Sacred Heart spring festival
PINELLAS PARK — Sacred Heart Parish will hold its Spring Festival Wednesday, April 19, through Sunday, April 23, at 7981 46th St. N. in Pinellas Park.
This annual family event offers an affordable and safe environment for adults and children and is one of Sacred Heart's largest fund-raisers of the year. A midway will offer a variety of kiddie rides, standard rides and spectacular rides by Arnolds Amusement. Children can enjoy a variety of games such as try your luck, duck pond, can toss and many more.
Parking, admission and entertainment are free. Prices of rides, games and food and drink will vary.
Festival hours are 6 to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
North Pinellas Democratic Club
DUNEDIN — North Pinellas Democratic Club meets Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m. at the Scottish Center, 17 Louden Avenue. Doors open at 6:30 for sign-in and social.
National Technical Letter of Intent Signing Day
Both campuses of Pinellas Technical College will hold their seventh National Technical Letter of Intent Signing Day Thursday, April 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Both Pinellas campuses invite graduating high school seniors and their families to participate.
For north county high school seniors, the event will be held on the Pinellas Technical College Clearwater campus, 6100 154th Ave. N., Clearwater. South county high school seniors may attend the event on the Pinellas Technical College St. Petersburg campus at 901 34th St. S., St. Petersburg.
Registration to attend the event is required. On the Clearwater campus, contact Michael Gandolfo at 727-538-7167 Ext. 2087, or email him at gandolfom@pcsb.org. At the St. Petersburg campus, contact Chris Blackwell at 727-893-9500 Ext. 2332, or email him at blackwellc@pcsb.org.
Community Center Luncheon
LARGO — A luncheon will be presented Thursday, April 20, noon, at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Enjoy the company of friends and family during this luncheon. A delicious lunch, dessert, and high-quality entertainment are included. Stop into the Largo Community Center to reserve a seat or table. Doors open at 11:45 a.m. Cost for each show is just $14 per person.
The theme for this month’s luncheon will be “That’s Amore.”
John Elias Memorial Golf Tournament
SEMINOLE — The Rotary Club of Seminole will be presenting the 36th annual John Elias Memorial Golf Tournament on Thursday, April 20, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start, at Seminole Lake Country Club, 6100 Augusta Blvd., Seminole.
The tournament is a four-person scramble with a $10,000 hole in one prize. All of the revenue from the event goes to benefit the Rotary Club of Seminole’s continuing yearly support for local youth education and charitable programs as well as to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
For information and to register, visit seminolerotary.org or call Roger Edelman at 727-455-2261 or Paul King 813-245-7023.
Largo Live on Your Block
LARGO — A Largo Live on Your Block event will take place Friday, April 21, 6 to 8 p.m., at Northwest Park, 1599 Sixth Ave. NW, Largo.
Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets and come out to enjoy live music, food vendors, yard games and check city of Largo outreach booths. Entertainment will be provided by the Guilty Pleasure.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Dunedin Family FunFest
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation will host the Dunedin Family FunFest on Friday, April 21, 6 to 10 p.m., at Highlander Park, 903 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin.
The event is free to attend. The family event will feature activities, games, inflatables, music, talent showcase and a family-friendly movie to end the night. The movie will begin at dark and is shown on a large, outdoor movie screen.
Health & Wealth Expo
SAFETY HARBOR — The Safety Harbor Chamber of Commerce will present the eighth annual Health & Wealth Expo on Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at NOVA Southeastern University, 3460 Gulf to Bay Blvd., Safety Harbor.
Vendor opportunities are available for businesses related to medical, aging, fitness, wellness, nutrition, finance, banking, insurance, estate planning, animal, family activities, spiritual health, and more.
The free event includes free health screenings, free workshops on topics such as sleep health, dermatology, weight loss, and how to access dental and physical therapy care affordably at NOVA Southeastern University.
For more information or to be a sponsor or vendor, visit www.safetyharborchamber.com or call the Safety Harbor Chamber of Commerce at 727-726-2890.
