mulch all year-round. ShredFest is part of the city of Largo’s sustainability initiatives. To learn more about ShredFest or other upcoming events, visit OurFutureLargo.com.
Coastal Market outdoor market
LARGO — Coastal Market will hold its third annual outdoor market Sunday, Oct. 30, and Monday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the store, 607 Clearwater-Largo Road N.
The market will include 30 local vendors specializing in arts, crafts, plants, holiday items and food vendors. There also will be costume contests.
For information, call 727-587-6607 or email coastalmarket607@gmail.com.