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church concerts
LARGO — Prince of Peace Lutheran Church will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the installation of the Austin Pipe Organ, opus 2089 with a weekend of concerts.
Parish musician Dr. Shawn Thomas will perform music for organ and 16-person chamber orchestra, and the Prince of Peace Festival Choir will present an oratorio titled “A New Creation.”
The concerts will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23.
The church is located at 455 Missouri Ave., Largo.
The organ was originally built for the Central Methodist Church in Stockton, Calif., but in 2000 became available for purchase. It took more than three years to rebuild and install at Prince of Peace. It includes nearly 2,000 pipes.
Earth Day at Moccasin Lake Nature Park
CLEARWATER — In celebration of Earth Day, Moccasin Lake Nature Park will host activities about protecting our environment Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Clearwater Marine Aquarium, plant societies, and reptile and bird clubs will be some of the groups present. Crafters will offer their wares, and face painting will be on site. The GE Sassani Band will perform and food trucks will available.
Moccasin Lake Nature Park is at 2750 Park Trail Lane, Clearwater.
Earth Day at Gardens
LARGO — The Florida Botanical Gardens will mark Earth Day weekend April 22 and 23 with several events.
A Spring Orchid and Plant Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday at McKay Creek Plaza.
A tour of public and private gardens around Pinellas County will be Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Also on Sunday the Professional Association of Visual Artists will host live painting exhibitions from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Florida Botanical Gardens is at 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.
Art in the Park
SEMINOLE — The seventh annual Art in the Park will be Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road, Seminole.
Area artists and fine crafters will exhibit and sell their work. The Seminole Historical Society will be open.
Sound of Spring Festival
KENNETH CITY — The Sound of Spring Festival will take place Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at James Ernst Park, 4600 58th St. N., Kenneth City.
The free event will feature hot dogs, popcorn, and a bounce house. For information, visit www.kennethcityfl.org.
Saturday Guided Hike
ST. PETERSBURG — A Saturday Guided Hike will take place Saturday, April 22, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Attendees will explore the mangrove and upland ecosystems of Weedon Island on this guided hike of the preserve. Learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the island. This tour is for adults and youth ages 10 and older. Youth must be supervised by an adult for the full duration of the program.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short introduction before departing for the trails. Cost is $3 a person. Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
All-breed Cat Show
CLEARWATER — The Skyway Cat Club of Tampa Bay will host the International Cat Association All-breed Cat Show on Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Banquet Masters, 13355 49th St. N.
Judges will evaluate cats both days. The event will include feline education and welfare, and attendees will have an opportunity to learn about different breeds of cats and how to care for them.
The show will feature more than 25 breeds of cats. Vendors will have unique cat items, cat artwork, cat furniture, jewelry, cat beds, blankets, toys and more.
Cats and kittens will be available for adoption from local shelters. Food will be available for purchase.
Parking is free. Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children and free for children aged 5 and younger.
For information, visit www.skywaycatclub.com or call 727-289-1989.
Coldwell Banker CARES 5K run/walk
TAMPA — A 5K run/walk hosted by Coldwell Banker Realty CARES will be held Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to noon at Al Lopez Park, 4810 N. Himes Ave.
Registration opens at 7:30 a.m.
The event will benefit Tunnels to Towers, which honors first responders and military.
Entry fees are $30 for adults and $20 for youth ages 4-11, $20 for military and first responders, and $15 for youth ages 4-11 of military or first responders.
To register, visit https://events.org/e/Coldwell-Banker-Realty-CARES-Tampa-Bay-5K-Run-FQJCKEUZT2.
Garden Club Spring Fantasy Gala
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Garden Club, in partnership with Dance It Studies, will produce Clearwater’s first Spring Fantasy-Dance Showcase and Dinner Gala.
The show will be Saturday, April 22, 6 p.m., at the Garden Club, 405 Seminole St.
Tickets for the show can be purchased by contacting Dance It Studios at 407-730-6996.
Earth Day at Florida Botanical Gardens
LARGO — The Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation will celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, when it hosts a variety of events and activities at the Florida Botanical Gardens and throughout Pinellas County.
The Spring Orchid & Plant Sale will be held that weekend from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The sale is open to the public. Suggested donation is $5 per person, FBGF members enter for free. Shop from local vendors, including orchids, tropical plants, honey, and more. Concessions will be available on-site, provided by St. Pete Concessions.
On Sunday, April 23, visit public and private gardens in Pinellas County at the 7th Annual Tour of Public & Private Gardens. Docents will lead small group tours of the Florida Botanical Gardens from 10 a.m. to noon. From noon to 5 p.m., exceptional private gardens will be open for touring via a self-guided map and using your personal transportation.
General admission to the garden tours is $25 per person; FBGF $15. Advance registration is available at www.flbgfoundation.org/gardentour. Event check-in is located on McKay Creek Plaza, at 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo.
Artists will be scattered throughout the gardens on April 23, between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. allowing the public to see first-hand how the artists create their artwork, ask questions about their individual techniques, and learn about what inspires them.
To learn more, visit www.flbgfoundation.org/earthday or contact administrative assistant Allie Fisher at allie@flbgfoundation.org.
Library concert
SEMINOLE — Honey Boy and Mr. Jones, known to their families as Rick Hart and Ken Jones, will perform Sunday, April 23, at the Seminole Library, 9200 113th St. N., Seminole.
The duo will play rhythm and blues songs with acoustic guitar, vocals, and harmonica. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Seminole Library. Donations are appreciated.
Democratic Women’s Club of North Pinellas
CLEARWATER — The Democratic Women’s Club of North Pinellas will meet Monday, April 24, noon to 1:30 p.m., at the SPC Clearwater campus, 2465 Drew St., Building ES, room 127.
This month's speaker, Amy Weintraub, reproductive rights program director, is a seasoned, award-winning organizer, and is heavily involved with the League of Women Voters, Pinellas NOW, Florida NOW, and the statewide Floridians for Reproductive Freedom coalition.
Lunch will not be provided but snacks will be available. Bring a drink or water. There is also a cafe in the building.
State of the Beaches
MADEIRA BEACH — Mayors of Pinellas County beach communities will address the “State of the Beaches” in a town hall discussion Thursday, April 27, 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach.
The moderator will be Al Ruechel, former Bay News 9 anchor. Mayors will share what is happening in their respective cities and how each city is affected by the current legislative session.
The meeting is sponsored by the Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce and St. Petersburg College Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions. The session will be followed by a reception.
To attend, register at isps.spcollege.edu/events/state-of-the-beaches-mayors-town-hall-2/.
Largo Live on Your Block
LARGO — A Largo Live on Your Block event will take place Friday, April 28, 6 to 8 p.m., at Datsko Park, 3099 Whitney Road, Largo.
Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets and come out to enjoy live music, food vendors, yard games and check city of Largo outreach booths. Entertainment will be provided by the Bus Stop Band.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Playcon
LARGO — The fourth annual Playcon, a gaming and comic convention, will be presented Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
Admission is $7 in advance and $10 the day of the event. Ages 11 and younger will be admitted for free.
The event is a celebration of gaming, comics, and nerd culture. Featured will be vendors catering to these interests that include toys and collectibles, artwork, apparel, comic books, games and more. There will also be gaming competitions, free-play gaming, cosplay contest and guests, and panels. This is a family-friendly event.
SHINE Medicare assistance
SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders), will offer free, unbiased and confidential assistance with Medicare at several location in coming weeks.
SHINE counselors do not sell anything.
• Wednesday, May 3, noon — Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive, Largo. For information, call 727-587-6715.
• Wednesday, May 17, 11 a.m. — Pinellas Park Library, 7770 52nd St. N. For information call 727-369-0669.
• Wednesday, May 17, 1 p.m. — Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S. For information call 727-893-1074.
• Second and third Wednesdays by appointment — Seminole Public Library, 9200 113th St. N. For information call 727-394-6909.
GOP women’s club
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Women’s Republican Club will meet May 5 at the Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane, Belleair.
Speaker will be Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala, representing District 5, which encompasses central Pinellas County.
Payment for the luncheon will serve as your reservation and must be received by April 28. Make your $35 check payable to BWRC and mail to Treasurer Robin Schenck, 301 Belleview Blvd., Belleair, FL 33756. Walk-ups cannot be accommodated.
Sunset Music Series
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation will present the Sunset Music Series on Fridays in May. The Charlie Morris Band will perform on Friday, May 5, at Weaver Park, 1258 Bayshore Blvd., Dunedin.
The event is free to attend. Concessions will be available. No alcohol or grills are allowed in the park. Free limited parking. Free bicycle valet service will be available at the event entrance/waterside.
Belleair Women’s Republican Club
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Women’s Republican Club will meet Friday, May 5, at Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane.
Speaker will be Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala, representing District 5, which encompasses central Pinellas County.
Reservations must be received by April 28. Make your $35 check payable to BWRC and mail to Treasurer Robin Schenck, 301 Belleview Blvd., Belleair, FL 33756.
A regular meeting will be held June 2; no meetings for July or August, and then the club resumes regular meetings Sept. 8.
Mother’s Day plant sale
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Garden Club Mother’s Day plant sale is Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 405 Seminole St.
The sale will feature hundreds of plants and flowers donated by members and local friends of the Garden Club. Plants will include flowers, herbs, succulents, and vegetables. Plants will be both inside and outside the Clubhouse (weather permitting).
Admission is free.
Proceeds from the event support the club’s Building and Gardens, Community educational efforts, and other Club activities and events.
Saturday Guided Hike
ST. PETERSBURG — A Saturday Guided Hike will take place Saturday, May 6, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Attendees will explore the mangrove and upland ecosystems of Weedon Island on this guided hike of the preserve. Learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the island. This tour is for adults and youth ages 10 and older. Youth must be supervised by an adult for the full duration of the program.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short introduction before departing for the trails. Cost is $3 a person. Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Bluffs Business Association Block Party
BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The Bluffs Business Association will host the BBA Block Party in the Bluffs Saturday, May 6, from 2-6 p.m., in front of City Hall, 2747 Sunset Blvd.
Tickets are $5 in advance or $10 the day of the event. Tickets are only available online at www.BBAstrong.com.
Featured bands are Guilty Pleasure playing from 2-4 p.m. and the Surfin' Raccoons from 4-6 p.m. Food vendors include Sekushi At The Plaza and the Belleair Market.
Net proceeds will be donated to 50 Legs in 50 Days, Inc.
The event is sponsored by: Belleair Coins/Silver Queen, Village Inn, BayFirst, Powered by Belltech and Valley Bank.
Hog Hustle 5K Run
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation will present the Hog Hustle 5K Run on Saturday, May 6, 8 a.m., at the Hale Senior Activity Center, 330 Douglas Ave., Dunedin.
Dunedin’s signature 5K event returns. All ages, groups and families are welcome. The course begins at the Hale Senior Activity Center, across from TD Ballpark, and follows a scenic route along the waterfront of Edgewater Drive, through downtown Dunedin, and ends back at the Hale Senior Activity Center.
The registration fee is $25 through May 3 and $30 as of May 4. Online registration is available at www.Active.com. In-person registration is available at the Dunedin Community Center, MLK Jr. Recreation Center, and Hale Senior Activity Center. Race day registration is open from 7 to 7:45 a.m. only. Packet pick-up will be Thursday, May 4, 7 to 8 a.m., at the Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road.
For information, call 727-812-4530 or email choban@dunedinfl.net.
Sunset Music Series
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation will present the Sunset Music Series on Fridays in May. Zendaddy will perform on Friday, May 12, at Weaver Park, 1258 Bayshore Blvd., Dunedin.
The event is free to attend. Concessions will be available. No alcohol or grills are allowed in the park. Free limited parking. Free bicycle valet service will be available at the event entrance/waterside.
Saturday Guided Hike
ST. PETERSBURG — A Saturday Guided Hike will take place Saturday, May 13, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Attendees will explore the mangrove and upland ecosystems of Weedon Island on this guided hike of the preserve. Learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the island. This tour is for adults and youth ages 10 and older. Youth must be supervised by an adult for the full duration of the program.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short introduction before departing for the trails. Cost is $3 a person. Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.
Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series
PALM HARBOR — As part of the Palm Harbor Library Master Gardener Lecture Series, a presentation entitled “Rain Gardens” will take place Tuesday, May 16, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor.
Rain gardens are a fun and easy way to return water to our aquifer, prevent erosion and help reduce stormwater runoff. Rain gardens can be beneficial and an attractive addition to your landscape. Attendees will learn how to plan and create your own rain garden. While learning how this landscape asset can add beauty, you may also invite wildlife to your yard. The program will be presented by Melissa West, Florida Friendly Landscaping Educator.
Sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County, the program is free, but registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit www.eventbrite.com.
‘Science, Faith, and Reality’
ST. PETERSBURG — Dr. Harry W. Ellis, Eckerd College professor emeritus of physics, will speak about “Science, Faith, and Reality: The View from the Cosmos” Wednesday, May 17, 6 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 701 Beach Drive NE.
This free seminar is one of the Beach Drive Forums, a series of conversations on thought-provoking topics.
For information on additional Beach Drive Forums go to www.fpcstpete.com.
Sunset Music Series
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation will present the Sunset Music Series on Fridays in May. More is More will perform on Friday, May 19, at Weaver Park, 1258 Bayshore Blvd., Dunedin.
The event is free to attend. Concessions will be available. No alcohol or grills are allowed in the park. Free limited parking. Free bicycle valet service will be available at the event entrance/waterside.
Float-In Movie
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation will present a Float-In Movie on Friday, May 19, at Highlander Pool, 1937, Ed Eckert Drive, Dunedin.
Doors open at 6 p.m. The movie will begin at dark.
The featured film will be “The Big Green.” Attendees will enjoy games, trivia, and a poolside movie. Single person pool floats are allowed. Concessions will be available. Cost is $6 a person. Children 2 and younger are free.
To register, visit www.dunedingov.com/?navid=669.
Living the Culture: Taste of Ethnicity
CLEARWATER — The city of Clearwater is launching an events series called “Living the Culture” which will celebrate the beauty of cultural diversity and promote the value of embracing living together in harmony.
The first event in the Living the Culture series, “Taste of Ethnicity,” is taking place Saturday, May 20, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., on the 600 Block of Cleveland Street, Downtown Clearwater. This inaugural culture festival, hosted in collaboration with the city of Clearwater’s Office of Diversity and Equity Services, will be held annually to commemorate World Diversity Day.
The goal is to celebrate the vast array of cultures and heritages represented in Clearwater through art, food, and performances, and to bring awareness, education and fun for all ages to Downtown Clearwater. The event will begin with a short foot parade from East Avenue to Garden Avenue and promises to celebrate and showcase all cultures. Throughout the day, the event will feature various cultural cuisine offerings, amazing performances, a world of art displays and other vendors for everyone to explore and enjoy.
Living the Culture: Taste of Ethnicity is free to attend, and free parking is available throughout Downtown Clearwater.
Saturday Guided Hike
ST. PETERSBURG — A Saturday Guided Hike will take place Saturday, May 20, 9 to 11 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Attendees will explore the mangrove and upland ecosystems of Weedon Island on this guided hike of the preserve. Learn about the coastal environment, native wildlife, and early history of the island. This tour is for adults and youth ages 10 and older. Youth must be supervised by an adult for the full duration of the program.
Attendees will meet inside the Cultural and Natural History Center for a short introduction before departing for the trails. Cost is $3 a person. Proceeds from this program go to the Friends of Weedon Island. Registration is required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.